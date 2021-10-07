President Biden in Elk Grove Village today to boost business vaccine requirements

President Joe Biden on Thursday visits an Elk Grove Village data center under construction to drum up support for his order to require larger companies to mandate COVID-19 vaccines or weekly testing requirements for its workers.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., — whose district includes O’Hare — are among those who will greet Biden on the tarmac after Air Force One lands.

According to a White House official in Elk Grove Village, “the President’s message will be clear: Vaccination requirements work. Vaccination requirements get more people vaccinated, helping to end the pandemic and strengthen the economy. That’s why he’s leading on implementing vaccination requirements for 100 million workers — two-thirds of all workers in the U.S. And that’s why we’re seeing growing momentum for vaccination requirements across sectors and across the country.”

The venue was selected because Clayco, the company building the structure, is implementing early and voluntarily Biden’s order, announced last month, for workforce vaccinations or weekly testing.

Biden will also salute United Airlines, headquartered in Chicago, for leading the way on employee mandatory vaccine requirements. Other companies are now or will be soon requiring vaccines as a condition of employment.

According to United, about 99.7 percent of its employees have been vaccinated, not counting 2,000 who have applied for religious or medical exemptions.

The United vaccine policy applies to 67,000 U.S.-based employees. There are 232 employees who chose not to get vaccinated and will not be able to keep their jobs. The policy was announced Aug. 6 with a Sept. 27 vaccination deadline.

United CEO Scott Kirby will be at the event, which includes a tour of the data center being built, as well as Pritzker, Lightfoot and members of the Illinois congressional delegation.

During a Wednesday briefing, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients highlighted United, adding, “And in the last few days, we’ve seen American Airlines, Southwest, JetBlue, Alaska Airlines all announce new vaccination requirements for their employees.

“Vaccination requirements work. New data reinforces that fact each day.

“….So, from the U.S. military to big and small businesses, to colleges and universities, to healthcare employers, and now the largest school district in the nation: We have seen that vaccination requirements work to dramatically increase vaccination rates.”

The Department of Labor and Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working out the rules employers of 100 or more must follow. The details are expected to be finalized in the weeks ahead.

Under other Biden orders, federal contractors have until December 8 for workers to be fully vaccinated.

Biden’s trip to the northwest suburb comes as his administration is stepping up making the case for vaccines, appealing to people who are persuadable and need their doubts addressed, as opposed to anti-vaxxers whose opposition to the shots is rooted in politics.

Clayco is a building and design company founded by Bob Clark in 1984.

Clark is a major Democratic donor and fundraiser for former President Barack Obama and Biden. Clark’s company has been very supportive of Biden’s vaccine policies. The company now has 3,000 employees.

He is also a Biden administration appointee. On Sept. 12, the State Department announced that he is the U.S. Commissioner General at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

On Thursday the Biden administration is releasing a report containing arguments for businesses to back vaccinations, titled, “Vaccination Requirements Are Helping Vaccinate More People, Protect Americans from COVID-19, and Strengthen the Economy.

“Vaccination requirements in private businesses and public employers are becoming the standard,” the report stated. “Currently, one in four companies have instituted a vaccination requirement and an additional 13% of companies plan to put a requirement in place in the months ahead.”

VACCINE MANDATES NOT NEW IN THE U.S.

In order to address vaccine hesitancy and political opposition, the Biden administration is putting a greater emphasis on how vaccine mandates in the U.S. are not new.

At a Wednesday briefing — and in the report — the point is made that George Washington ordered his troops be vaccinated against smallpox.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said, “Vaccine requirements are not new. In 1777, President George Washington required soldiers to be inoculated against smallpox. In the 1800s, many public schools began to require vaccination for their students. During World War Two, the U.S. military required their troops to be vaccinated against a number of diseases, including typhoid, tetanus, and yellow fever.”