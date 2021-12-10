 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Chicago police sergeant’s year-long battle with COVID brightens with ‘Copa Carnivale’ celebration led by his sister Susana Mendoza

Joaquin Mendoza thought he wouldn’t live to see his 57th birthday. He not only survived but was the toast of honor at a West Loop party emceed by the Illinois state comptroller.

By Michael Sneed
State Comptroller Suzana Mendoza and her brother, Chicago Police Det. Joachin Mendoza, who suffers from long COVID.
Provided/Erik Unger

It was a Copacabana sparkle at the end of a cautionary tale.

The celebration of an amazing soul that persevered despite serious, life-threatening complications from one birthday to the next.

Here’s what happened:

In early November of last year, Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza requested a rare day off in a 33-year career at the Chicago Police Department.

It was his birthday, but he wasn’t feeling well.

“I had no idea I had been hit [with COVID-19], although there was no vaccine available then,” said Mendoza, who was working the midnight shift at the Area 5 detective division at Grand and Central avenues.

Mendoza, brother of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, said it was his partner, now-Lt. Christine Blauel, who worried about how her sick co-worker sounded over the phone, saved his life by calling an ambulance, which rushed him to a hospital.

“I went down pretty fast,” he told Sneed. “I was out of it pretty quickly and not making much sense.”

What followed was a long-haul COVID fight that included nearly two and a half months in the hospital and continues more than a year later.

“I have zero recollection of the first 30 days,” he said.

The virus “caused five or at least six strokes in my brain, cost me both my kidneys and hit me with a number of vascular and renal issues while being hospitalized for 72 days, including 41 days at the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.”

His sister told Sneed that family members feared the worst.

“We thought we were going to lose him over and over again,” she said. “He spent the rest of his conscious time in the hospital vomiting and dealing with blood pressure going wild in both directions.”

Even though he’s out of the hospital, he said he still has short-term memory loss and needs to “GPS” everything to get to where he wants to go. He still isn’t back to work and has applied for federal disability.

There also was a serious emotional component to his ailment.

“One of my strokes hit a part of my brain ... leading to uncontrollable [crying] ... so I can’t watch ‘Sponge Bob’ or ‘Homestead Rescue’ on TV without crying,” he said with a laugh.

But he then slid into sadness, tearing up and saying, “I’m a guy who has seen a lot of hateful stuff for years as a detective and was able to keep things inside. So this is all new.”

A bachelor who treasured a job he made his life; Mendoza now lives with his mom and sister — whom he calls “Suzie” — and her husband and the couple’s son. (“He’s the only one I permit to call me ‘Suzie,’” the comptroller said!)

Susana Mendoza and her son appear at the Copa Carnivale last month, where she toasted her brother, CPD Sgt. Joaquin Mendoza, who has faced a long battle with COVID-19.
Provided/Erik Unger

So last month, when former state Sen. Bill Marovitz asked her to emcee a Copacabana-style event at his West Loop eatery Carnivale, she initially declined because it was the same day as her brother’s 57th birthday.

“Then, he countered with a suggestion I couldn’t refuse: to showcase the birthday with a toast while I emceed the event,” she said.

Marovitz personally invited her brother, their family and Joaquin’s close friends in the police department to attend the $125-a-ticket event for free.

“I then jumped at the chance to toast my brother,” she said.

Sgt. Mendoza got to celebrate with a night of sizzling Latino music, strutting tapsters, feathered mambo flutterers, pulsating salsa and samba dancers and an aerialist who flipped upside-down while pouring champagne.

“When the room roared with applause during my toast, it was the magic my brother needed for the journey ahead of him,” Susana Mendoza said.

“I truly never thought I’d live long enough to see that night,” said Sgt. Mendoza. “I’d never seen anything like that before.

“I’m still the luckiest guy in the world. To have Suzie in my life is a miracle.”

Thank you for your service, Joaquin.

And may the sizzle of the salsa in your life never stop.

Sneedlings…

Spigot celebration: Congrats to Chicago’s kitchen designer extraordinaire Mick De Giulio on winning a 2021 Grand Prix International Award for kitchen and faucet designs … Yum. Did you know Chicago’s historic Palmer House, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary, invented the original Brownie recipe? Now, you do. … Saturday birthdays: Rita “West Side Story,” Moreno, 90, singer Brenda Lee, 77, Jermaine Jackson, 67, Greg Thompson, 60 and priceless. … Sunday birthday: Dionne Warwick, 81.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Devastating tornadoes rip through southern Illinois, 3 other states; at least 70 feared dead in Kentucky

The powerful storm system killed at least one person at an Amazon facility in downstate Edwardsville.

By Bruce Schreiner | Associated Press and Jim Salter | Associated Press

Saturday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Winning back-to-back titles will come down to three things for Sky: talent, health and a little luck

The only repeat champs in WNBA history are the Houston Comets, who won the first four WNBA championships from 1997-2000, and the Los Angeles Sparks, who went back-to-back in 2001 and ’02.

By Annie Costabile

Off-duty police officer charged with murder after woman found fatally shot in Galewood home

Pierre Tyler, 29, was charged with a felony count of first-degree murder.

By Jermaine Nolen

Polling Place: Is there a better word than ‘pathetic’ to describe Bears vs. Packers?

Hint: No, there is not.

By Steve Greenberg

MLB players are locked out, but not our quizzes

With baseball enduring labor pains, here’s a way to stay sharp with your knowledge.

By Bill Chuck