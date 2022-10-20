The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Columnists News Chicago

‘Jumping off a cliff to feel the breeze’

Trump doubted every election, in case he lost. Then Republicans started parroting him.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE ‘Jumping off a cliff to feel the breeze’
Former president Donald Trump embraces Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona, at a campaign rally in Mesa, Ariz. on Oct. 9.

Former president Donald Trump embraces Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor in Arizona. Following Trump’s lead, Lake, a former TV newscaster has insisted the 2020 presidential election was stolen, hoping to glide to victory down a greased slide of lies.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

I’m too out of touch to know if Facebook is truly defunct, or just feels that way. An enormous virtual senior facility where aging Boomers show off our lunches and post wildly unflattering pictures of themselves in hospital beds. Not life, but a pallid imitation, a faint echo of the real thing, that red hot dynamo humming somewhere else, far, far away.

Yet I toss my column up on Facebook every morning, and check the “Memories” section, which sometimes reminds me of things I’d rather forget.

”So let’s review, shall we?” I posted on Oct. 16, 2016. “Donald Trump refuses to accept the basic mechanism of our democracy, the orderly transition of power after an election, citing imaginary voter fraud. ... Yet millions are voting for him. I just don’t get it.”

Opinion bug

Opinion

A plea, obviously. Facebook must have had more pep six years ago: 172 comments followed, many eerily current.

“Q: Which is more important to Donald Trump: the stability and legitimacy of our electoral process and the orderly operation of our government, or his own oversized, yet fragile, ego?” asked Dave Magdziarz. “A: It’s his very own damn “TRUMP” ® brand ego.”

In case you forgot: anticipating defeat, Trump was doubting the validity of voting.

“This election is a sham and a travesty. We are not a democracy” Trump tweeted after Barack Obama defeated Mitt Romney in the 2012 election.. “We can’t let this happen. We should march on Washington and stop this travesty.”

Now, with the 2022 midterms approaching, and the baldly hypocritical formula (Legit if I win, bogus if I lose) is back. As is his man-the-ramparts rhetoric.

”We should have a revolution in this country,” Trump tweeted, a decade ago. And now we are having one. First with the Jan. 6 insurrection, the Act 1 prelude, followed by Act 2: literally hundreds of Republican office seekers and millions of committed followers all embracing the same Big Lie. Loyal serfs, they parrot Trump for ... I’m not sure why. The simple joy of serving their master, I suppose.

Of course Democrats are disillusioned and exhausted, despite holding Congress, barely, and the presidency. We aren’t out of the woods; we’ve barely entered them.

In 2016, Republican Facebook friends still bothered to try to explain themselves. They knew who to blame: anyone but themselves.

“The fact that you and millions of Democrats don’t ‘get it’ is the problem,” wrote David Haynes. “The media gave Trump hundreds of millions of dollars in free coverage during the primary and turned the primary process on its ear, to the detriment of 16 other candidates. And we got Trump. Democrats have consistently dismissed any Republican ideas, instead calling us names, i.e. deplorable, stupid, evil, or worse.“

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier on Jan. 6, 2021, during the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Associated Press

If only Republicans cared half as much about embracing rank stupidity as they do about being called stupid.

Now, Democrats fall over ourselves struggling to understand the GOP betrayal of core American values and basic human dignity. Six years ago, they had no trouble saying exactly what is going on.

“It is easy to explain his support. Some folks hate brown and black people more than they love their country,” one friend wrote. “Some folks hate liberals more than they love their country.”

“Many (most?) Trump supporters are voting because of racial prejudice: a black man became president and good Lord Almighty! What next?” wrote Noel Brusman.

Six years ago, there was still conversation. A reader — actually a high school friend— carefully explained the assorted reasons Trump supporters believe what they do.

I replied:

“I think you are mistaking motivation with justification. A man who loses his job, is plunged into despair, etc., might have a number of valid REASONS to murder his family in a fit of insanity. That doesn’t justify doing it. I understand all the various beliefs and situations that might prompt a person to back Trump. I just can’t imagine actually doing it. The phrase I coined in his honor is, ‘It’s like jumping off a cliff to feel the breeze.’ Don’t assume because I don’t agree means I don’t get it. I do. You think people who support Hillary Clinton don’t have woes?”

It’s hard to summarize 172 comments. I think Laura Alfaro explained Trumpism as best as it can be explained, then and now:

“Some people just want to watch the world burn, Neil.”

Next Up In Commentary
I’m a Halloween grinch no more
Support forest preserves for a cleaner, healthier Cook County
Put Kroger and Albertsons merger plan under a Senate microscope
Sad-sack Packers still a whole lot better than the Bears
Criminalizing drug use won’t help stop addiction
A Supreme Court decision on gun rights is under assault again
The Latest
Marie Collins-Wright, a resident of South Deering, attends a protest demanding Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to deny the final permit that will allow General Iron to move from Lincoln Park, a mostly white neighborhood, to the Southeast Side, which has a mostly Latino population, at 3325 W. Wrightwood Ave. near Lightfoot’s home in Logan Square, Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2020.
City Hall
Lightfoot, feds in talks over environmental racism probe
The move heads off a potential battle with federal housing officials who are calling for a change of zoning and land-use practices that they say put polluters in Chicago’s communities of color.
By Brett Chase
 
Advocate Aurora, owner of Advocate Illinois Masonic and the largest hospital system in the state, reported a data breach of patient information.
Health
Advocate Aurora patient data breached
The Illinois-Wisconsin hospital system said it can’t estimate how many of its 3 million patients were affected.
By Brett Chase
 
The Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan shoots over Caleb Martin of the Miami Heat during the second half on Oct. 19, 2022 in Miami.
Bulls
The demise of the Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan remains highly exaggerated
The veteran continued to hear all the noise about his so-called diminishing game since arriving in a sign-and-trade to the Bulls. His latest response? A shake of the head, and then a 37-point, nine-assist game in leading his undermanned team to a shocking win over Miami.
By Joe Cowley
 
Two children in costumes look at goats during “Bronzeville’s Not So Scary Halloween: Educate or Die Community Event” in October 2021.
News
I’m a Halloween grinch no more
As I contemplate my newfound affinity toward Halloween, I realize it’s actually an extension of my love for the fall season. Summertime Chicago is legendary. But fall is right behind it.
By Natalie Y. Moore
 
A man was shot and killed in North Lawndale.
Crime
Man fatally shot inside car in South Deering
The man, 39, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 