The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 24, 2022
Columnists Commentary

Georgia is ground zero for democracy

Black voters have the power to decide the election in Georgia, which will probably decide the future of our country in some ways we can predict and others we can’t.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Georgia is ground zero for democracy
Georgia gubernatorial candidates (L-R) Clash in First Debate

Georgia gubernatorial candidates, left to right, Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp debate in an event at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Midtown October 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images

Like so many of us right now, I’ve got Georgia on my mind.

As I write this, I’ve just gotten back from meeting with Black ministers who are working nonstop to get out the vote across the state. And with good reason, because there’s just no other way to say it — Georgia is ground zero for the future of our democracy in this midterm election.

Control of the Senate could hinge on whether Rev. Raphael Warnock can keep his Senate seat or is defeated by Herschel Walker, a familiar former athlete who has become a far-right extremist. Depending on who gains a Senate majority, the rest of the Biden-Harris administration agenda is either on track or dead on arrival in Congress.

The governor’s race features an incumbent MAGA diehard, Brian Kemp, versus Stacey Abrams. I have written about Stacey and our decades-long friendship before. No one is more committed to civil rights and greater opportunity for Georgians than Stacey. Reelecting Kemp would be a disaster: not just for Georgians, but for a country in which MAGA schemers are looking to capture as many states as possible to advance their reactionary agenda.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Kemp’s record is appalling. In a state with a large share of uninsured Black Americans, including high numbers of Black children, Kemp has refused to expand Medicaid so that more Georgians could have health care. He signed a law making it easier for just about anybody, including dangerous white supremacists, to carry concealed weapons. His administration has cut state contracts with Black businesses, and is responsible for denying unemployment claims for twice as many Black workers as White workers. Kemp recently signed an anti-choice law so extreme that women who have miscarriages could be arrested. Women who terminate pregnancies could be charged with murder.

The MAGA folks in Georgia know the coalition of Black voters and young voters who made history in 2020 won’t vote for this agenda. Those voters changed the course of the nation when they went for Joe Biden and Senate candidates Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The MAGA far right went crazy, and they made Georgia the home of some of the worst voter-suppression laws in the country since the original Jim Crow. One of those even made it illegal to give snacks and water to voters waiting in long lines.All of that was for one reason: to stop people, mostly Black people, from voting in the next big election. And that election is now.

Opinion Newsletter

We can’t stand by and let that happen. Black voters have the power to decide the election in Georgia, which will probably decide the future of our country in some ways we can predict and others we can’t. This is especially true for Black men, who still don’t vote in the high percentages Black women do. Black men in Georgia have to come out to the polls this year.

It doesn’t surprise me that once again, Georgia is so central to Black American history. It has been that way for as long as we’ve had a history. Every time I visit, I’m moved by it. That sense of a momentous past is everywhere, mixed with the New South energy that makes the state such a unique place. Meeting with Georgians this time, I could feel the deep commitment to moving the state forward instead of back. That fills me with hope.

The eyes of the country —and even the world — are on Georgia this fall, and I believe Georgia will make us proud.

Ben Jealous is president of People For the American Way and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Next Up In Commentary
Illinois manufacturers have a job waiting for you
Quick tracking by automakers could reduce carjackings
Public displays of support for Pfleger make it harder for child sex crime victims to come forward
Bill Belichick, other great coaches prove that continuity is crucial for success in NFL
Rep. Mary Miller a national leader when it comes to ‘incendiary rhetoric’ that’s fueling ‘polarization’
Do you know who James Corden is?
The Latest
Workers assemble Ford vehicles at the Chicago Assembly Plant in 2019 in Chicago.
Other Views
Illinois manufacturers have a job waiting for you
We’re looking for people who want to be innovators, entrepreneurs, builders and dreamers. Manufacturing offers some of the best-paying, most technologically advanced and exciting careers out there.
By Mark Denzler
 
Tabitha Brown has just published her first cookbook.&nbsp;
Taste
Tabitha Brown’s debut cookbook a celebration of her favorite vegan dishes
In sharing delicious plant-based dishes, Brown leaves space for the home chef to use them to be creative and adjust to one’s own taste accordingly.
By USA TODAY
 
Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty wear ad-free Blackhawks jerseys.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Hawks being careful in search for jersey-advertisement patch sponsor
Belle Tire remains their helmet ad sponsor, but the Hawks are not one of the nine NHL teams that have added a jersey-ad sponsor this season.
By Ben Pope
 
A still image from surveillance footage shows a man police say attempted to sexually assault a letter carrier Saturday and stole her mail truck.
Crime
$50,000 reward offered for information about man who tried to sexually assault postal worker in Little Village, then stole her mail truck
Chicago police have released video of a suspect in Saturday’s attack in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
News
Man fatally shot in West Englewood
He was shot in the head in the 5800 block of South Justine Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 