 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Hustle and bustle of Chicago newspapers unchanged despite decades of upheaval

SNEED: As the Sun-Times morphs into a non-profit and merges with WBEZ, I’m reminded that so much has changed about the news business since my career began. But not the competitive spirit to get the news first.

By Michael Sneed
A Chicago Sun-Times front page from Tuesday, May 1, 1979, and the headline about the murder in Inverness
Sun-Times Media

It was a long time ago.

But oh, what a time it was.

A city of four major newspapers.

The Chicago Sun-Times.

The Chicago Tribune.

The Chicago Daily News.

The Chicago American … which eventually morphed into the now defunct Chicago Today.

All four of the big-city newspapers co-existing in an era of getting it first and getting it fast; getting it right before you got it wrong; and hustling before you got busted.

Back then, news percolated in snail-mail time before email, computers and cellphones. The telephone and typewriter ruled.

How times have changed.

The clack clack clack of typewriter keys gave cadence to newsroom noise, which is now far more quiet in a techno world.

Newspaper scoops were set in “hot” type; newsrooms dinged with teletype machines; galley proofs passed from editor to editor; pneumatic tubes dispatched wire stories; bulletin bells rang; editors shouted; and rewrite men composed fast-breaking stories based on a street reporter’s rapid dictation over the phone.

Back in 1967, this reporter stepped into the chaos of a newsroom at the legendary City News Bureau of Chicago, a wire service of young street reporters overseen by seasoned editors tasked with filling the hungry media’s trough.

Paper impregnated with carbon copies filled the newsroom, where heads were straight up, gazing down at a typewriter or commandeering a heavy, black desk phone while someone yelled “copy, dammit, copy!”

Then, in early 1969, there was new territory for me to cover when the Chicago Tribune came calling; an entry into a new world of “hot” type; galley proofs; page proofs; subheads; four heads; three heads; stories written in takes; a library called a morgue; and editors screaming “hat and coat” — a code signaling a fast-moving story being tossed to a reporter.

Then, puff! Two of the city’s four major newspapers closed.

In 1974, the Chicago Today closed its doors and many of its writers were absorbed by the Chicago Tribune. In 1978, the Chicago Daily News ceased to exist and was absorbed by the Sun-Times.

Two Chicago newspapers, the “conservative” Chicago Tribune and the “liberal” Chicago Sun-Times, continued to soldier on.

In 1986, I left the Chicago Tribune, where I grew up, and walked across the street to the Sun-Times, where I grew way, way gray writing five columns a week, until eventually cutting back to a Sunday column.

I loved both papers and was sent all over the world on stories for the Tribune, but the Sun-Times, which finally gave me the opportunity to write my own column, is truly the hardest-working paper in America.

So when the Sun-Times confirmed THIS WEEK it was becoming a non-profit newspaper via a groundbreaking merger with Chicago Public Media — and becoming a subsidiary of public radio station WBEZ-FM — I dialed up gratitude.

And a little reflection.

How times have changed since my first Chicago byline more than half a century ago.

Back in 1967, I left behind a high school teaching career earning $5,300 per annum for a cut in pay at the City News Bureau for $3,600 a year.

It was one of the best decisions of my life; setting up shop in a haven for the curious and a playing field where questions can get answers.

Reproduction of December 8, 1941 Page 1 of the Chicago Daily News of the day the United States went to war against Japan.
Chicago Sun-Times File Photos.

Truth be told, the absence of male hires due to Vietnam War recruitment landed me my first news job. Women’s liberation may have been on the march, but men on the battlefield got me a job in this never-ending man’s world.

Now our beloved paper has a new life as a non-profit newspaper, and a woman, SunTimes CEO Nykia Wright, helped keep us alive.

  • Question: What will it be like as a newspaper NOT endorsing political candidates?

Hmmm. Terrific.

  • Question: What will it be like as a new organization funded by pledges of $61 million from nearly a dozen philanthropies and donors?

Hmmm. Why not?

(Ummm… I might be curious to find out who the one anonymous donor among them might be? )

  • Question: What will it be like reaching more than 2 million people a week in the Chicago area across broadcast, print and digital channels?

Awesome.

  • What will collaboration be like between two newsrooms?

Now that’s a good question.

Seeing Red!!!!!

Break out the binoculars! The Redpolls are here!!

Common redpoll
Kathleen Bartels

Sneed is told bundles of these tiny Arctic finches with red-dotted domes just blown in from Canada are joining four other finch species now dining en masse at north shore bird feeders.

“It’s magic; a visual gift during the pandemic; a visit from birds who usually dine in mega sub zero temperatures,” said birdscaper extraordinaire Tim Joyce, who manages Wild Birds Unlimited in Glenview.

“Sometimes their Birch and Alder trees don’t furnish enough seed … which is NOT due to climate change,” said Joyce.

“Just look out your backyard. It’s extraordinary.”

Yay.

Sneedlings …

Yikes! Got a spam call from Tombstone, Arizona this week. Tombstone? Just had to answer a call from the “Town too tough to die.” It turned out to be Boot Hill swill. … Saturday birthdays: Chris Parnell, 55; Laura Linney, 58, and Charlotte Rampling, 76. Sunday birthdays: Axl Rose, 60; Tom Brokaw, 82; and Mike Farrell, 83.

Next Up In Commentary

The Latest

Corrupt pols say prison doesn’t work, so feds quote judge from 2014 who argued: ‘Impose more severe penalties’

Twice Friday, federal prosecutors in Chicago found themselves quoting U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman as they insisted on prison time for ex-state Rep. Luis Arroyo and ex-Ald. Ricardo Munoz.

By Jon Seidel

Bulls down two more guards with Zach LaVine and Coby White sidelined

LaVine (back/knee) and White (groin) sat on Friday for the game in Indiana, but the hope was both were short-term injury setbacks. Considering the Bulls are in the midst of playing seven games in 10 nights, expect coach Billy Donovan to keep a close eye on his roster.

By Joe Cowley

Pritzker’s budget proposal: Great, but we’ll see how long the fiscal bliss lasts

If we slide into recession, then Illinois could wind up right back where it started: in a very deep hole.

By Rich Miller

Olivia Rodrigo named Woman of the Year by Billboard

Rodrigo became 2021′s biggest breakout star with her confessional debut album, breaking chart records and racking up awards and nominations.

By Associated Press

Catholic high school on Southwest Side fires teacher who used N-word while discussing sports teams with racist names

DeVoto, a teacher of 41 years, was discussing why the former name of the Washington Football Team was offensive to indigenous people, telling students the term was just as bad as the N-word — saying the full word.

By Sophie Sherry

Our city’s new slogan works

Look at all the press this new slogan, ‘Chicago Not in Chicago,’ is getting, far more than any other slogan in recent memory.

By Letters to the Editor