Sunday, March 13, 2022
Obama, in Chicago last Thursday, tests positive for COVID

Lynn Sweet By Lynn Sweet
 March 13, 2022 03:22 PM
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama, who was in Chicago last week at a widely attended event, announced Sunday that he has COVID-19.

“I just tested positive for COVID,” Obama said in a FaceBook post.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative. It’s a good reminder that, even as cases go down, you should get vaccinated and boosted if you haven’t already to help prevent more serious symptoms and giving COVID to others.”

Obama made a day trip to Chicago last Thursday to take part in an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Chicago Council of Global Affairs. A tweet with a photo posted by Valerie Jarrett shows Obama on a stage with cellist Yo-Yo Ma in a conversation moderated by journalist Carol Marin.

They were seated in separate chairs with a few feet between them. They were not wearing masks.

“We have taught young people to be cynical about institutions, but when given a chance they are prepared to remake those institutions to better reflect the values we believe,” Jarrett said in her tweet, adding that Obama and Ma “reminded us that hope is everywhere.”

A spokesperson for Obama said there would be no more information beyond the Facebook statement about whether people involved in the Thursday event had been contacted. Obama also issued a similar statement in a tweet.

