The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Columnists Commentary

Mandate for masks on airplanes is illogical and arbitrary

The Transportation Security Agency continues to enforce a rule that never made sense.

By Jacob Sullum
 March 16, 2022 03:00 PM
SHARE Mandate for masks on airplanes is illogical and arbitrary
A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago Nov. 2020.

A traveler wears a mask as she walks through Terminal 3 at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago Nov. 2020.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The federal rule that requires air travelers to wear face masks, which the Transportation Security Administration first imposed more than a year ago, was scheduled to expire this Friday.

But the TSA extended the requirement for at least another month, for reasons that are even harder to understand than the original rationale for the mask mandate.

That is saying a lot, because the scientific justification for the TSA’s rule has always been weak, given that the conditions on airplanes are not conducive to COVID-19 transmission. The ventilation systems on commercial aircraft, which mix outdoor air with air recycled through HEPA filters and limit airflow between rows, help to explain why there were few outbreaks associated with commercial flights even before vaccines were available.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

“The risk of contracting COVID-19 during air travel is low,” an October 2020 article in The Journal of the American Medical Association noted. “Despite substantial numbers of travelers, the number of suspected and confirmed cases of in-flight COVID-19 transmission between passengers around the world appears small.”

Sebastian Hoehl, a researcher at the Institute for Medical Virology at Goethe University Frankfurt in Germany, concurred in an interview with Scientific American the following month. “An airplane cabin is probably one of the most secure conditions you can be in,” he observed.

Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly reiterated that point during a Senate hearing last December. “I think the case is very strong that masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment,” he said. “It is very safe and very high-quality compared to any other indoor setting.”

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker agreed. “An aircraft is the safest place you can be,” he said. “It’s true of all of our aircraft; they all have the same HEPA filters and air flow.”

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

On Feb. 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stopped recommending general indoor masking in parts of the country it rates as “low” or “medium” risk, which as of last week covered more than 98% of the U.S. population. According to the CDC, then, it is safe to dispense with masks in stores, churches, schools, bars and restaurants — environments where the risk of virus transmission is much higher than it is on airplanes.

Yet the TSA said it extended its mask rule “at CDC’s recommendation” so the agency could develop “a revised policy framework” based on “the latest science.” Mask rules for transportation are complicated, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, because people are “moving from one zone to another” — an explanation that makes little sense when virtually the entire country is in the same “zone” as far as the CDC’s mask advice goes.

The TSA’s mask mandate has predictably led to much unpleasantness, driving a surge in disputes between travelers and flight attendants. For every obnoxious passenger who moons, berates or assaults the mandate’s enforcers, there are many others who quietly resent this thinly justified imposition, especially when it compels them to force masks on recalcitrant toddlers.

That expectation is especially difficult to justify since the risk to children from COVID-19 is infinitesimal even if they are not vaccinated — smaller than the risk of dying in a car crash if their parents decide to avoid mask hassles by driving instead of flying. Adult travelers, meanwhile, can protect themselves by getting vaccinated and, if they are especially cautious, by wearing high-quality, well-fitting masks, regardless of what everyone else is doing.

The Association of Flight Attendants nevertheless urged the TSA to retain the mask rule. The AFA’s enthusiasm for hygiene theater is of a piece with its enthusiasm for security theater: Back in 2005, when the TSA began letting passengers carry small scissors and short screwdrivers, the union warned that “the aisles will be running with blood.”

In that case, calmer heads prevailed. But more than two decades after 9/11, U.S. travelers are still saddled with myriad nonsensical restrictions. The mask rule is just the latest example.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @JacobSullum.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com.

Next Up In Commentary
Congress, stop putting barriers in the way of Chicago’s tech biz ecosystem
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and the Bears’ decades-long dearth of icons
‘Deep Water’: Ben Affleck seems bored playing another unhappy husband
Lessons from the police shootings of Adam Toledo and Anthony Alvarez
NCAA Tournament: Illinois’ Alfonso Plummer finally has his shot at postseason glory
Preparing young people for the workplace requires social and emotional learning
The Latest
Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara speaks of the support from President Donald Trump and local officials during a Southside Trump Rally at Firewater Saloon at 3910 W. 111th St in Mount Greenwood, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.
City Hall
Catanzara threatens political retribution against three of police union’s strongest City Council supporters
Catanzara wants three former firefighters now on the council — Nick Sposato, Anthony Napolitano and Jim Gardiner — to back Erin Jones, a CPD detective challenging state Sen. Rob Martwick, a favorite of Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2.
By Fran Spielman
March 16, 2022 04:24 PM
A Metra suburban commuter train moves along elevated tracks in Chicago March 2021.
Letters to the Editor
Congress, stop putting barriers in the way of Chicago’s tech biz ecosystem
There’s been a boom in our tech ecosystem, which employs over 100,000 workers. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act would impose sweeping regulatory burdens and upend this growing industry.
By Letters to the Editor
March 16, 2022 04:00 PM
The historic Jane Addams Hull House in Little Italy. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
News
UIC police investigate after brick thrown through window of Hull House Museum
A UIC employee saw someone throw a brick through an exterior window Tuesday morning at the building, 800 S. Halsted St., police said.
By David Struett
March 16, 2022 03:56 PM
Linebacker Danny Trevathan (59) had 459 tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles and 19 tackles-for-loss in 67 games (62 starts) over six seasons with the Bears.
Bears
Bears cut veteran LB Danny Trevathan
The move was anticipated after Trevathan missed 12 games because of injuries in 2021. The Bears officially announced the trade of Khalil Mack and signing of DT Larry Ogunjobi, G/C Lucas Patrick and LB Nicholas Morrow as free agency opened Wednesday.
By Mark Potash
March 16, 2022 03:55 PM
Outfielder Seiya Suzuki has reportedly agreed to sign with the Cubs.
Cubs
Cubs agree to deal with Japanese star Seiya Suzuki
Suzuki will sign a five-year contract and potentially replace Jason Heyward in the outfield.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
March 16, 2022 03:34 PM