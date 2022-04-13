The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Columnists News Metro/State

Biden’s trailblazing federal judicial picks: Asian-American, Hispanic nominees for Chicago spots

Sens. Durbin and Duckworth said John Lee and Nancy Maldonado will bring “demographic and professional diversity that will strengthen our federal bench.”

Lynn Sweet By Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden’s trailblazing federal judicial picks: Asian-American, Hispanic nominees for Chicago spots
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event celebrating her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court with U.S. President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on April 08, 2022.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson speaks during an event celebrating her confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court with U.S. President Joe Biden on the South Lawn of the White House on April 08, 2022.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty

WASHINGTON — In another move to diversify the federal bench based in Chicago — long dominated by white males — President Joe Biden on Wednesday picked trailblazing Asian American and Hispanic nominees.

Biden nominated U.S. District Court Judge John Lee for a spot on the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals. If confirmed, Lee would be the first Asian American judge on the panel and the second person of color on the Chicago-based appeals court.

The president also picked his first nominee for a slot on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.Nancy Maldonado, a partner at Miner, Barnhill & Galland P.C., will be, if confirmed, the first Hispanic female federal judge in Illinois.

Diversity on the federal courts across the nation — and in Illinois — has been a very long time coming.

Biden has made diversifying the federal bench a priority in his judicial nominations — numbering 90 so far — with his highest-profile nomination, Ketanji Brown Jackson, confirmed last week for the Supreme Court, making her the first Black woman on the high court.

On June 24,2021, the Senate confirmed Candace Jackson-Akiwumi for the 7th Circuit. She became only the second Black woman ever on the 7th Circuit — and for now, the only person of color hearing cases from Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Retired Judge Ann Claire Williams was the first Black woman to sit on Chicago-based federal district and appellate courts. Williams, in her role as the chair of the American Bar Association’s Standing Committee on the Federal Judiciary, testified on behalf of Jackson at her confirmation hearing.

Biden nominated Chicago attorney Tiffany Cunningham for a spot on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit based in Washington. She was confirmed on July 19, 2021, making the patent, trademark and other intellectual property lawyer the first Black judge to sit on this specialty appeals court.

At a White House ceremony on Friday with Jackson and Vice President Kamala Harris — the first woman of color to be vice president — Biden said, “it’s a powerful thing when people can see themselves in others.”

Biden teamed with Durbin, the Senate Judiciary chair, to put confirmation of his nominees on a fast track since, with the 2022 mid-term elections looming, the Democrats may lose control of the Senate, now divided 50-50.

“And that’s one of the reasons I believed so strongly that we needed a Court that looks like America.Not just the Supreme Court. That’s why I’m proud to say, with the great help of Dick Durbin, I’ve nominated more Black women judges to the federal appellate courts than all previous presidents combined. Combined,” Biden said.

ABOUT LEE, MALDONADO

Lee is currently presiding over the case of former Mike Madigan chief of staff Timothy Mapes, who was also the Democratic Party of Illinois executive director when Madigan — himself under criminal indictment — was chair.

Former President Barack Obama picked Lee for a district court spot on Nov. 10, 2011, and he was confirmed on May 7, 2012.

At the time, Lee was a partner at the law firm of Freeborn & Peters LLP in Chicago, specializing in federal civil litigation. He was a partner at Freeborn between 1999 and 2012.Before that, he was at the Chicago law firms Mayer Brown LLP from 1994 to 1996 and at Grippo & Elden LLC from 1996 to 1999.

Lee launched his legal career at the Justice Department as a trial attorney in the Environmental and Natural Resources Division.

He picked up his undergraduate degree from Harvard in 1989 and graduated Harvard Law School in 1993.

Nancy Maldonado joined Miner, Barnhill & Galland in 2003 and became a partner in 2010. She specializes in civil litigation in a variety of areas, including employment law.

She received her undergraduate degree from Harvard in 1997 and graduated Columbia Law School in 2001.

Between 2001 and 2003, Maldonado clerked for now-retired U.S. District Court Judge Rubén Castillo, who was the first Latino district judge in the Chicago-based court.

The Biden White House made the nominations after consulting with Durbin and Duckworth, the Democratic Illinois senators. Before recommending a nominee for federal district court, U.S. Attorney, and U.S. Marshal positions in Illinois, Durbin and Duckworth get assistance in evaluating contenders through nonpartisan screening committees they established.

Durbin and Duckworth said in a joint statement, “We are pleased that President Biden has nominated Judge John Lee and Nancy Maldonado to fill judicial vacancies in Illinois.These nominees not only bring qualifications that are extraordinary, but also demographic and professional diversity that will strengthen our federal bench.We look forward to supporting their historic nominations in the Senate.”

Next Up In Commentary
FBI’s tactics doomed case against men charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor
Chicago police make progress on reform, but not enough to celebrate
Passover shouldn’t be celebrated alone
Will White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel bounce back? ‘I fully expect to,’ he says ahead of 2022 debut
Excessive noise is an environmental issue
City Council must stop dragging its feet on civilian police oversight commission
The Latest
Ariana Taylor
News
Body of missing Gary woman found
Ariana Taylor’s body was found in a drainage ditch near the interstate Wednesday morning, more than a mile south from where her vehicle was found crashed April 3.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) in firefighter’s gear in front of a city fire engine. The photo, which the Northwest Side alderman posted as the cover of his Facebook page, is the subject of a possible city ethics violation.
News
Ald. Sposato blames ‘commie, lefty loons’ for accusing him of ethics violation over Facebook fire truck photo
At issue is a photo of Ald. Nick Sposato (38th) in his firefighter’s gear posing in front of a fire truck. The picture was taken while Sposato was still an active firefighter and has been posted on his Facebook page since 2014 and featured in his campaign materials since his first election in 2015.
By Fran Spielman
 
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 8, 2020. Jurors on Friday, April 7, 2022, acquitted two men and deadlocked on two others accused of plotting to abduct Whitmer in 2020.
Columnists
FBI’s tactics doomed case against men charged in kidnapping plot of Michigan governor
The appearance of entrapment, and the difficulty of distinguishing between fantasy and criminal conspiracy, explains the embarrassing outcome of the federal trial in which jurors acquitted two alleged conspirators and failed to reach verdicts for the other two.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Ald. Carrie Austin (34th) attends a Chicago City Council meeting, where members used an electronic voting system for the first time, at City Hall, Wednesday morning, March 23, 2022.
City Hall
Indicted Ald. Carrie Austin’s decision to share tax credits helps deliver senior housing project named after late Ald. JoAnn Thompson
At a grand opening Wednesday for the $26.6M Montclare Senior Residences of Englewood, developer Philip Mappa of M.R. Properties aired the untold story of how Austin’s selflessness helped salvage the project.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Rt. Hon. James Cleverly, minister for Europe and North America, reacts during a press conference where he expressed the United Kingdom’s plan to continue supporting Ukraine in the form of military equipment and financial pressure through sanctions amid Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the Ukrainian Village, Wednesday morning, April 13, 2022.
Chicago
Top UK minister pledges continued support for Ukraine on trip to Chicago Wednesday
“If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin thinks there will be a point in time when we get bored and just move on, he is sorely mistaken,” said James Cleverly, British Minister of State for Europe and North America.
By Stefano Esposito
 