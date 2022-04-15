The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 15, 2022
Columnists Michael Madigan News

Ex-Ald. Danny Solis deserved a break for helping make corruption cases — but not this much of a break

His finally unveiled deferred-prosecution agreement essentially will allow him to go unpunished for his own wrongdoing — and hold onto his lucrative city pension.

Mark Brown By Mark Brown
   
SHARE Ex-Ald. Danny Solis deserved a break for helping make corruption cases — but not this much of a break
Former Ald. Danny Solis. Under his deferred-prosecution agreement, he’ll face no punishment if he continues to cooperate with federal authorities.

Under his deferred-prosecution agreement, former Ald. Danny Solis will face no punishment if he continues to cooperate with federal authorities.

Brian Jackson / Sun-Times file

Former Ald. Danny Solis deserved favorable treatment from federal prosecutors in exchange for his undercover work that helped them make criminal cases against two major Chicago political figures they had long pursued: Ald. Edward M. Burke and House Speaker Michael J. Madigan. Very favorable treatment.

Unfortunately, the deal given Solis was too generous by half.

That deal — spelled out in a deferred-prosecution agreement previously disclosed by Burke’slawyers but never publicly unveiled until this past week — essentially will allow Solis to go unpunished for his own wrongdoing.

I find myself in substantial agreement on this with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has said she is “deeply offended” by the lack of consequences Solis is facing.

In my case, maybe not deeply offended — but offended.

Related

But there’s nothing we can do about it except argue that federal authorities shouldn’t allow something like this to happen again.

There’s no undermining Solis’ deal at this point.

And Lightfoot should tread carefully with her threat to intervene in the court proceedings. What looks like good politics today could seem less so if the mayor draws a rebuke for legally sticking her nose where it doesn’t belong.

Related

Keep in mind that when prosecutors asked a judge in the spring of 2016 for a warrant to search Solis’ offices, they made clear they believed they had evidence Solis was a crook who had violated federal laws — and the public trust — in multiple ways and on multiple occasions.

But, under his deal, Solis will face no consequences for his illegal actions, not even the one incident for which he is being charged — shaking down a developer for campaign contributions.

If Solis continues to “fully and truthfully cooperate” and fulfill his end of the bargain, prosecutors agreed to seek dismissal of the lone charge against him.

Left unstated in the agreement but certainly understood: if the charge against Solis is dropped, there will be no felony conviction on his record.

Under Illinois law, therefore, there would be no basis to deny Solis his city pension, which stands at more than $103,000 annually. He’s already been drawing it for three years.

So not only will Solis not face any jail time nor have a criminal conviction on his record, he will, for the rest of his life, continue to benefit financially from his dishonest public service — at our expense.

Related

I can assure you that a top priority of most Illinois politicians facing criminal charges is to protect their pensions, which tend to be very generous. For many, that’s an even more important consideration than avoiding jail because they’re counting on that money to support themselves in their old age.

You would have thought that would have given prosecutors more leverage in this case.

Related

I don’t mean to minimize the importance of Solis’ cooperation, the full extent of which might not yet have been revealed. Burke and Madigan would be two of the biggest catches ever for federal prosecutors here, assuming they can turn those indictments into convictions.

And I don’t imagine for a minute it was easy for Solis to wear a wire on his political colleagues, which violates their unwritten code of conduct. That’s a very stressful existence. It also can be dangerous.

Related

It’s been almost six years since Solis began cooperating. It will be at least another three before he completes his obligations under the agreement. Nine years is a long time to place your life on hold while under the thumb of the FBI and U.S. attorney’s office, though it’s a lot easier when you’re allowed to hide out in Puerto Rico.

On top of all that, if either Burke or Madigan end up going to trial, Solis probably would have to testify, and the defense lawyers would be merciless in rubbing his nose in all the unpleasant matters in his background that prosecutors are choosing to overlook. Before it’s over, he’d think he’s the one on trial.

Related

So I’m not saying Solis took the easy way out. But, until he tells us different, it beats going to prison or living only on Social Security.

Next Up In The Watchdogs
Outlaws Motorcycle Club ‘enforcer’ denied compassionate release, ‘showed no compassion’ in killing McHenry County couple
Taxing times for popular South Side restaurant eased by county agency
Emails show Cardinal Blase Cupich helped Mayor Lori Lightfoot shape COVID message
Defendants on home confinement now get 2 days a week to roam freely, and some are getting in trouble
Ed Burke’s ‘tuna’: Indicted pol saved Old Post Office developer more than $12 million
Half of murder cases considered ‘solved’ by Chicago police in 2021 didn’t lead to charges
The Latest
Jonathan Toews handles the puck in a Blackhawks game.
Blackhawks
Would another year on rebuilding Blackhawks even be fair, healthy for Jonathan Toews?
The Hawks’ constant losing seems to be eating away at Toews, who hasn’t been his usual self for months. “There’s no connection in our team game,” he grumbled Thursday.
By Ben Pope
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby: Red flags go up as younger man romances widow
One hint of a possible scam artist: He posted a photo of the woman’s lake house and claimed it was his.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Two people were shot, one fatally, Apr. 8, 2022, in Woodlawn.
Crime
14-year-old boy among 2 people killed, 5 others wounded in citywide shootings Thursday
The teen was found fatally shot in Homan Square on the West Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Composer and musician Jan Bach.
Obituaries
Pandemic-delayed memorial planned for Jan Bach, prolific composer who taught at NIU
He studied under Aaron Copland, played French horn in an Army band at JFK’s funeral.
By Maureen O’Donnell
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting March 23.
City Hall
Chicago City Council attendance report card: Members show up for 4 of 5 required meetings, on average
Ald. Leslie Hairston had the best attendance and Ald. George Cardenas the worst since 2019, a new analysis by The Daily Line, WBEZ and Crain’s Chicago Business found.
By Contributors
 