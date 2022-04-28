The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 28, 2022
Columnists Commentary

Kevin McCarthy is just another brick in Trump’s crumbling wall

Kevin McCarthy is taking back comments he said about Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 insurrection. That’s just how Trump likes it.

Gene Lyons By Gene Lyons
   
SHARE Kevin McCarthy is just another brick in Trump’s crumbling wall
House Minority Leader McCarthy Holds Weekly Press Conference

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) answers questions during a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on January 09, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Call it the dictator’s paradox: By demonstrating weakness, you affirm the Big Man’s power. By groveling, you gain standing. Pretending to believe what’s patently false, you affirm manly independence from what Jonathan Swift mockingly called “the vulgar dictates of unrefined reason.”

It’s not a question of true or false; it’s a matter of who’s in charge, a form of moral cowardice common in the pre-civil rights South: say, the Alabama of George Wallace or the Arkansas of Orval Faubus. Cowering acknowledges respect for the way of the world, enhancing one’s standing.

Up until the rotten edifice collapses, that is, when the ambitious sycophant may suffer a bad fall. Hard-core segregationists became hard to find down south after the Civil Rights Act.

So it is with Trumpism. What happens if the Big Man’s strength proves more illusory than real? After all, everybody with sense enough to come in from the rain knows that Donald J. Trump didn’t merely lose the 2020 presidential election; he lost it by 7 million votes.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

What if something like that happens again, as appears quite likely? Whatever will become of the Rep. Kevin McCarthys of the world, who have turned themselves upside down and inside out to affirm Trump’s most preposterous lies?

Once upon a time (on June 15, 2016), the California congressman who yearns to be speaker of the House was overheard in a conversation with a group of fellow Republicans. A recording was obtained by the Washington Post.

“There’s two people I think [Russian dictator Vladimir] Putin pays: [Rep. Dana] Rohrabacher and Trump,” McCarthy said.

None of his listeners objected. Plays a bit differently today, doesn’t it? But then Trump went on to win the GOP presidential nomination, McCarthy made nice, and the two became allies.

His most recent series of blunders have made McCarthy look even weaker. Basically, he jumped into his own trap. Excerpts from a new book by two New York Times reporters, entitled “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future,” began to circulate around Washington last week. It quoted McCarthy describing Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as “atrocious and totally wrong.”

He’d even gone as far as inquiring about using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office and put Mike Pence in his place.

On Jan. 10, the Times reported, the minority leader held a telephone conference with his leadership team. Regarding Trump’s conduct on Jan. 6, McCarthy told the group: “What he did is unacceptable. Nobody can defend that and nobody should defend it.”

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week


A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Responding to a question from Rep. Liz Cheney about the likelihood of Trump resigning, McCarthy said he planned to phone Trump about the Democrats’ forthcoming impeachment resolution. He said he would tell the president that “I think [the resolution] will pass, and it would be my recommendation you should resign.”

The Times report stipulated that its reporters had “reviewed the full recording of the conversation.”

Seemingly panicked when the Times story broke last week, McCarthy ignored the blinking red light and blundered on. He and his press spokesman put out dueling statements denying everything. The Times story, McCarthy insisted, was “totally false and wrong.”

Bad move.

Reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns went on Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC program that same night and played the audiotape.

Uh-oh. How could McCarthy not suspect that Cheney would keep a recording of the call, and that she might be disinclined to keep his secrets after he’d purged her from House leadership to please Trump? (Cheney denied recording the call or leaking the audio.)

After all, history records that only days after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, McCarthy had hurried down to Mar-a-Lago to roll on his back like a puppy before the former president.

So now the Very Cowardly GOP Leader has had to do it all over again. Knowing a sycophant when he sees one, Trump has gone out of his way to appear magnanimous. McCarthy, he told the Wall Street Journal, had changed his mind “when he found out the facts.”

“I think it’s all a big compliment, frankly,” Trump said about Republicans who doubted him after Jan. 6 but later changed their minds. “They realized they were wrong and supported me.”

That’s just how Trump likes it. He has a downright canine understanding of who’s the Big Dog in any relationship. “Trump actually prefers it when people oppose him and then have to beg for his forgiveness,” blogger Digby Parton has written. “It shows dominance. And if there’s one thing we know, dominance tastes sweeter to him when he forces it with his boot on his rivals’ necks.”

But it’s all dependent upon the perception that Republican voters remain in thrall to the Big Loser. And there are growing indications that his hold over the base could be waning. Upcoming GOP primaries in Pennsylvania, Ohio and particularly Georgia don’t look so good for Trump-endorsed candidates.

Ruling by fear only works when there’s something to be afraid of.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President”

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Illinois should be first to cast votes in 2024 presidential primary
A Wright College degree decades in the making: ‘I don’t give up’
Bucks put reeling Bulls out of their misery in a Game 5 that was over before it started
Here’s how Peoples Gas should lower customers’ bills
Providing benefits to spouses of police, first responders who died by suicide is right step
Higher ed got a boost in state budget, so let’s keep the momentum going
The Latest
Illinois will submit a bid to be an early primary state. The photo is of New Hampshire voters in 2020, when New Hampshire and Iowa had the initial presidential votes.
Letters to the Editor
Illinois should be first to cast votes in 2024 presidential primary
If any one state most accurately represents the American people as a whole, it would be Illinois.
By Letters to the Editor
 
1392795993.jpg
White Sox
White Sox CF Luis Robert misses sixth straight game
White Sox in ‘wait and see’ mode for center fielder’s return
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Sky’s Courtney Vandersloot drives up the court during the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA officially announces 2022 All-Star Game will be played in Chicago
This will be the first year Chicago hosts the game, which was first played in 1999 in New York and saw Lisa Leslie crowned MVP.
By Annie Costabile
 
Milano.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: April 28, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A woman was shot dead April 27, 2022, in Belmont Cragin.
Crime
Authorities ID woman shot dead at Brickyard Mall parking lot; suspect arrested
She was shot several times by someone who approached her in the parking lot Wednesday morning, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 