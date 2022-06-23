The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Columnists News Chicago

After your abortion, grandma might sue you

Draft law circulated by a group opposed to abortion rights points to America’s looming descent into a surveillance state.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE After your abortion, grandma might sue you
The U.S. Supreme Court, behind security fencing at the end of May. It is expected to rule on abortion within days.

The U.S. Supreme Court, behind security fencing at the end of May. It is expected to rule on abortion within days.

Getty Images

While waiting for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, expected since early May when a draft opinion spiking the 1973 decision was leaked, let’s have a brief pop quiz:

Question: What’s the really bad part about reversing Roe v. Wade?

If you answered something like, “denying American women a right to make their own reproductive decisions, a freedom enjoyed for the past 50 years and one extended to most women around the globe,” I’m sorry, but you’re wrong.

Opinion bug

Opinion

That’s just the bad part.

The really bad part, in my estimation — and, yes, I am a man, so my view might be skewed — is the police state that will be quickly set up to punish not only doctors who provide abortions but anybody who facilitates an abortion — with one notable exception.

But don’t take my word for it.

Take a look at the model law prepared by the National Right to Life Committee. Banning abortion is only the start.

“Current realities require a much more robust enforcement regime than just reliance on criminal penalties,” the draft notes. Waiting to snag offenders isn’t enough. States need “RICO-style laws” that turn whisking Molly across the border into Illinois to fix her “little problem” into a criminal conspiracy.

Where to begin? The fact that a girl is 11 years old doesn’t matter. (That’s not a random number. It’s the age of a girl who became pregnant after being raped in Brazil, where abortion is illegal. She’s now confined by a judge so she can’t have an abortion.) Otherwise: ”We recommend prohibiting abortion except to prevent the death of the pregnant woman.”

They’re talking about physical peril, period.

“Psychological or emotional conditions” are deliberately excluded because, well, suck it up, sister, we’re not falling for that touchy-feely gobbledygook.

The law recommends an abortion be a Level 2 felony. In Indiana, where the firm drafting the law is based, that’s on par with voluntary manslaughter, child sex trafficking and kidnapping, with prison sentences of from 10 to 30 years.

A woman attending an abortion rights rally in Union Park in Chicago on May 14.

A woman attending an abortion rights rally in Union Park in Chicago on May 14.

Getty Images

The only mitigating factor in these model laws is having a pair of X chromosomes. These laws apply to all involved in an abortion “except for the pregnant woman.”

Golly, why is that? You’d think, as the instigator, the woman seeking the abortion would be the most culpable party. And she would be, were abortion actually the murder that religious fanatics pretend it is, when convenient. The woman-exclusion is the tell, the reminder that the entire anti-abortion-rights movement is really about, not babies, but stripping agency from women. They are not the masters of their own lives, but pawns. Women seeking abortions, in the language of the law, are “trafficked.” Manipulated by others. To punish them for seeking abortions would suggest they have agency, which, being female, they don’t. Or at least won’t, once these laws are enacted.

But we haven’t got to the scariest part yet. Not only are abortions banned, but telling people about these so-called “abortions” is criminalized.

“Hosting or maintaining a website, or providing internet service, that encourages or facilitates efforts to obtain an illegal abortion” will be against the law, the draft law states, barring “knowingly or intentionally giving information to a pregnant woman, or someone seeking the information on her behalf, by telephone, the internet, or any other medium of communication,”

And should you suspect this is an obvious infringement on free speech, well, the law is one step ahead of you. It forbids that kind of thinking:

”This [act] may not be construed to impose liability on speech or conduct protected by the First Amendment of the United States Constitution or by [this state’s constitution provision on free speech].”

OK then! And how are these felons to be detected? What if a woman’s terminated pregnancy somehow eludes notice of the local constabulary? Well, then, her relatives can turn on her:

”We recommend establishing civil remedies to be brought by appropriate state or local officials and by persons related to the pregnant woman.”

In other words, your estranged religious fanatic grandma in Missouri can sue you for damages after your mom blabs news of your abortion.

Imagine what that world will be like. Actually, you don’t have to imagine. All we have to do is wait, and we’ll find out.

Next Up In Commentary
Watching the Jan. 6 hearings is a must to preserve democracy
Bon appétit: Try some copi to help save our waterways
Don’t let James Harden into your life, Bulls fans
On police foot pursuit policy, consider an officer’s point of view
The GOP weaponizes Christianity
Crypto PAC money boosting Jonathan Jackson’s bid for Congress now totals more than $1 million
The Latest
20 year celebrations of Def Mix House Lable
Music
Sun-Times readers’ essential Chicago House tracks — stream here
We asked Sun-Times readers to give us their essential Chicago House tracks — and they did not disappoint. Whether you’re a longtime house head or a newcomer to the genre, stream the full reader-curated mixtape here.
By Matt Moore
 
A man died in a shooting June 20, 2022, in Roseland.
Crime
Hit-and-run driver charged with striking Chicago police officer directing traffic
The police sergeant was in Jackson Park on June 11 when Joshua Hudson, 21, struck him with a stolen vehicle, police said.
By David Struett
 
Rookie Ethan Roberts was a highlight of Cubs spring training, making the Opening Day roster with five scoreless spring outings.
Cubs
‘Tough blow’: Cubs rookie Ethan Roberts to undergo Tommy John surgery
The Cubs also made a couple roster moves on Thursday, placing Daniel Norris on the 15-day IL and recalling Adrian Sampson.
By Maddie Lee
 
The White Sox will call up infield prospect Lenyn Sosa.
White Sox
White Sox calling up top infield prospect Lenyn Sosa
Sosa is batting .331/.384/.549 hitting line with 14 home runs at Double-A Birmingham.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Candace Parker and Sky coach/GM will face the Sparks Thursday in Los Angeles.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
On the road: Live Q&A chat answers your questions about the title defending Sky
Sky reporter Annie Costabile will answer your questions about the team live from Crypto.com Arena as Candace Parker is set to play in her first game in LA since her exit in 2021.
By Sun-Times staff
 