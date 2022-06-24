The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 24, 2022
Columnists Abortion rights Dobbs v. Jackson decision

We can’t and won’t forget the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade

Democrats need to strategize how to support organizations that now bear the burden of ensuring that impoverished women get access to safe abortions, as well-heeled women do.

By  Mary Mitchell
   
SHARE We can’t and won’t forget the day the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade
Protesters march in downtown Chicago Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Protesters march in downtown Chicago Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere / Sun-Times

If you are a woman, it’s likely you will remember what you were doing on the day the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.

I got the news from just as I was about to attend out-of-town festivities for my youngest son's wedding.

It was supposed to be a day of love and laughter. Instead, it became a day of reflection.

Some women met the ruling with regret and anger. Others embraced it.

"This is certainly a day that pro-lifers have been waiting for for 49 years,” U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach, R-Minn., said. “Today's Supreme Court decision was a step to protect the most precious and basic right — the right to life.”

Because we were warned that Roe v. Wade was on the way out when someone leaked the justices' draft opinion weeks ago, the decision did not come as a surprise.

And, as shocking as this ruling might seem to some people, they had to know Roe v. Wade would continue to be challenged because it cut to the heart of our moral core. The attacks on legal abortion in this country never stopped.

Because of the Supreme Court's ruling, the United States again will be sharply divided by an issue that will test our growth politically and spiritually.

Democrats wasted no time in getting their message out.

"Today's SCOTUS decision will have real and immediate consequences. I will do all in my power to protect women's rights, and voters also need to make their voices heard," President Joe Biden said in an annoying text asking for a $15 contribution to the Democratic National Committee.

Though not in Illinois, abortion bans are expected to soon go into effect in about half of the United States. While women seeking an abortion can travel to other states, the ruling could result in abortions being available only to women who have the resources to travel to places where abortion is legal.

As life-changing as this ruling is, our political leaders in both parties could see it was coming after a half century of attacks on legal abortion.

Yet, even as some protesters marched around abortion clinics in the name of the Lord, trying to shame women who were already broken, many churches were silent on the subject.

Abortion wasn’t something we talked about in bible study. We were taught God shut up Sarah's womb and opened it again when she was old enough to be a great-grandmother.

As a young woman, abortion is a word I had never heard spoken from the pulpit.

Legal abortions undoubtedly saved the lives of countless women who felt incapable emotionally and financially of taking responsibility for a helpless child. But they did nothing to assuage the shame some women felt afterward.

Now,the strangest thing has happened.

After 50 years of this being so-called settled law, a political change in the makeup of the Supreme Court, orchestrated by an unhinged president, has shown us how easily the government can take away our "rights."

It took four years for former President Donald Trump to accomplish something Republicans have been trying to do for nearly a half century.

This is a culture war that won't end anytime soon.

Instead of begging for nickel-and-dime donations, Democrats need to strategize how to support organizations that now bear the burden of ensuring that impoverished women get access to safe abortions, like well-heeled women do.

I pray that the same love and concern "right to life" advocates have expressed for nearly 50 years for the unborn will be poured into the unwanted children who will now be born.

We can't forget this day.

Next Up In Commentary
Supreme Court takes us backwards as a nation by overturning Roe v. Wade
Illinois is already an abortion rights oasis. Democrats want to do more
With Roe overturned, America is no longer ‘land of the free, home of the brave’
Ca$h talk$: Cubs and MLB find a way to embrace once-detested gambling
Sneed: Inside Mike Pence’s private meeting with big-money Republican fundraisers
Women’s online data could be used against them now that Roe v. Wade is overturned
The Latest
Protesters march in downtown Chicago on Friday after the Supreme Court decision eliminating a constitutional right to an abortion.
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Hundreds rally for abortion rights
Anger over the Supreme Court’s opinion overturning its landmark Roe v. Wade decision brought many to Federal Plaza in the Loop on Friday night.
By Manny Ramos and Sophie Sherry
 
People protest in response to the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health overturns the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erases a federal right to an abortion.
Editorials
Supreme Court takes us backwards as a nation by overturning Roe v. Wade
Women don’t matter and they shouldn’t have agency over their own bodies, the conservative justices might as well have said in their support for Justice Samuel Alito’s abhorrent opinion overturning Roe v. Wade.
By CST Editorial Board
 
1404905148.jpg
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
Dobbs decision: Reactions to the end of Roe v. Wade
With the Supreme Court’s decision in the case of Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Roe v. Wade has been overturned.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jamie Macpherson, Dave Gonzalez, Becca Schwartz and Karissa Kosman
Dobbs v. Jackson decision
People in Chicago ponder Roe reversal
The loss of constitutional protections for abortion leave some concerned about what rights might be lost next.
By Michael Loria
 
Gavin Sheets
White Sox
Third-base coach Joe McEwing catching heat for runners getting thrown out at home
But La Russa says coach needs to stay aggressive
By Mark Gonzales
 