The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
Columnists Commentary

For the sake of sensible gun laws, get past politics

A bipartisan group of senators is currently huddling in hopes of devising some kind of gun control compromise that can pass both houses. Godspeed to them. But I fear their efforts will fail in our ultra-polarized climate.

Mona Charen By Mona Charen
   
SHARE For the sake of sensible gun laws, get past politics
House Democrats Hold Special Judiciary Cmte Session To Craft Gun Legislation

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on H.R. 7910, the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” a legislative package of gun violence prevention measures.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The aftermath of a horrific mass shooting is not the time one would usually turn to a humor site, and yet, The Onion had an insightful take on Uvalde. The headline: “‘No Way to Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.” Here’s the kicker: The Onion has run pieces with that same headline for years.

Our mass shooting problem — there have been an average of two per month for the past eight years — arises from a familiar stew of history, culture, law and commerce. Certain facts loom large. Yes, mass shootings represent a small fraction of gun deaths in America. Yes, the Second Amendment makes limiting guns more difficult here than in Canada, Australia or other places. Those are big, hulking obstacles. But there are other assumptions that are trotted out regularly that are less daunting than they appear.

The Associated Press published a list of 22 mass shootings since 2012. The Aurora, Colorado, shooter purchased his guns just before killing people in a movie theater. Twelve dead. The Navy Yard shooter purchased his guns before his rampage. Twelve dead. The killer who attacked Charleston’s “Mother Emanuel” church purchased his Glock after a botched background check. Nine dead. The Roseburg, Oregon, shooter purchased his guns. Ten dead. The San Bernardino, California, shooter got a friend to purchase the guns he used in his attack. Fourteen dead. The Orlando, Florida, shooter purchased his guns legally a week before killing people in a nightclub. Forty-nine dead. The Las Vegas killer purchased 33 of the 49 guns found in his hotel room in the year prior to his shooting spree at a country music festival. Fifty-eight dead. The Sutherland Springs, Texas, killer was able to purchase his firearms despite a history of domestic violence. Twenty-five dead.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

The Parkland, Florida, shooter purchased his weapon a year before attacking Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school. Seventeen dead. The Pittsburgh assassin legally purchased his rifle and three handguns before shooting up the Tree of Life synagogue. Eleven dead. The Thousand Oaks killer? Legally purchased. Twelve dead. Virginia Beach? Legally purchased. Twelve dead. El Paso? Legally purchased. Twenty-three dead. Dayton? Legally purchased. Nine dead. Atlanta? Legally purchased. Eight dead. Boulder? Legally purchased a few days before a grocery store attack. Ten dead. San Jose? Legally purchased. Nine dead. Buffalo? Legally purchased. Ten dead. And Uvalde, legally purchased days before the attack on Robb Elementary School. Twenty-one dead.

Of those 22 cases, just three did not involve a legal sale to the killer. Perhaps all of these killers would have been able to lay hands on guns already owned by individuals. But it would have been much harder than walking into a gun store. In most cases, these killers are mentally unstable, impulsive and socially maladroit. Purchasing a weapon via private sale would be more challenging.

Making it more difficult to purchase guns — say, with more complete background checks, increasing the minimum age to 21, requiring waiting periods or adopting “red flag laws” — would have inhibited the vast majority of killers listed above.

Here’s another cliche that needs burial — the hunting culture. The misperception here tends to be among pro-gun control Democrats who don’t actually know any hunters and don’t have many in their urban districts but assume that “out there” scores of millions of Americans are shooting deer and pheasants every weekend. In fact, less than 4% of the population hunts. More Americans bicycle than go hunting. Four times as many sing in choirs. Vastly more — 65% — play video games.

For good or ill, the rugged American guy out in a duck blind wearing camouflage is becoming, if not quite as endangered as the red wolf, nearly so. Hunting today is less an honored tradition than a boutique hobby.

Hunting is not the reason millions of Americans cherish their guns. Their reasons range from benign, like safety, to insane, like stockpiling weapons for the coming apocalyptic battle between QAnon and the forces of darkness. But Democrats stumble when they play into GOP talking points about gun-grabbers. Beto O’Rourke’s “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15s,” does more damage to the goal of reasonable gun control than the National Rifle Association can do in a year.

A bipartisan group of senators is currently huddling in hopes of devising some kind of gun control compromise that can pass both houses. Godspeed to them. But I fear their efforts will fail in our ultra-polarized climate.

If we hope to unstick our politics and permit compromise and common sense reforms, we’re going to have to reform the way we choose our leaders. GOP politicians don’t dance to the NRA’s tune for the money. They do it because that’s what Republican primary voters demand. Democrats who grandstand about gun confiscation are appealing to their left flank — the voters who show up for primaries.

In the matter of guns, as with other pressing national concerns, the solutions cannot be unlocked until the incentives facing politicians change — and that requires nonpartisan primaries.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

MonaCharen is policy editor of The Bulwark and host of the “Beg to Differ” podcast.

Next Up In Commentary
The big-market Cubs and the small-market Cardinals treat their fans differently. Guess which team keeps winning?
House Democratic candidate Jonathan Jackson did not file financial disclosure report; top rivals did
We must enact sane gun laws
Is America’s problem guns — or democracy?
Politicians, stop scapegoating cops and let them do their jobs
My opponent is a fiend who likes Joe Biden
The Latest
Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts talking before a game at Wrigley Field in 2019.
Cubs
The big-market Cubs and the small-market Cardinals treat their fans differently. Guess which team keeps winning?
The last time St. Louis finished under .500 was 2007. The Cubs are going through their second rebuild in a decade.
By Rick Morrissey
 
SKATE_OR_DIE_3.png
La Voz Chicago
‘Skate or Die’: Reseña de documental de joven skater en La Villita
Vemos a Leo Castillo encabezando el esfuerzo por construir un parque para patinar en el vecindario.
By Richard Roeper
 
Students from John Hancock College Preparatory High School, all first time voters, arrive at the Loop Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. on Thursday to cast their ballots in the Illinois primary election.
La Voz Chicago
Los estudiantes de la Escuela Secundaria Hancock votan por primera vez
“Es un gran honor poder venir aquí ahora que tengo 18 años y que se escuche mi voz”, dijo un estudiante, Connor Wallace. “Siento que ha sido un largo tiempo de espera”.
By Cadence Quaranta
 
Omar, who is one of a growing number of Afghan refugee students at Sullivan High School in Rogers Park. After spending much of his life in Afghanistan without easy access to school, he says getting an education has become a priority.
Education
At Sullivan High School in Rogers Park, sweeping change as a wave of Afghan teens arrive
More than half of the students at this polyglot public school are refugees or immigrants. But the nearly 70 students arriving from Afghanistan in only months present unprecedented challenges.
By Elly Fishman | WBEZ
 
Screenshot_2022_06_03_121357.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Swastikas and racist graffiti found at Evanston middle school
A staff member at Nichols Middle School found the messages in a bathroom. It is the second time in recent weeks that racist messages have been found on school grounds in the district.
By Sun-Times Wire
 