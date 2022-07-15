The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Columnists Commentary

I’ve warmed up to working remotely, but still miss the old-school newsroom

I didn’t think I had it in me. Turns out, I do. I have gotten used to working from home. Yet, I still yearn to be working in a fully operational newsroom again where my colleagues and I can collaborate and gossip face to face.

By  Rummana Hussain
   
SHARE I’ve warmed up to working remotely, but still miss the old-school newsroom
The author’s work station in her Rogers Park condo.

The author’s work station in her Rogers Park condo.

Rummana Hussain/Sun-Times

My legs feel like they are encased in rhinoceros skin when I throw on a pair of jeans these days, so the much more formal slacks I purchased for 50% off during the height of the pandemic are out of the question.

I love make-up but all I do is slather a pea-sized drop of sunscreen on my face before my morning meetings.

The kitchen table doubles as my cubicle and I’ve made peace with this uninspiring set up.

I never thought this would happen to my extroverted self. I didn’t think I had it in me. Turns out, I do. I have gotten used to working from home.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Yet, there are times I yearn to be back in a fully operational newsroom again, where my colleagues and I can collaborate and gossip face to face. But when plans for a mandatory two-day in-person week were shelved for the Sun-Times last month, I felt a wave of relief.

A few days later, though, I felt sad, demonstrative of the fickle tug-of-war between my preference for the new normal and the longing for the pre-COVID era where I went into the office trying to look like a professional print journalist — which let’s face it, isn’t too difficult of a feat.

“Don’t kid yourself,” my husband, Mick, assured me, knowing all too well that I’m not a morning person. “You’d be the first one complaining about waking up earlier.” Very true.

I have enjoyed being able to multi-task — throwing some daal on the stove, helping babysit my nephews and nieces, getting an oil change — while putting together a daily newspaper.

But I miss running into my closest work friends on my way to the restroom to dish on the Kardashians and movie award shows. While I adore Mick — my only at-home co-worker on most days — discussions on the intricacies of Northwestern football, the superiority of fruit grown in Michigan and his exhaustive vinyl collection haven’t been as fun. Meanwhile, he’s told me he wishes he could talk to someone about the Wu-Tang Clan. Touché.

To mix it up, once a week, I make a trip to my mom’s where my younger sister, a state investigator, works a few feet away. Having a parent in the background feels like having a live boss, although I’ve never had a supervisor demand that I talk to my overseas relatives on WhatsApp while I’m in the middle of an edit.

This extra time with loved ones is ultimately what’s led most of my family, friends and colleagues to conclude that working remotely is the way to go if they are afforded the option. Mutiny is what would happen if companies required a full-time return to the office, I’ve joked. That isn’t a stretch. When news outlets last week cited recent surveys that found many young adults hate working from home, some Gen Zers fired back on social media, accusing less tech-savvy boomers of penning the articles.

Truth be told, I — a Gen Xer — have felt for younger reporters and interns who have only met their editors virtually and are partially navigating their careers online in a profession where interpersonal skills can’t be honed in emails or a tweet.

It doesn’t help that psychologists have warned that staring at images of yourself on a laptop during Zoom meetings can do a number on your mental health, especially for women who have more pressures than men to look a certain way.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Turning off the camera on a video call, which I do occasionally, is also an option, but then conversations can be even harder to follow without facial cues. I just count my blessings that I no longer have to attend too many Zoom parties, which can be depressing, watching participants force themselves to look excited when they aren’t. At least with work meetings, employees don’t have to pretend or sound as though they are having a good time.

Soon, Sun-Times staffers will be able to reserve a desk at either the Old Post Office or Navy Pier, where our partner, WBEZ, has office and studios.

I’m not sure how popular that will be for veterans used to having their own work stations or rookies who could just Uber it back to their apartments instead of making sure there’s freed-up space available before their assignment is due. Time will tell.

For now, this woman’s place is in the home.

Rummana Hussain is a columnist and member of the Sun-Times Editorial Board.

Want to write a letter to the editor or an op-ed? Check out ourguidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Joe Biden showing his age, and that’s not a bad thing
Illinois House leaders will have to find a way to work together
Cubs can’t seem to stop alienating people
The criminal justice system is a revolving door. Restorative justice might be a better way.
Republican overreach can’t last
After Highland Park parade massacre, Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s lethal attack on assault weapons
The Latest
A 2019 file photo shows attendees at the North Coast Music Festival, held that year at Northerly Island in Chicago.
Crime
Judge increases bail in domestic battery case against man accused of threatening North Coast Music Festival
Judge David Gervais ordered 28-year-old Daniel Susma’s bail doubled — to $50,000 — after prosecutors requested the increase, according to the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office and court records.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Smashing Pumpkins frontman and Highland Park resident Billy Corgan will perform a charity livestream show to benefit victims of the Fourth of July parade shooting.
Music
Billy Corgan to play benefit show for Highland Park parade shooting victims
Corgan, a 20-year resident of Highland Park, said the show will be at the city’s Madame Zuzu’s tea house, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel.
By Associated Press
 
Chicago police officers salute as Officer Danny Golden leaves Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn on Friday afternoon, July 15, 2022.
News
Chicago cop shot, paralyzed after breaking up fight while off duty released from hospital
“My son is very tough and strong. He will get through this,” Patrick Golden, father of Daniel Golden, the wounded officer, said Friday. “Seeing people out here today is so uplifting and incredible.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Spiritualized performs on Day 1 of the Pitchfork Music Festival in Union Park on Friday evening.
Music
Pitchfork Music Festival 2022 day 1: Photo Gallery
Rainy weather could not dampen the spirits of music fans and performes alike at Pitchfork Music Festival Union Park on Friday.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times and Ashlee Rezin
 
Family and friends of John Galvan and Arthur Almendarez wait outside Cook County Jail for their release Thursday evening.
News
Four men convicted of murder released from prison after judges find they can’t trust the work of detectives in two cases
All four men had maintained their innocence and all four had claimed Chicago police coerced them into confessing.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 