The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 15, 2022
Columnists Commentary

Republican overreach can’t last

Most Americans have no ambition to live in a country where the religious right holds the high cards. In my view, the GOP has already overplayed its hand.

By  Gene Lyons
   
SHARE Republican overreach can’t last
Abortion-rights activists argue with an anti-abortion activist (left) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health overturned the landmark 50-year-old Roe v Wade case and erased a federal right to an abortion. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** ORG XMIT: 775831433

Abortion-rights activists argue with an anti-abortion activist (left) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 25, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Getty

Two thoughts: First, the Republican dog has finally caught the car it’s been chasing for years. A band of right-wing zealots in judge’s robes has given them the power to fulfill their reactionary daydreams. Hence, their political self-destruction looks assured. It’s just a question of time. They won’t be able to help themselves.

Second, things are going to get worse, possibly much worse, before they get better. How shocking would it be, for example, to learn that a deranged young man murdered 20 citizens standing in line to vote with his trusty AR-15?

It would hardly even be surprising.

Nor to hear police explain, as journalist Kevin Drum puts it, “that they knew there was a guy with an AR-15 hanging around outside the mall/school/courthouse, but they were constrained from so much as approaching him. Hanging around a mall with an assault rifle is perfectly legal, after all.”

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Because the Supreme Court says so. Never mind that the phrase “well-regulated” appears in the actual text of the Second Amendment. As I’ve pointed out in other contexts, nothing so excites the fundamentalist mind as contradicting scripture. The Founding Fathers clearly intended frequent mass shooting events. Wasn’t it Jefferson who wrote, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants”?

Also, schoolchildren and parade-goers, apparently.

Anyway, here’s where triumphalist Republicans are coming from, as reported by Jennifer Rubin in The Washington Post. Witness a tweet from Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi: “Today we wake up in a state where the church doors are open and the abortion clinic’s doors are closed. All the Glory to God the Father! Amen!”

Politicians like Reeves are the reason we have a long-standing proverb over here in Arkansas: “Thank God for Mississippi.” Because whatever embarrassing statistics make us look like the 49th worst state in the union — poverty, illiteracy, child mortality, etc. — Mississippi will normally be marginally worse.

During the 50 years I’ve lived here, far-right Bible-beaters have always made most of the noise during Arkansas political campaigns — and lost most of the elections. (Remember, Arkansas elected Bill Clinton governor five times; Democrat Mike Beebe was elected as recently as 2010.) People act as if “red states” are a fixed and permanent thing. Not so.

But I digress. My point is that most Americans have no ambition to live in a country where the religious right holds the high cards. In my view, the GOP has already overplayed its hand.

I thought President Joe Biden got it right last week when, after some crawfishing around, he denounced the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision as “an exercise in raw political power.” He criticized Justice Samuel Alito’s written opinion “for playing fast and loose with the facts,” adding that “even 150 years ago, the common law ... did not criminalize abortion early in pregnancy.”

Quite right. Biden added that the Dobbs decision “practically dares the women of America to go to the ballot box and restore the very rights they’ve just taken away.”

Ah, but will they? Rubin cites a poll from the Public Religion Research Institute that makes it seem likely. Altogether, 65% of Americans think abortion should be legal almost all the time. Granted, the Republican base of white, evangelical Protestants disagrees.

“By contrast,” the poll reports, “64% of white Catholics, 69% of white mainline (non-evangelical) Protestants, 75% of Black Protestants, 75% of Hispanic Catholics, 82% of non-Christian religious Americans, and 84% of religiously unaffiliated Americans support abortion legality in most or all cases.”

Several historians have cited the nation’s experience of Prohibition during the 1920s as an example of what can happen when moralistic zealots try to regulate people’s private behavior. Eventually, the public will rebel. To enforce the kind of national abortion ban the keener Republican moralists are proposing, writes Michael Kazin, a Georgetown University historian, “would require a very different citizenry from the one that inhabits 21st-century America.”

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

It wouldn’t take a whole lot of stories about “teenagers forced to bear children that resulted from rape and ... health workers jailed for helping desperate poor women end their pregnancies,” Kazin thinks, to “make the anti-abortion movement seem more sadistic than virtuous.”

True enough. But corruption-riddled and widely ignored as it was, legal prohibition lasted more than a decade, from 1920 to 1933. Some of us wonder if we have that long before the authoritarians have taken control.

Republicans wielding the Senate filibuster pretty much make it impossible, short term, to pass meaningful legislation restoring women’s reproductive autonomy. So Democrats plan to make Republican lawmakers vote on smaller bills, such as one preventing states from enforcing brazenly un-American laws that forbid women from traveling out-of-state to end unwanted pregnancies. Put GOP legislators on the record and make them defend their votes come November.

Will it work? Short term, doubtful.

Longer term? Well, it had better.

Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President.”

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds.Check out our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
After Highland Park parade massacre, Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s lethal attack on assault weapons
NASCAR in Chicago? Not so fast — unless the city sees a payday from it
Both sides of abortion debate must find common ground
Chicago progressives took on the FOP — and won in midterm elections
‘Born a Crime’ speaks to now
What Illinois needs to do to help communities improve pedestrian, cycling safety
The Latest
Police_Tape_1__31_.jpg
News
Man dead, 3-year-old boy among 3 others hurt in traffic crash near O’Hare Airport
About 9:35 p.m., the driver of a Honda civic failed to stop at a red light and attempted to make a left turn in the 4300 block of Mannheim Road when it was struck by “multiple vehicles which were traveling across the path of the civic.”
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was found shot to death in an apartment complex May 22, 2022 on the South Side.
Crime
Woman shot during struggle over firearm inside South Deering home
The woman, 40, and a man were struggling over the firearm about 12:15 a.m. inside a home in the 9900 block of South Commercial Avenue when she was shot in the hand, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
RUSSIA-US-DIPLOMACY-BASKET-COURT
Chicago Sky and WNBA
James Wade shares support for Brittney Griner after Russian teammates offered character statements in court
“I was very proud of my old club, UMMC Ekaterinburg, management and her Russian teammates who spoke up for her today in court,” Wade said.
By Annie Costabile
 
Sky_vs_Sparks_Juan_Ocampo_NBAE_via_Getty_Images__5_.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky rookie Rebekah Gardner gets her first double-double in 80-68 win over Sparks
Without a point from Candace Parker, the Sky earned their 18th victory of the season. Parker had a 381-game scoring streak snapped, but she had 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal.
By Annie Costabile
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, July 15, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 