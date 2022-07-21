The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Columnists Commentary

Abortion bullies are out in force

The bullies are in charge, and they’re making damn sure everybody knows it as they have in the case of the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim and the Indiana doctor who mercifully ended her pregnancy.

By  Gene Lyons
   
SHARE Abortion bullies are out in force
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The lawyer for Bernard, an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion, said July 14, 2022, that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. The lawyer for Bernard, an Indiana doctor at the center of a political firestorm after speaking out about a 10-year-old child abuse victim who traveled from Ohio for an abortion, said Thursday, July 14, 2022, that her client provided proper treatment and did not violate any patient privacy laws in discussing the unidentified girl’s case.

Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP

You’d think they’d be ashamed, these self-infatuated pundits and tin horn politicians who made bogus pronouncements on Fox News and elsewhere about the 10-year-old Ohio rape victim and the Indiana doctor who mercifully ended her pregnancy.

By any rational standard, the blowhards’ actions were farcical and ugly. But reason has nothing to do with it. Cruelty and stupidity are exactly the point. Thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court, the bullies are in charge, and they’re making damn sure everybody knows it.

The episode began in the Indianapolis Star — a one-source story, to be sure, but a named source with firsthand information and a great deal on the line. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an OB-GYN, had personally performed the procedure. She wanted people to understand what Ohio’s draconian new anti-abortion laws were doing: forcing a fourth-grader to flee her home state to end a potentially life-threatening pregnancy.

Now me, I had no trouble believing the Star’s account, and neither did my wife. For years, Diane was an administrator at a children’s hospital. She participated in regular meetings about cases apt to draw the attention of cops or reporters. The terrible things people do to children, you never want to believe. In that setting, a 10-year-old rape victim would scarcely raise an eyebrow.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Indeed, after Ohio Attorney General David Yost went on Fox News to say that he hadn’t heard a whisper about such a crime, and said it was likely a “fabrication,” the Ohio Capital Journal went to work. A search of Columbus police records since March, it reported, “uncovered 59 reports of sexual assaults of girls 15 and younger that, based on the information available, could have resulted in pregnancy.” Maybe Yost just wasn’t listening.

No sooner had President Joe Biden expressed some of his trademark empathy toward the victim — “Imagine being that little girl, 10 years old,” he said — than Fox News’ talking heads pushed the fabrication angle. Tucker Carlson, Jesse Watters and Laura Ingraham used terminology like “hoax” and “politically timed disinformation.” How many bamboozled viewers bought it is hard to say.

The Wall Street Journal ran an editorial headlined “An Abortion Story Too Good To Confirm.” “The tale is a potent post-Roe tale of woe for those who want to make abortion a voting issue this fall,” it said. “One problem: There’s no evidence the girl exists.”

Even Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler wrote a persnickety column expressing skepticism on the grounds that the Indianapolis Star’s version was “a very difficult story to check.”

On his Media Nation website, Dan Kennedy points out that both Kessler and the WSJ studiously ignore the fact that “the media don’t identify rape victims, let alone those who are 10.”

Most readers know what happened next. The Columbus Dispatch broke the news that the child’s rapist had been arrested and charged, and he had confessed to police. During his arraignment, prosecutors said his victim had become pregnant, but traveled to another state for an abortion.

The newspaper also reported that similar cases were more common than people would like to believe. Ohio health department records showed that there had been 52 abortions performed on children 14 and under there during 2020 — basically one a week. Most are the result of rapes by definition; the age of consent in Ohio is 16.

So you’d think Republican politicians might have been chastened. But no. The very next day, Indiana’s Republican attorney general, Todd Rokita, went on — where else? — Fox News to denounce the real villain in the story: Dr. Bernard. He called her “an abortion activist” with a suspect history.

Rokita gave no particulars, but added, “We’re gathering the evidence as we speak and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at [Bernard’s] licensure, if she failed to report. In Indiana it’s a crime ... to intentionally not report.”

Big “if,” pal. Is it even necessary to say that Rokita, a former GOP congressman, was talking out his ...

Well, blowing smoke is a gentler way to put it.

Opinion Newsletter

Opinion This Week

A weekly overview of opinions, analysis and commentary on issues affecting Chicago, Illinois and our nation by outside contributors, Sun-Times readers and the CST Editorial Board.

Come to find out, courtesy of Josh Marshall’s Talking Points Memo website, “a local Fox affiliate in Indiana was able to find out through a simple public records request that Bernard not only filed the report on the termination of the pregnancy but also reported that the patient was a victim of abuse — even though the abuse occurred not in Indiana but the neighboring state of Ohio, where it was also reported to authorities by the girl’s physician.”

Even a cursory check of public records easily available to both AGs would have saved them the embarrassment. A public defender who turned up in traffic court so farcically unprepared would soon be out of a job. Too many voters, however, like them mean and stupid.

Soon enough, pregnant children are going to die, and women suffering miscarriages will, too. These laws are barbarous, and the people enforcing them too filled with partisan zeal to deal with mere reality.

Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President.”

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds.Check out our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
It makes no sense that law enforcement organizations refuse to support gun safety laws
A dangerous volcano can teach us something about national solidarity
‘Pullman Company Maids’ exhibit captures Black women’s work experience during Jim Crow
Here we go again
At Highland Park massacre Senate hearing, Republicans on Judiciary panel reject assault weapons ban
Chicago has our vote to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention
The Latest
Charles Barkley watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament.
Golf
Charles Barkley plans to play in LIV Golf pro-am at Trump Bedminster event: report
The NBA commentator has said he’d consider working for the Saudi-backed tour.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
New electric Amazon delivery vans by Rivian are parked outside the Amazon warehouse on the Far South Side, Thursday morning, July 21, 2022. Amazon drivers start delivering packages using electric vans Thursday in Chicago and other cities.
Transportation
Amazon rolls out new electric delivery vans
The vans, made by Rivian in downstate Normal, are part of Amazon’s effort to be net-zero carbon across all operations by 2040.
By Manny Ramos
 
5_9_Stewart_Hawks10_2.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks reveal new programs reaching out to Native Americans
Team CEO Danny Wirtz issued an update on the organization’s plans.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Dozens of mourners gather on July 5 for a vigil near Central Avenue and St Johns Avenue in downtown Highland Park
Letters to the Editor
It makes no sense that law enforcement organizations refuse to support gun safety laws
Until they do, their lives are at greater risk, and mass shootings will not abate.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Dallas Keuchel (60) walks to the dugout after being removed during the third inning of the team’s game on July 12, 2022.
MLB
Diamondbacks DFA former White Sox pitcher Dallas Keuchel
The 34-year-old Keuchel hoped to resurrect his career with the D-backs after signing on June 7 but struggled with an 0-2 record and 9.64 ERA, giving up 20 earned runs over 18 2⁄3 innings.
By Associated Press
 