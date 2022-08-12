If you can’t get enough Donald Trump, this might be the shirt for you

OMG!

Donald Trump is a “Larp!”

Whew! Finally, a definition of our former president found in the lexicon of internet slang!

Variously described, a “Larp” is a pose, described by some as “live action role play.”

Translation: gameplay that eventually becomes real.

Ah, Trump props. Ah, Trump acts. Ah, Trump costumes.

And consider the Donald’s favorite wearables: Red MAGA baseball caps; flag gear; flag apparel ... presumably ordered frequently in X-tra large.

Then toss in Trump’s “El Duce” fascist facial grimaces with both hands on the Trump rally lecterns — and you have Italian strongman Benito Mussolini on tap.

And, gag a GOPer, consider the recent garment to hit the Trump fundraising wing Sneed considers a must in updating my collection of presidential campaign political geegaws and gimcracks, which includes Rev. Jesse Jackson’s campaign shoelaces distributed when he was running for president in 1984! Get it? Shoelaces? Running?

Anyway, the Trump shirt is abbondanza!!

“The moment I stepped off the stage at a recent rally, I told my team that we have to make sure every patriot across the country has to have their very own Trump rally shirt,” Trump declares online. “These shirts are a masterpiece!

“They are a true symbol of my SAVE AMERICA movement. I want my most devoted patriots to have one,” says the Trumpster heralding a below-the-waist shirt comprised of 16 Trump headshots encircling a 17th pix centerpiece: a Trump thumbs-up in a red baseball cap emblazoned with “Make America Great Again.”

So if one can figure out which donation on the Trump mega money chart nets the shirt, I may buy one.

But I won’t be strikinga gaga MAGA patriot pose in my Trump purchase.

Who wants to be a “Larp”?

A Lightfoot hotfoot?

Watch for former Gov. Pat Quinn, who is eyeing a bid for Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s job, to join a posse of environmentalists blowing smoke her way.

Sneed has learned Quinn plans to dispatch a letter Monday demanding Lightfoot and the City Corporation Counsel release the entirety of a scathing, but summarized watchdog report dispatched earlier this year involving the 2020 environmental debacle in Little Village, which showered residents with a cataclysmic dust storm on an Easter Sunday.

Activists branded the disastrous dust storm “environmental racism.”

“If this pollutant disaster had happened in affluent Lincoln Park, no doubt the full City Inspector General’s disaster report would have been made public long ago,” he said. “And not just piecemeal.”

Backshot: In April, 2020, a botched implosion toppled a 400 foot smokestack showering Little Village, located in the city’s southwest side, in particulate dust. It had housed the former Crawford coal-fired power plant, which was being demolished to make way for a 1 million square foot warehouse now leased by Target.

An open records request earlier this year by the Chicago Sun-Times resulted in city officials claiming they were legally limited in what they can release following an investigation by the city Inspector General Joe Ferguson, his last inspector general report before he retired.

In July 2020, Lightfoot announced the city’s creation of an air-quality reform agenda and the selection of a chief sustainability officer to convene advocates to improve air quality and mitigate cumulative impact of Industrial activity.

“If there had been a City Department of Environment this disaster would never have happened,” said Quinn, who claims a phone canvas of 614 Chicago voters by Bluepoint polling he commissioned in May resulted in 80.8% in favor of the restoration of the city’s Department of Environment, compared to 12.6% opposed and 6.6% not sure.

A ‘Nations’ note …

Get out the aldermanic abacus: Add one more to the list of 17 names tossing their hat into the aldermanic ring to replace 43rd ward Ald. Michele Smith, whose sudden resignation was effective Friday.

Wendi Taylor Nations provided

To wit: Chicago communications guru Wendi Taylor Nations, a partner at the Hawthorne Strategy Group with a decades-long PR resume, got right to the point when filling out her job application to occupy Smith’s seat until the next aldermanic election in February, 2023.

“Dear Mayor Lightfoot. I am the most qualified candidate,” Nations stated.

Nations, who wants “to serve as the people’s advocate” with her considerable communications skills, told Sneed: “When my husband asked me to marry him, I said: “‘Yes, but only if we never leave Chicago. We’ve lived in the 43rd ward for most of our 28 years together.

Although Nations noted she was also chief marketing officer for World Business Chicago, what made Sneed take note was this short note in her application:

... ”organizing transport for seniors to doctor’s appointments during the pandemic; hosting alley gatherings outside our garage to make sure no neighbor was isolated if abruptly cut off from family and friends; and participating in food drives and meal deliveries.”

Sounds pretty aldermanic, huh?

Sneedlings…

Condolences to Sheila Berner Kennedy on the death of her beloved father, Robert L. Berner Jr., 90, a longtime Winnetka resident who died recently. No father had a better daughter. … Congratulations to Courtney and David Quinn on the birth of their first child; daughter Priya. Former Gov. Pat Quinn, a grandfather for the first time, is over the moon. Quoth Quinn: “Remember, poet Carl Sandburg, once said; The birth of a baby is God’s opinion that the world should go on.” ... Saturday birthdays: actor Sebastian Stan, 40; retired soccer star Alan Shearer, 52, and Illinois film production stellar Chris Dudley, ageless and priceless. ... Sunday Birthdays: actress Halle Berry, 56; basketball legend Magic Johnson, 63m and comic actor Steve Martin, 77.