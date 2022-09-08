Lightfoot, Duckworth: At DNC Friday meeting pitching Chicago to host 2024 Democratic convention

The city of Chicago and its three competitors to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention will woo members of the Democratic National Committee on Friday, with competing receptions at the DNC’s summer meeting.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot departed Thursday for the DNC meeting at theGaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., a suburb adjacent to Washington. Lightfoot, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and Gov. J.B. Pritzker are leading Chicago’s bid team. Pritzker is not attending the gathering.

Lightfoot was expected to attend President Joe Biden’s speech to the DNC on Thursday night.

The DNC will decide at a later date which city — Chicago, New York, Houston or Atlanta— wins the convention.

At the Chicago reception, DNC members are being invited to sample, according to an invitation, “the Signature Chicago Experience,” which is expected to include a pitch from the United Center, which would be the main convention venue — just as it was in 1996, when Chicago last hosted a convention.

The made-in-Chicago food to be served at the reception will be from Vienna Beef; Connie’s Pizza; Buona; Garrett Popcorn; La Luna: Nature’s Fynd; Blommers; and Eli’s Cheesecake.

Representatives of the DNC visited all four cities in July.

