The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Hunter Biden criminal case shows power of prosecutors to ‘coerce guilty pleas’

A so-called “trial penalty” helps explain why, contrary to the impression left by movies and TV shows, criminal cases almost never go to trial, Jacob Sullum writes.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
SHARE Hunter Biden criminal case shows power of prosecutors to ‘coerce guilty pleas’
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is shown in profile behind microphones as he talks to reporters.

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, talks to reporters outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Under a plea deal that fell apart last July, Hunter Biden would have spent no time behind bars after admitting to illegally buying a gun and willfully failing to pay his income taxes. Now that Biden is forcing the government to prove its charges in court, he faces up to 42 years in federal prison.

The stark contrast between the punishment that special counsel David Weiss deemed appropriate in July and the punishment Biden could receive after going to trial reinforces Republican complaints the president’s son initially benefited from political favoritism.

But it also illustrates the enormous power prosecutors wield to coerce guilty pleas, which is so daunting that the Sixth Amendment right to trial by jury has become more theoretical than real.

In June, Weiss announced Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanors involving his 2017 and 2018 taxes. In exchange, prosecutors would recommend probation and drop a felony gun charge after Biden successfully completed a two-year pretrial diversion program.

That deal disintegrated after a federal judge questioned some of its provisions, including an ambiguous promise of immunity from future prosecution. It was replaced by two indictments that multiplied the charges against Biden.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Biden, who admits he was a crack cocaine user when he bought a revolver from a Wilmington, Delaware, gun shop in 2018, initially was charged with violating a statute that makes it a felony for “an unlawful user” of “any controlled substance” to receive or possess a firearm.

A Sept. 14 indictment added two more felonies based on the same transaction, both of which Biden allegedly committed by falsely denying illegal drug use when he bought the gun.

In addition to the two original tax charges, a Dec. 7 indictment includes four more misdemeanors involving late filing or late payment and three felonies: one count of tax evasion and two counts of filing a false return. The felonies are all related to Biden’s 2018 taxes, which were also the basis for one of the original misdemeanor charges.

A steep price if convicted

Weiss, in short, has not discovered new crimes so much as re-characterized conduct he knew about when he backed the agreement that would have allowed Biden to avoid incarceration. And Weiss has done that only because Biden decided he would exercise his constitutional right to trial.

If Biden is convicted, his sentences are apt to be substantially shorter than the statutory maximums. He nevertheless could pay a heavy penalty for declining to plead guilty, perhaps amounting to several years behind bars.

Biden is hardly unusual in that respect. According to a 2018 analysis by the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the average sentence for federal defendants who were convicted after trial was more than three times as long as the average sentence for defendants who pleaded guilty to similar crimes.

That “trial penalty” helps explain why, contrary to the impression left by movies and TV shows, criminal cases almost never go to trial. In the United States, nearly 98% of criminal convictions result from guilty pleas, which means the NACDL is not exaggerating when it says the Sixth Amendment right to trial is “on the verge of extinction.”

The pressure to plead guilty is so powerful that it can sway even the innocent. “A study of DNA exonerations conducted by the Innocence Project found that 11% of exonerated individuals had pleaded guilty,” an American Bar Association task force noted in a 2023 report.

You may have trouble sympathizing with Biden, who earned a fortune by trading on his father’s name and, according to last week’s indictment, “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

His case nevertheless exemplifies the broad prosecutorial discretion that has all but destroyed the venerable safeguard Thomas Jefferson called “the only anchor, ever yet imagined by man, by which a government can be held to the principles of its constitution.”

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Biden administration should move quickly on ban of menthol cigarettes
Sex trafficking of Black girls demands more attention
Making streets more pedestrian-friendly would curb drag racing, street takeovers
A cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war is a next step to ending the bloodshed
The Bulls would like you to pay attention to everything but the basketball
Google takes a step forward with new renderings of Thompson Center makeover plan
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Disappointed Darnell Mooney taking the high road
While his diminished production in Luke Getsy’s offense remains a mystery, Mooney will keep plugging away — with an eye toward beating the Packers in Week 18 — rather than complain about his role or his fit in the offense. “I will not be a distraction,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago
News
Exonerated cousins served longest wrongful conviction sentence in state history
A judge vacated the convictions of James Soto, 62, and David Ayala, 60, who were serving life sentences in the 1981 shooting deaths of a Marine, teen girl in McKinley Park.
By David Struett
 
Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde facing the Cubs, in 2021, in Washington. (AP)
White Sox
New White Sox starter Erick Fedde wasn’t afraid of change
Right-hander signed to $15 million, two-year contract confident his second in tour in major leagues will be better than first
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
MAT Asphalt’s owner agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a neighbor’s 2020 lawsuit over odor issues.
Environment
MAT Asphalt agrees to pay $1.2 million after McKinley Park neighbor’s lawsuit over odor
Eligible residents have January deadlines to file a claim or opt out of the court settlement with the owner of the McKinley Park plant.
By Brett Chase
 
Assault weapons and hand guns are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply in Springfield.&nbsp;
Politics
U.S. Supreme Court again refuses to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban
The high court had been asked to issue an injunction that would have blocked the year-old law, which prohibits the possession, manufacture or sale of semiautomatic rifles and high-capacity magazines.
By Tina Sfondeles and Matthew Hendrickson
 