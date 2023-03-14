The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Columnists Highland Park parade shooting News

Biden takes aim at gun makers marketing weapons to minors

President Biden orders FTC to study marketing by gun makers aimed at young men inclined to violence that may have influenced the accused Highland Park July 4 shooter.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden takes aim at gun makers marketing weapons to minors
President Biden Delivers Remarks In Monterey Park, California On Efforts To Reduce Gun Violence

President Joe Biden hugs an audience member after delivering remarks at the Boys and Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley on Tuesday in Monterey Park, California. Monterey Park was the scene of a mass shooting where 11 people celebrating Lunar New Year in a dance studio were killed Jan. 21.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Marketing from gun makers aimed at young men inclined to violence may have influenced the accused Highland Park July 4 parade shooter. And it’s that kind of marketing that President Joe Biden said needs to be studied by the Federal Trade Commission.

Biden traveled to Southern California on Tuesday to address the families and victims of the Jan. 21 slaughter inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, where a shooter killed 11 and injured nine.

At the event, Biden announced a package of measures in a new executive order aimed at reducing gun violence.

One of the provisions Biden unveiled encourages the Federal Trade Commission “to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors and how such manufacturers market firearms to civilians, including through the use of military imagery.”

In his speech Biden said he is asking the independent FTC to study and expose “how gun manufacturers aggressively market firearms to civilians, especially minors.”

Seven people were killed at the Highland Park parade and at least 48 others injured. The accused killer, Robert Crimo III, 22, is being held in the Lake County jail in Waukegan awaiting trial on criminal charges.

Last September, civil suits filed by victims and their families against gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson alleged the company “markets its assault rifles to young, impulsive men by appealing to their propensity for risk and excitement.”

Smith & Wesson did it by maintaining an active presence on social media using violent video games, the lawsuit said. The Sun-Times has reported on violent videos Crimo produced and posted on social media.

The lawsuits also assert that Smith & Wesson fraudulently markets its M&P line as “used or endorsed” by the military, suggesting that the weapon “will allow civilians to act like service members and engage in combat.”

Earlier this year, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., and other senators called on the FTC to probe marketing to children the “JR-15” rifle by the Illinois-based company Wee 1 Tactical.

Duckworth said then that although children under age 18 cannot buy firearms themselves under federal law, the JR-15 is marketed to appeal to children to help familiarize them with this type of tactical weapon. When the gun was initially released by Wee 1 Tactical, its marketing materials featured cartoons of skulls with pacifiers and said that the rifle “looks, feels, and operates just like Mom and Dad’s gun.”

The attorney representing many victims in the civil cases, Antonio Romanucci, said he welcomed Biden “directing the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market firearms to minors.”

Update on civil case: Venue moved from Lake County to Chicago

The Highland Park cases handled by Romanucci & Blandin and other attorneys were filed in a state court based in Lake County. The defendants were able to move the cases to the federal court based in Chicago.

Lawyers for the Highland Park victims are trying to get the cases back into state court. Among other reasons, a civil trial in a Lake County courthouse — not far from Highland Park— will draw a jury made up of local residents.

“The Highland Park mass shooting litigation was moved by the defendants from state to federal court, as our legal team anticipated, said Romanucci. Lawyers for the Highland Park victims are trying to get the cases back into state court.

Crimo’s father, Robert E. Crimo Jr., is facing charges in Lake County for signing his then-underage son’s state gun ownership application even though the elder Crimo allegedly knew his son had threatened to kill his family and himself.

Next Up In Commentary
Progress on United Yards shows that Invest South/West is moving faster than people realize
Thanks to Chris Lowery — a former Sweet 16 head coach — Northwestern’s ‘D’ never rests
Congress can level the tax playing field for families, renters
‘Dreaming is not enough’
March Madness is big business for gambling, and growth of sports betting poses a threat to college athletes
With Justin Fields, Bears are betting the farm
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_09_03_at_1.13.38_AM.png
Transportation
CTA power loss causes serious delays for Brown and Purple lines
The Chicago Transit Authority is encouraging commuters to use the Red Line as an alternate form of transportation after a Loop power outage shuts Brown and Purple lines.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Mint Matcha Smoothie (front row, far right) is among the citrus-fruit varieties offered at Hi-Vibe Super Juicery.&nbsp;
Taste
Harness the power of in-season citrus at Chicago smoothie, juice bars
We visited seven Chicago smoothie and juice bars to sample some fruit-filled goodness.
By Amy Bizzarri | For the Sun-Times
 
U2 — Larry Mullen Jr. (from left), Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton appear at the screening of “U2 3D,” at the 60th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2007. The band’s latest release, “Songs Of Surrender,” is a collection of 40 re-recorded and reimagined songs from across the band’s catalog.
Music
U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known tunes for new ‘Songs of Surrender’
The four men of U2, now either 61 or 62 years old, revisit material written in some cases when they were little more than kids out of Dublin.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
merlin_112139724.jpg
News
‘I think it’s beautiful.’ After mom and 3 kids die in fire, organ donations allow at least 8 people to have life-saving transplants
“I think she would have liked knowing that was her final act, saving lives,” said Sarah Day, the sister of Summer Day-Stewart.
By Sophie Sherry
 
A rendering of United Yards, a mixed-use development proposed to provide over 100 affordable apartments and 40,000 square feet of commercial and community space in Back of the Yards.
Other Views
Progress on United Yards shows that Invest South/West is moving faster than people realize
Real solutions take time, hard work, collaboration and a lot of patience. In Back of the Yards, we start construction this spring using more than $35.5 million in private investment and $21 million in city support.
By Aron Weisner and Jose Duarte
 