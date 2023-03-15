The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Donald Trump’s attacks might be hurting — or helping — Ron DeSantis

DeSantis isn’t even running yet, but he’s got Trump, the press and voters acting as if he is. Talk about an auspicious start to a presidential campaign.

By  S. E. Cupp
   
SHARE Donald Trump’s attacks might be hurting — or helping — Ron DeSantis
President Trump Signs Executive Orders On Lowering Drug Prices

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks before then-U.S. President Donald Trump signs executive orders on prescription drug prices on July 2020 at the White House.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

As the 2024 presidential election gets underway, Donald Trump is testing out a risky strategy.

He’s swinging hard and often at a competitor who hasn’t even gotten in the race yet.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has given every indication he will likely run — hosting donor retreats, visiting swing states and early voting states and dress-rehearsing policy and messaging ideas in Florida — but he hasn’t announced. Sources close to him say he might even wait as long as June to launch his campaign.

That hasn’t stopped Trump from making this a two-man race between him and DeSantis. He’s virtually ignored another competitor, and one who’s actually announced: former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. He’s said nothing about South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who also looks to be running. And he’s taken a few pot shots at his former vice president, Mike Pence. But no one has gotten more of Trump’s attention than DeSantis. In fact, he seems downright obsessed.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

As Trump is wont to do, he’s been trying out nicknames for the governor — like Ron “DeSanctimonious,” or “DeSanctus” for short; “Shutdown Ron,” for implementing COVID-19 restrictions in Florida; and “Meatball Ron,” which Trump, inexplicably, says might just be “too crude” for his refined sensibilities.

This week he released a video in which he challenged the thing DeSantis is likely most known for and proud of — making Florida great again — saying the Sunshine State where he’s long had a home “was doing great long before ‘Ron DeSanctus’” became governor there.

Trump also told reporters that he regretted endorsing DeSantis in 2018, saying “Remember this: If it weren’t for me, Ron DeSanctimonious would right now be working probably at a law firm, or maybe a Pizza Hut, I don’t know.”

Opinion Newsletter

And at a speech in Iowa on Monday night, he unleashed his most aggressive attacks yet. He accused DeSantis of wanting to “decimate” Social Security. He called him a disciple of former House Speaker Paul Ryan, “a RINO loser who currently is destroying Fox [News],” according to Trump. And he said, derisively of course, that DeSantis reminded him of frequent Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney. “So, I don’t think you’re gonna be doing so well here,” Trump warned.

The focus on the 44-year-old Florida governor is warranted. Trump and DeSantis are running neck-and-neck at 40% and 36% respectively among GOP voters, according to a new CNN poll, with every other potential Republican candidate stuck in single digits.

But the big question is, do Trump’s early attacks hurt DeSantis? Or do they actually help him?

On the one hand, Trump’s calculus that DeSantis is his main opponent is probably correct, and attempting to neuter him early isn’t a bad idea. DeSantis will run on his popularity in Florida and his policy successes there. Trump punching some holes in that is smart.

Accusing DeSantis of disloyalty, in particular, will help remind Trump supporters that he still owns them. Trump loyalists are picking up on the theme, with lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Green effectively telling DeSantis to stay put or wait his turn.

And no one could argue that Trump’s attacks on his own Republican opponents haven’t been effective. He knocked out every other competitor, skilled campaigners all, in 2016, and spent the next four years ridding the GOP of heretics and apostates. In short, DeSantis should be worried.

But on the other hand, all this attention on DeSantis, before he’s even announced he’s running, could have the opposite effect. It could end up elevating him. A smart campaign strategist might suggest to someone in Trump’s position that he run like an incumbent, ignoring the primary and pretending the general election has already begun. But instead of attacking the sitting president, Joe Biden, Trump’s not only giving DeSantis free media, but the as-of-yet undeserved gravitas of being a serious challenger. DeSantis isn’t even running yet, but he’s got Trump, the press and voters acting as if he is. Talk about an auspicious start to a presidential campaign.

We’ll have to watch the latest polls out of Iowa, where Trump just tested his aggressive DeSantis strategy, to see if it earns him a bump. Trump’s support there has eroded over the past year, with the percentage of Iowa Republicans who say they’d “definitely” vote for him if he were the 2024 nominee dropping by more than 20 points since June 2021. “There’s nothing locked in about Iowa for Donald Trump,” according to one Iowa pollster.

That’s potentially good news for DeSantis, who was in Iowa last week promoting his new book — and avoiding taking on Trump.

In the end, the Republican primary may come down to a battle of wits between these two heavyweights. Will it be DeSantis, the savvy politician? Or Trump, the savage campaigner?

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

Next Up In Commentary
Chicago a front-runner for 2024 Democratic convention; Whoopi Goldberg boosting New York’s bid in video
Don’t keep dumping toxic muck in what should be a Southeast Side park
Biden calls for scrutiny of gun makers marketing weapons to minors
Progress on United Yards shows that Invest South/West is moving faster than people realize
Thanks to Chris Lowery — a former Sweet 16 head coach — Northwestern’s ‘D’ never rests
Congress can level the tax playing field for families, renters
The Latest
Singer Bobby Caldwell, pictured in 2000, has died at the age of 71.&nbsp;
Bobby Caldwell, sang ‘What You Won’t Do For Love,’ dies at 71
The soulful singer-songwriter’s wife, Mary Caldwell, announced his death on his official Twitter account Wednesday, saying he died at home.
By Elise Brisco | USA Today
 
A pedestrian with an umbrella walks past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Francisco before the bank failed.
Consumer Affairs
Is my money safe in the wake of two big bank failures? A consumer guide to what you need to know.
Is there any reason to be worried about bank failures after the government-ordered closings of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank? And what can you do to protect yourself?
By Adriana Morga | AP
 
Ja’Mal Green finished sixth in the first round of mayoral balloting, with just over 2% of the vote.
Elections
Former mayoral challenger Ja’Mal Green endorses Vallas in runoff; Kwame Raoul first statewide official to back Johnson
Green, a 27-year-old community activist, secured a series of promises he believes will improve the lives of African Americans. Raoul praised Johnson as “the right candidate to move Chicago forward.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Moline’s Brock Harding (2) hits a jumper against Simeon at the When Sides Collide Shootout.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Player of the Year: Moline’s Brock Harding
All of the descriptions and characterizations of Brock Harding, the state champion point guard from Moline, are glowing.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Bears running back David Montgomery carries the ball against Washington in a 2019 game.
Bears
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
Tracking the Bears’ moves as they approach the start of the league season on Wednesday afternoon.
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 1 more
 