The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Wisconsin residents can save the country by voting

This April 4 election will pick the swing vote on the state’s Supreme Court, which is dominated by a far-right majority. The Wisconsin race may even decide the next presidential election.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Wisconsin residents can save the country by voting
Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for the first day of early voting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters began casting ballots in person in the state’s high-stakes Supreme Court race, hours before the two candidates were slated to meet for their only debate two weeks before Election Day. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) ORG XMIT: WIMG101

Poll worker Pranee Sheskey puts up a sign outside the Warner Park Community Recreation Center for the first day of early voting Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin voters began casting ballots in person in the state’s high-stakes Supreme Court race, hours before the two candidates were slated to meet for their only debate two weeks before Election Day.

AP

Whether it’s protecting the planet or preserving our democracy, it can seem at times that our individual actions fall short against the biggest challenges. Let me tell you why that isn’t true.

We tend to overlook that issues like these arise in the first place because of the sum of a lot of individual actions. If one by one, half of us switched to powering our homes and cars with solar and wind energy, emissions and fossil fuel extraction would drop precipitously.

It’s the paradox of the aggregate. One of us doing something has a minimal impact, a lot of us doing the same thing moves the needle — for the good or the bad.

Voting is no different. I’ve spent a good part of my career fighting to ensure people can vote and encouraging them to get out and do it.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Next week, on April 4, Wisconsin is one place that will hold a spring election, mainly for local races. It’s the kind of election that, historically, voters across the country skip. Voter turnout in the Wisconsin primaries last month was 21%, and that was a four-point improvement. Badger State voters should see this election differently.

This election will pick the swing vote on the state’s Supreme Court, which is dominated by a far-right majority that’s ruled against everything from broad use of ballot drop boxes to make voting more convenient to the right of citizens’ groups to challenge environmental permits (the dissenting justices said that decision “slam shut the courthouse doors” to Wisconsinites).

Opinion Newsletter

The Wisconsin race may even decide the next presidential election. Those justices may well be called on in 2024 to rule on election challenges in a state whose 10 electoral votes have decided presidential elections. It happened that way in 2020, and the conservative in this year’s race advised the national and state Republican parties and those who sought to submit fake paperwork for Donald Trump electors after he lost the 2020 race. 

A few more people stepping up to vote could decide this race. Statewide contests in the Dairy State often turn on razor-thin margins. Wisconsin has 72 counties. If 140 more people in each one chooses to vote for the same candidate in the Supreme Court race, that’s one percentage point in the typical voter turnout in April. If 500 more people in each county go vote for that person, that’s nearly four points. And even with that boost in turnout, a majority of voters would still have stayed home.

So Wisconsin voters can do a lot to save the country and protect the planet if they cast their ballots. Judging by past races, most Wisconsinites plan to skip this election. The rest of us can do something by texting anyone we know in Wisconsin to let them know how important this election may be. Their state Supreme Court may end up deciding the next president.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com


Next Up In Commentary
I’m a school social worker. Our kids can’t learn if they don’t heal from trauma.
The ‘norm’ for working is in flux. New evidence favors a four-day week.
There’s no filling Michael Jordan’s shoes
If a hospital still asks you to mask up, do it
The racist history of Chicago’s FOP
Learning news literacy skills can help readers spot real ‘malinformation’
The Latest
ATT_021622_memberExclusive_eventChorus_1__1_.png
At the Table
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Lynn Sweet was joined by freshmen in Congress, Jonathan Jackson and Delia Ramirez, and political strategists Aviva Bowen, Tom Bowen, Ron Holmes, Joanna Klonsky, Amy Qin, Tina Sfondeles and Fran Spielman to discuss the Chicago mayoral campaign.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Wrexham co-chairmen Rob McElhenney, left, and Ryan Reynolds speak during 2021 a press conference in Wrexham, Wales. Their club will play a friendly against Manchester United in San Diego on July 25.
Soccer
Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham soccer club will play Manchester United in San Diego
The fifth-tier Welsh side has become a fan favorite since Hollywood stars Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought it and launched a documentary series, “Welcome to Wrexham.”
By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press
 
South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley celebrates with the South Carolina mascot after defeating Maryland in an NCAA Tournament Elite 8 game.
College Sports
Spotlight falls on South Carolina, Iowa at women’s Final Four
Coach Dawn Staley and the Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013-16.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
News
18 armed robberies by same people reported on North, West, Southwest sides over last five days
The robberies occurred in the Deering, Ogden, Harrison and Town Hall police districts, with nine robberies reported in Brighton Park over an hour on Saturday.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AP23086761722337.jpg
Nation/World
Nashville shooter was ex-student with detailed plan to kill
The victims included three 9-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.
By Travis Loller | Associated PressJonathan Mattise | Associated Press, and 1 more
 