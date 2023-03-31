The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Will this be Donald Trump’s moment of reckoning?

SNEED: It may also be time for name games, impersonations and reckless maneuvering

By  Michael Sneed
   
SHARE Will this be Donald Trump’s moment of reckoning?
Sneedmain040223jpg.jpg

A combatic Donald Trump in 2018, when he still was president.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Oh, what drama!

The Donald’s TRAUMA Drama.

The toil and turmoil of the Trumpster promising “death and destruction” in advance last week of his becoming the nation’s first former U.S. president criminally indicted. 

The last time Trump called me from the campaign trail he asked: “So, Mike. What do you think?” His numbers were soaring.

En route to snagging his party’s nomination, he told me he would consider a woman as his running mate. 

It was on CNN news in a matter of minutes.

He won. Then he lost. Now he is in deep doo-doo.

Questions. Questions.

Will this be Trump’s moment of reckoning or reasoning?

Or Trump’s way of recklessly handling things?

It is a reminder of the way a younger Trump once handled the New York tabloid press; disguising himself as a spokesman for himself; pitching and defending himself to the press.

Will he resurrect his personal “impersonators?

Will “John Barron” resurface? 

Or “John Miller?”

Or “David Dennison?”

It’s a sure bet we will see a continuation of Trump’s brilliant bully boy “name game,” assigning derisive monikers to new enemies on both sides of the political aisle since his indictment.

It’s akin to a theater ticket wait to see whom Trump decide to add to a list that now includes Gov. Ron “DeSanctimonious” DeSantis;  Jeb “Low Energy” Bush, “Lying” Ted Cruz, Elizabeth “Pocahontas” Warren and “Crooked” Hillary?

Sing along with me?

Is Sneed lost in the land of Nod? 

Why can I still recite word-for-word the song of “Tom Terrific,” a cartoon segment of the 1950s top TV children’s show “Captain Kangaroo”? 

And why do I think it would be a terrific Trump campaign song?

Check it out.

“I’m Tom (Trump) Terrific 

Greatest hero ever 

Terrific is the name for me 

‘Cuz I’m so clever.

I can be what I want to be …

When there is trouble

I’m there on the double

From Atlantic to the Pacific

They know Tom (Trump) Terrific!”

And may we ascribe Tom Terrific’s “Mighty Manfred” wonder dog ostensibly as a fill in for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy? 

The baby’s ballot box …

Wink. wink. 

It’s not just election day on Tuesday in the household of mayoral candidate Paul Vallas. 

It’s also the birthday of Paul’s wife, Sharon … and “she won’t tell me what she wants,” Vallas tells Sneed. 

Wink wink: “It has now become a running joke on the campaign trail among my staff that my wife won’t tell me what she wants for her birthday,” Vallas tells Sneed, jokingly regretting he ever told them. 

SneedVallas.jpg

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas with his wife, Sharon.

Provided

“My campaign staffers think it’s funny,” he chuckled.

Vallas figures his wife really wants to spend her birthday with their only grandchild, Kostantinos, who arrives this weekend from Texas with “our son, Gus, and his wife, Leslie, who is of Mexican descent,” he said. 

“It’s pretty apparent my wife has her priorities straight — family first,” added Vallas, who claims his bilingual, six-month-old-plus grandson, who babbles in English and Spanish — is variously called “Costas” and “Tino” by his parents.

“I suspect Greek will always be Greek to him,” he added.

Fun in the land of Feud!

Dateline: Fantasyland: Holy Cow! The late Cubs showman Harry Caray won “re-election” as “Mayor of Rush Street” during the 50th annual Worldwide Toast to Harry at his signature Navy Pier eatery last week. 

  • Beer in hand:
SneedConway.jpg

Ald.-elect Bill Conway, (left) impersonating Harry Carry, is joined by former Cubs pitcher Ryan Dempster.

Provided

Alderman-elect Bill Conway, who will now head the newly created West Loop’s 34th ward, showed up in full Caray gear.

  • Dead man out! Winning 94% of the 1,000 votes cast, Caray beat out his many times deader-than-a-rusty Chicago doornail opponent, “Captain Streeterville,” who operated a den of iniquity on a boat stuck on landfill in the late 1800s.

Be still my tongue.

Sneedlings…

Royal jewels: England’s new Queen Consort Camilla is now wearing the late Queen Elizabeth’s diamond necklace. … Only in America: Goop product queen Gwyneth Paltrow’s courtroom ski glasses went viral shortly before she won her courtroom battle over a ski accident. … A Remembrance: Vietnam War Veterans Day last week honored the brave American soldiers who fought and died (58,000) for their country — who returned sadly to little fanfare. …

Saturday birthdays: Asa Butterfield, 26; MacKenzie Davis, 36, and Susan Boyle, 62.

Sunday birthdays: Pedro Pascal, 38; Michael Fassbender, 37, and Christopher Meloni, 62.

Next Up In Commentary
Census Bureau’s inaccurate population estimates create ‘misleading narrative’ about Illinois
The men’s Final Four has arrived. Where the heck is everybody?
With the transfer portal and NILs here to stay, get used to the beautiful chaos of college sports
Trump’s defenders, including Rep. Mary Miller from Illinois, attack Manhattan DA Bragg
White Sox’ Andrew Vaughn is happily ‘back in the dirt’ despite huge shoes to fill at first base
The news is making us sick
The Latest
Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi met with the Sun-Times Editorial Board May 31, 2018. | Rich Hein/Sun-Times
Columnists
Census Bureau’s inaccurate population estimates create ‘misleading narrative’ about Illinois
U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi has been trying to force the Census Bureau to retool its population estimates because they have been so awfully inaccurate going back years and years.
By Rich Miller
 
The world’s hottest pepper is the Carolina Reaper, grown by Ed Currie of the PuckerButt Pepper Company in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Ranked as the Guinness World Record’s hottest pepper, the Carolina Reaper peaked at about 2.2 million Scoville Heat Units.
Taste
The hottest pepper in the world — what is it and can you eat it?
There are an estimated 50,000 types of chili peppers in the world, resulting from domestication over 6,000 years ago in Peru and Mexico.
By USA TODAY
 
A gavel.
Crime
Chicago police officer charged with sexually abusing teen at Harlem Irving Plaza
The officer was relieved of his police powers Wednesday – four days after the alleged incident, according to prosecutors and police.
By Kade Heather
 
White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus (left) smiles after advancing to third base Thursday night. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Elvis Andrus nears 2,000 hits
White Sox notebook: Elvis Andrus, Yoan Moncada, Pedro Grifol, Andrew Vaughn
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Jonathan Toews will return to the Blackhawks’ lineup Saturday against the Devils.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews to return to Blackhawks’ lineup Saturday against Devils
Toews’ return comes much sooner than expected, opening the possibility he could play in as many seven games before the season ends. He’s nowhere near a decision regarding the retirement question, though.
By Ben Pope
 