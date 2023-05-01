The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Keep pushing for clean energy spending to undo the environmental damage of NAFTA

After NAFTA, new manufacturing plants too often opened where there was the least environmental regulation and outside North America. But if we’re persistent enough, the markets will begin to shift more toward clean energy, Ben Jealous of the Sierra Club writes.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Keep pushing for clean energy spending to undo the environmental damage of NAFTA
A Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) electric bus charges in a charging station on Aug. 2022 at Navy Pier.

A Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) electric bus charges in a charging station on Aug. 2022 at Navy Pier.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Thirty years ago, my university suspended me for leading a protest against a research lab that the school wanted to put in the Audubon Ballroom where Malcolm X was assassinated. The plans ignored both that history and the neighbors in Harlem who would be exposed to risks from biomedical and environmental waste.

I spent months criss-crossing the country speaking out against the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) for the Student Environmental Action Coalition. Our message was simple: Killing jobs and the environment were far too high a price to pay to boost regional trade. They called us “Chicken Little” for saying that the deal would make the U.S. weaker and would poison the earth quicker.

Since January, I’ve been to many of the same places — Alabama, Illinois, New York, Washington and Wisconsin among them. In all those states, I’ve felt the pain of being proven right. Everything we warned in 1993 would happen has. And worse.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Tens of thousands of plants here were shuttered, while plants spring up overseas. Too often, those new plants opened where there was the least environmental regulation and outside North America. We saw the impact of this loss of manufacturing capacity two years ago when we couldn’t produce ventilators and protective equipment at the start of COVID-19.

NAFTA, which in 2020 became the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement (USMCA), created legal backdoors that allowed polluters to challenge environmental policies outside of our courts. It tied Canada’s hands in regulating fossil fuel. In Mexico, it prompted export-driven farming that relies heavily on dangerous pesticides, and destructive mining as well. The incentives pointed in the wrong direction.

An alternative that’s better for the economy, environment

Despite those troubling results, I’ve left every place I’ve been this year hopeful. I’m seeing that we have an antidote now to NAFTA’s poison.

Opinion Newsletter

First, science and technology now can free us from an extraction economy that pretends to give us energy independence and low costs. In reality, electric vehicles need a quarter of the power or less (and their sticker price is dropping with demand) than gas-powered equivalents. All but one coal-fired power plant in the country is more expensive per kilowatt hour of electricity produced than solar and wind power. And we won’t run out of sun and wind.

Second, the United States investing in a cleaner, healthier planet through historic federal spending on everything from homeowners buying solar panels to school districts replacing dirty diesel buses with electric ones to property owners electrifying buildings. Behind it all is funding and incentives to promote more clean technology. The result will be good jobs that don’t take a college degree, in industries that don’t destroy the planet.

The private sector is moving more slowly, but is moving. Major banks no longer fund drilling the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Small groups of their shareholders are pushing for broader bans. The price for offshore leases to produce wind power have exceeded gas and oil leases in recent government sales.

Pay attention to local decision-making

Third, everywhere I go I’ve heard fear in the people I’ve met about the future of the earth and frustration with an economy that seems to result in persistent downward mobility and poverty. At the same time, I’ve heard profound hope that it’s not too late, that we can still preserve the planet and create good jobs for more Americans. I’ve heard a recognition that all of it is connected.

We need to make sure that the billions we’re investing as a country through the infrastructure and clean energy packages gets spent well. Those decisions will get made locally and we need to be watchful locally as well.

The desire so many of us share to turn toward a cleaner and healthier world creates demand. If we’re loud enough and persistent enough, the markets will begin to shift. NAFTA, after all, was an economic agreement, so changing directions needs to happen in those kinds of economic terms as well.

I suspect my 20-year-old self would see this unprecedented opportunity in this intersection of innovation, investment and interest. I’d be encouraging people to seize it because we won’t have it again. That’s what I see clearly through 50-year-old eyes.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
For teens of color, social media isn’t just about selfies
EPA needs tough regulation of greenhouse gas emissions at power plants
The heart of labor is beating strong in Chicago and Illinois
Why we’re launching The Democracy Solutions Project
Opioid crisis can’t be tackled without better pain management training for doctors
A workplace shouldn’t be hazardous to anyone’s health
The Latest
merlin_113069954.jpg
Transportation
6 dead in crashes as high winds and dust cut visibility on Interstate 55 near Springfield
Six people are reported dead and more than 30 people hospitalized. Winds sent visibility to near zero. State police say a section of Interstate 55 — northbound and southbound — will be closed until Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot greets at her election-night gathering at the Mid-America Carpenters Regional Council in River North on Feb. 28, 2023.
City Hall
Lightfoot ‘done with electoral politics for myself’ after Feb. 28 defeat
Lightfoot is the first elected Chicago mayor in 40 years to be denied a second term. The last mayor to suffer that indignity was Jane Byrne, Chicago’s first and only other female mayor.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_36122499.jpg
Crime
WXRT’s Terri Hemmert to return to Chicago after ‘hail of bullets’ disrupted her birthday party at New Orleans restaurant
“There was blood and a bullet hole on the wall 2 inches from me and a bullet in my friend’s back,” Hemmert posted on Facebook. “None of us at that gathering will ever be the same.”
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
merlin_92326155.jpg
City Hall
CPD’s former No. 3 official emerges as front-runner for interim top cop — and maybe an audition for permanent job
Fred Waller spent 34 years with the department, rising through the ranks to chief of patrol, chief of operations and then third in command before joining a parade of top brass who left during the turbulent tenure of now-departed Supt. David Brown.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 
From left to right: Rocio Santoyo, Victor Santoyo and Rene Lemus of Somos Monos Cervecería at the Santoyo home in Back of the Yards.
Business
Latino-owned brewery coming to Back of the Yards
Somos Monos Cervecería began in Back of the Yards as a home-brewing project around 10 years ago. Now, through the Invest South/West program, they’re getting their own space, which they hope will become the local hangout.
By Michael Loria
 