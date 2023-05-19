The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Financial transaction tax for Chicago? Forget it.

A Chicago tax on financial transactions, a proposal that’s been repeatedly floated from some progressives, is off the table in Springfield.

By  Rich Miller
   
SHARE Financial transaction tax for Chicago? Forget it.
A southbound view of South LaSalle Street in the Loop financial district on Dec. 28, 2022.

A southbound view of South LaSalle Street in the Loop financial district on Dec. 28, 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

From Illinois law: “No unit of local government shall levy any tax on stock, commodity or options transactions.”

That statute has long been targeted for elimination by the Chicago Teachers Union and its allies. The CTU reliably shuns any proposal to increase property taxes across the board, instead pushing often-times “magical” solutions as alternatives. It’s one way the union has maintained its popularity among Chicago voters.

And new Mayor Brandon Johnson, who spent much of his career working for the CTU, made it clear during his inaugural address that he will eschew property tax increases, lumping them in with onerous fines and fees.

“We have a structural deficit,” Johnson told his audience. “And we have to invest in people. And we have to do that without breaking the backs of working people with fines, fees and property taxes.”

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

During the campaign, Johnson proposed a 1%-2% “Big Banks Securities and Speculation Tax” that would raise $100 million. So, naturally, there’s worry that he will try to use his considerable contacts in the General Assembly and CTU’s clout to persuade Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reverse his position on allowing Chicago to impose a transaction tax and ease the city’s structural deficit.

When he was asked last month about the transaction tax, Pritzker said, “Obviously what we all want is a thriving financial services economy in the state and the city. I have not stood for a transaction tax, because I think it would be easy for those companies’ servers to move out of the state.”

The financial services industry employs thousands of Illinoisans. And one of the leaders of that industry left Chicago in a huff last year. Citadel CEO Ken Griffin abruptly announced his move to Florida after shutting down funding for his preferred Republican gubernatorial candidate, Richard Irvin. Griffin and Pritzker have exchanged verbal jabs ever since then and Pritzker has repeatedly full-on attacked Griffin’s Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

It’s not a stretch to believe that Griffin would love to see more Illinois-based companies relocate to Miami. Crain’s Chicago Business, citing “multiple industry sources,” recently reported that investment firm Guggenheim Partners, which has strong Chicago ties, “is on the verge of deciding to move its headquarters to Miami, the Florida city to which Citadel recently decamped.”

‘If we have to leave, we could leave’

And lots of heads turned last week when Bloomberg reported that CME Group CEO Terry Duffy indicated that the company could leave Chicago. CME has already sold all of its real estate in the city and the state, Duffy said. “In our leases, we have a language in there that says if there’s something that’s ill-conceived from the city or the state, that our leases are null and void,” Duffy said on a Bloomberg podcast. “We’re in a very strong position. If we had to leave, we could leave.”

Duffy did make it clear that “We like Chicago,” saying he wants to be “part of the solution, not a part of the problem.” Also, if you listen to the podcast, Duffy made a point to say he realized that campaign rhetoric often changes when people assume office and have to govern.

And Johnson’s own campaign website claims: “We should raise revenues from activities that won’t leave and cost us jobs.”

While Duffy has strong, lifelong ties to Chicago, he is clearly not happy with how the city has been run. Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Duffy said: “Three o’clock in the afternoon, my wife got carjacked right in the city of Chicago and it’s absolutely insane what’s going on here.”

Opinion Newsletter

Duffy said he was also upset with the response he received from then-Mayor Lori Lightfoot about how the homicide rate was falling. “I said, ‘don’t go there. Please don’t go there.’ One is too many.”

I would assume that Duffy has been inundated with offers to move his company elsewhere since the progressive Johnson’s election. Company headquarter locations are very often subject to the whims of the CEO. Duffy said during his most recent interview that he hadn’t yet talked with the new mayor. “I’m hopeful that he reaches out, I don’t care if it’s me or whoever, and talks about these things.” 

So, I reached out to the two legislative leaders to see where they stood on allowing home rule units like Chicago to impose a tax on electronic transactions.

Spokespersons for both Senate President Don Harmon and House Speaker Chris Welch said their bosses opposed the idea.

This thing is off the table.

Rich Miller also publishes Capitol Fax, a daily political newsletter, and CapitolFax.com.


Next Up In Commentary
Listen to two suburban mayors: Bears’ Arlington Heights plan will sack taxpayers
Remember when Cubs fans couldn’t get enough of David Ross?
Bulls problems? What Bulls problems? The new Chuck Swirsky bobblehead doll is here!
Rahm Emanuel crafts $150 million quantum computing research deal with U. of Chicago, U. of Tokyo
Illinois hospitals need more state funding
Penis enlargement provides ‘a little extra artillery’ for Indiana man — medical authorities advise against it
The Latest
Mayor Brandon Johnson (center left) and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (far left) meet migrants staying at the 12th Police District station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Crear más centros para los migrantes es parte de la solución, concejal Ramírez-Rosa
Ramírez-Rosa no señaló ubicaciones precisas para los nuevos centros, solo que la administración de Johnson estaba determinando eso.
By Fran Spielman
 
An electric CTA bus charges in a station at Navy Pier, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022. Electric buses are being introduced on the South Side.
La Voz Chicago
El lado sur recibe sus primeros autobuses eléctricos de la CTA
El martes salieron dos autobuses eléctricos en la línea 63, una de las más transitadas de la CTA. Corre entre la 63rd/Stony Island y el Aeropuerto Midway y es la segunda ruta que cuenta con autobuses eléctricos.
By David Struett
 
Oscar Cayetano, a 23-year-old father of three who was released from prison at the beginning of this year and has had help getting back on his feet through the Supportive Reentry Network Collaborative, stands in Garfield Park on the West Side.
La Voz Chicago
Programa ayuda a personas que salen de prisión para evitar que vuelvan a ser encarcelados
En Illinois, alrededor del 40% de las personas que salen de prisión regresan dentro de tres años, según un estudio de 2019.
By Michael Loria
 
Lizzo guest stars on Sunday’s finale of “The Simpsons.”
Entertainment and Culture
Lizzo over the moon about dual roles on ‘The Simpsons’ season finale
The singer voices a cartoon version of herself and children’s doll Goobie Woo in Sunday’s Season 34 finale.
By Bryan Alexander | USA Today
 
NFL legend, actor and social activist Jim Brown died Thursday, according to a spokeswoman for Brown’s family. He was 87.
NFL
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great running back and social activist, dead at 87
An unstoppable runner with power, speed and endurance, Brown’s arrival sparked the game’s burgeoning popularity on television. As Black Americans fought for equality, Brown used his platform and voice to advance their cause.
By Tom Withers | AP
 