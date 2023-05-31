The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Columnists Commentary

GOP’s Ron DeSantis is no champion of freedom

Whether the Florida governor is targeting the “biomedical security state,” “wokeness,” “Big Tech censors,” or Disney, DeSantis’ grandstanding is a threat to individual rights.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
SHARE GOP’s Ron DeSantis is no champion of freedom
US-POLITICS-VOTE-DESANTIS

Florida governor and 2024 presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks at a campaign event in Salix, Iowa on May 31.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Ron DeSantis, who officially launched his presidential campaign last week, presents himself as a champion of individual freedom against overweening government. But as governor of Florida, DeSantis has repeatedly contradicted that stance by blurring the line between state and private action, a distinction that is crucial to protecting civil liberties.

During the pandemic, DeSantis not only opposed government-imposed vaccination mandates. He decreed that business owners could not ask customers to present proof of vaccination, and he proudly signed legislation prohibiting vaccination requirements by private employers.

That law also barred school districts from imposing mask mandates. But DeSantis did not stop there: He pushed legislation “permanently prohibiting COVID-19 masking requirements at businesses.”

DeSantis said that bill, which he signed into law a few weeks ago, was aimed at curtailing the “biomedical security state.” He thereby equated business owners’ voluntary decisions with coercive government policies.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

DeSantis’ insistence on overriding those private decisions belies his description of Florida as an “oasis of freedom” with a “business-friendly environment.” When it comes to vaccination and masks, he recently told John Stossel, Florida has “consistently sided with the individual,” which is accurate only if you ignore individuals whose business policies DeSantis does not like.

The same is true of the Individual Freedom Act, the Orwellian name of a Florida law also known as the ‘Stop WOKE Act.’ Among other things, it purported to dictate private employers’ training practices, a provision that a federal judge blocked last year because it violated freedom of speech.

A Florida law that required social media platforms to carry messages from political candidates met a similar fate. Although DeSantis presented that mandate as a response to “Big Tech censors” who discriminate against conservatives, three Republican-appointed judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit unanimously concluded that it was squarely at odds with the editorial discretion protected by the First Amendment.

“Platforms are private enterprises, not governmental (or even quasi-governmental) entities,” the appeals court noted. “While the Constitution protects citizens from governmental efforts to restrict their access to social media,” it said, “no one has a vested right to force a platform to allow her to contribute to or consume social-media content.”

Opinion Newsletter

DeSantis’ determination to punish private businesses for exercising their First Amendment rights is even clearer in his spat with Disney, whose former CEO irked him by criticizing a Florida law restricting discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. DeSantis retaliated with legislation aimed at seizing control of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which had governed the area surrounding Disney World since 1967.

DeSantis complained that “a corporation based in Burbank, California,” was using its “economic might” to “attack parents in my state.” But who is the real bully in this situation: an executive who makes constitutionally protected comments or an elected official who wields state power to exact revenge for those comments?

DeSantis’ conflation of private and state action is also apparent in a new state law that sharply restricts real estate purchases by Chinese citizens who legally live in Florida but do not have green cards or U.S. citizenship. He says that law reflects his “commitment to crack down on Communist China” by resisting “the United States’ greatest geopolitical threat — the Chinese Communist Party.”

The Florida residents who recently challenged the law in federal court, who have nothing to do with the Chinese Communist Party, are understandably puzzled by that rationale. They have lived in the United States for years with student or work visas, and they do not understand why they should suffer for the crimes of an oppressive regime they left behind.

Whether the putative target is the “biomedical security state,” “wokeness,” “Big Tech censors” or Chinese Communists, DeSantis’ grandstanding poses a clear threat to individual rights. It reflects the agenda of supposedly conservative culture warriors who have embraced state power as a solution to their grievances, recklessly abandoning the distinctions on which their own liberty depends.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Last-minute power grid bill is bad for Illinois transition to renewable energy
Love, luck, loss: How Lisa Rezin lived is a lesson for all of us
What Illinois can do since Supreme Court gutted federal protection of wetlands, waterways
Drug-laced paper secretly brought into Cook County Jail is dangerous for inmates
Little Village is a model for how to help migrants build new lives
There’s good, but a lot of bad, in technology
The Latest
merlin_113163706.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
It’s ‘Eras Week’ in Chicago. Here’s where you can brunch, play trivia and shake it off all week.
If you aren’t one of the lucky ones who snagged tickets, or you are and want to start the party early, here’s a few ways you can celebrate this week.
By Katelyn Haas
 
Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry Johnson (2) catches a deflected ball over Lincoln-Way East’s Zach Welker (4).
High School Football
Football notebook: Joliet Catholic’s Dillan Johnson and Bolingbrook’s Kyan Berry Johnson commit and Charlie Bliss retires
Kyan Berry Johnson, a three-star receiver ranked 24th among Illinois juniors, committed to Wisconsin last month.
By Mike Clark
 
Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower shouts during a game against the Texans.
Bears
Bears ‘trying to figure out strategically’ how NFL’s kickoff rule changes things
Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower has studied college tape and brainstormed with his staff. Ultimately, though, he’ll have to see the NFL’s new kickoff rule applied in games — preseason or otherwise — to have a true sense of how it changes strategy.
By Patrick Finley
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
News
11 people wounded over 3 hours in Chicago, mostly in neighborhoods that have been more violent this year
The rash of attacks comes after the city recorded its most violent Memorial Day weekend in seven years, with 12 people killed and 48 people wounded.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Central Maine Power utility lines are seen in 2021, in Pownal, Maine.
Editorials
Last-minute power grid bill is bad for Illinois transition to renewable energy
If enacted, the law would put the downstate utility Ameren in charge of new regional power lines crossing its territory, possibly including those that would connect the Chicago area to solar and wind energy.
By CST Editorial Board
 