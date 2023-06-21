The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Columnists News Politics

Biden names Oak Park’s Sheila Nix to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign chief of staff

In 2020, Nix was campaign chief of staff for then-Sen. Kamala Harris, when she joined the Biden ticket.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Biden names Oak Park’s Sheila Nix to be Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign chief of staff
nix_harris.jpg

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris, Sheila Nix, the Oak Parker who will be her campaign chief of staff and Nix’s husband, Jim Coughlan.

Provided

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Sheila Nix — who lived in Oak Park before joining his administration in 2021 — to be the campaign chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris.

It’s a role Nix, a one-time deputy governor in Illinois, knows well.

Nix has long ties to Joe and Jill Biden.

In President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, which was headquartered in Chicago, Nix was campaign chief of staff for then-Vice President Biden.

Nix was Dr. Jill Biden’s chief of staff from April 2013 to the last day of the Obama/Biden administration, Jan. 20, 2017.

In 2020, Nix served as campaign chief of staff for then Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., picked to be Biden’s running mate.

Nix, currently the chief of staff for Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, will join the Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign in July.

Related

“Sheila Nix is a battle-tested leader and dedicated public servant, and I am grateful she has agreed to join our 2024 campaign,” said Harris said in a statement.

“Sheila is no stranger to campaigns or the Biden-Harris team. Sheila’s strategic sense and ability to navigate challenges made her an invaluable advisor to me on our 2020 general election team. President Biden and I will continue to rely on Sheila’s advice and skill.”

Related

Nix told the Sun-Times the campaign job came about “because I had worked with the vice president before, I feel like I’ve developed a bit of a speciality on the vice presidential side.”

Nix, along with Democratic activist Chris Dunn, was a leader in the 2020 Illinois Biden campaign.

Related

Before joining the Biden administration, Nix was the president of Tusk Philanthropies. Nix and Brad Tusk, who founded the nonprofit, served together in the administration of ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich, where Nix was a deputy governor. She went on become the U.S. executive director of Bono’s ONE Campaign.

Nix is a graduate of the University of Chicago Law School with an undergraduate degree from Creighton University. She was raised in Palatine and is a Palatine High School graduate.

Nix said she expects Harris to be deployed to battleground states and will be focusing on, among other issues, reproductive rights. June 24 marks one year since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, ending federal safeguards allowing abortions. She will also work on gun safety and highlighting Biden White House achievements, such as the infrastructure bill.

“In this job, I’m looking forward to helping voters understand the stark choices before them in the 2024 presidential election,” Nix said.

Next Up In Commentary
Cubs’ sweep of Pirates complete — and London is calling
Cubs radio man Pat Hughes has a Hall of a speech coming up — and it’s already making him cry
Food is medicine programs can improve health, reduce food insecurity
Our ‘culture wars’ are a serious health risk to LGBTQ community
Mayor Johnson should give cops, firefighters paid parental leave, too
No matter what the documentary wants you to believe, you’ll never be Arnold Schwarzenegger
The Latest
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. can’t catch a home run by Texas Rangers’ Ezequiel Duran during the fourth inning Wednesday. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox drop series to Rangers, fall to 32-44
Andrew Vaughn hits solo homer; Michael Kopech lasts four innings vs. Rangers
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
At a City Hall briefing, Johnson said he would defer to elected Local School Councils, who since 2019 have been responsible for voting on whether to keep their officers.&nbsp; “I support LSCs and the democratic process that has been established through that particular means of government,” he said.&nbsp;&nbsp;
Education
Mayor Johnson passes on trying to pull cops from schools
Johnson on Wednesday said he would defer to elected Local School Councils at individual schools, who are responsible for voting on whether to keep officers.
By Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
FILE - This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company’s Titan submersible. Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible carrying five people, who were reported overdue Sunday night. (OceanGate Expeditions via AP, File) ORG XMIT: XKS101
Nation/World
The Titan submersible: The latest on the search, outlook for rescue
Canadian, U.S. teams are searching for the craft in the waters south of Newfoundland. The vessel lost contact with a support ship Sunday. The air could run out Thursday.
By Associated Press
 
A prepared dish of Good Meat’s cultivated chicken is shown at the Eat Just office in Alameda, California, earlier this month.
Taste
USDA approves chicken made from cultivated cells, the nation’s first ‘lab-grown’ meat
The move launches a new era of meat production aimed at eliminating harm to animals and drastically reducing the environmental impacts of grazing, growing feed for animals and animal waste.
By Associated Press
 
LEWIS_062223_2.jpg
Crime
Prosecutors drop charges against two men charged in 2011 slaying of off-duty CPD cop
Tyrone Clay was freed 12 years after his arrest in the shooting death of CPD Officer Clifton Lewis. Co-defendant Edgardo Colon spent 10 years behind bars.
By Andy Grimm
 