The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Clean energy, climate crisis important for Americans

We’re in a moment when we can finally shift from an economy defined by consumption back to one defined by working people making and using things they can be proud of again, from electric school buses to solar panels.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Clean energy, climate crisis important for Americans
President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. Biden talked about climate change, clean energy jobs and protecting the environment. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) ORG XMIT: CASW427

President Joe Biden speaks at the Lucy Evans Baylands Nature Interpretive Center and Preserve in Palo Alto, Calif., Monday, June 19, 2023. Biden talked about climate change, clean energy jobs and protecting the environment.

AP

I traveled recently from Baltimore, the city where my mother grew up, to Portland, Maine, where my dad did. It’s easy for many to see differences between one of the Blackest cities in America and the largest city in one of the whitest states in the country.

What always hits me is what unites the two places is the suffering they’ve felt as a consequence of the decline of American industry in the 50 years of my life.

My father’s family once operated woolen mills in New England. Those factories no longer exist across America, like the 63,000 factories that have shuttered since the North American Free Trade Agreement was passed three decades ago.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

As a result, millions of American families of every color have been locked in a downward spiral of economic mobility for too long driven by the greed of multinational corporations and facilitated over decades by government policies such as NAFTA.

In part because of the pandemic and in part because of narrow cushion that’s left before our climate is beyond repair, we’re at a moment when we can turn that around. Over the last three years, we committed as a nation to an unprecedented private and public investment in clean energy and infrastructure in ways that promises to reverse this dream-killing trajectory.

We’re in a moment when we can finally shift from an economy defined by consumption back to one defined by working people making and using things they can be proud of again, from electric school buses to solar panels.

You’d think that opportunity would be welcomed by all. But the self-interested like big oil and gas companies that are grabbing billions in historic profits, and the politicians they support are doing all they can to roll back the commitments made since 2021. They even tied up the recent debate over a U.S. default on its loans to advance their opposition.

That’s an odd political play. A CBS News poll last month found more than half of Americans want the climate crisis addressed right now, and more than two-thirds want it tackled within a few years.

That includes 44% of Republicans. Given every congressional Republican voted against the clean energy package last year, that large plurality is significant. It’s also a sign that many GOP leaders in Washington are increasingly out of step with their own constituents and districts.

When the group Climate Power looked at the nearly 200 clean energy projects launched since Congress and the president approved the federal spending package last summer, nearly six in 10 of them are in districts represented by Republicans who voted against the package. Those projects mean at least 77,000 new jobs for electricians, mechanics, technicians, support staff and others.

While we’ve disagreed more than once, President Joe Biden has effectively championed the biggest investments in rebuilding American manufacturing most American have seen in our lifetimes as part of his drive to ensure America leads on fighting climate change.

Simply put, Biden has been the most courageous leader we’ve ever had when it comes to fighting climate change and rebuilding American industry at the same time. That’s why the group I lead and our allies in the environmental movement have endorsed his re-election.

Opinion Newsletter

Not since the days of Franklin D. Roosevelt have we seen this kind of national investment. Back then, building American industry was vital to winning a war against genocide across Europe.

Today, our investment to turn our economy away from destruction and toward good jobs in a cleaner economy that sustains our planet is a fight to protect all of humanity.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Joe Biden, on fundraising blitz for 2024 campaign, headlines 2 events in Chicago Wednesday
Meet Justin Allgaier, NASCAR’s only driver from Illinois in this weekend’s Chicago races
Nikki Haley’s search for lost times
Chicago’s All-Star ‘game of the century’
War on Drugs hasn’t worked, so it’s time to try something else
Don’t take away gray wolves’ protection under Endangered Species Act without proper discussion
The Latest
A lawsuit filed by ACLU Illinois claims Black and Latino drivers in Chicago are as much as seven times more likely to be stopped by police, often for minor violations that seldom result in tickets and almost never an arrest.
Chicago
ACLU lawsuit: Chicago Police target minorities for traffic stops
Fewer than 5% of some 600,000 stops net even a ticket, not even 1% result in arrest or seizure of drugs or guns.
By Andy Grimm
 
Multiple dishes made from upcycled ingredients are shown at a table at Shuggie’s Trash Pie restaurant in San Francisco. The new trend in sourcing ingredients features fruits and vegetables from farms nationwide that are perfectly edible but often rejected by restaurants and grocery stores because of their shape or color.
Taste
Upcycling food turns would-be trash into ice cream and pizza
The upcycling movement champions the process of creating high-quality food products from leftover or imperfect ingredients.
By Associated Press
 
US-POLITICS-BIDEN
Washington
Joe Biden, on fundraising blitz for 2024 campaign, headlines 2 events in Chicago Wednesday
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, MK, and a group of trial lawyers are hosting fundraisers after Biden touts his economic record in a ‘Bidenomics’ speech in Chicago.
By Lynn Sweet
 
1424387283.jpg
Cubs
Cubs select Jared Young from Triple-A Iowa, option Miles Mastrobuoni before Phillies series
To clear room on the 40-man roster, the club also transferred Brandon Hughes from the 15-day IL to the 60-day.
By Maddie Lee
 
Connecticut Sun v Chicago Sky - Game Two
Chicago Sky and WNBA
What adjustments can ninth-place Sky make to snap worst skid in WNBA?
Injuries aside, facing the possibility of losing their seventh straight game when they play the Sparks on Wednesday, no adjustment is off the table, including changes to Wade’s rotation.
By Annie Costabile
 