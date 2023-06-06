The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Columnists News Chicago

President Biden to visit Chicago for June 28 fundraiser hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and wife, MK

The Pritzker fundraiser is expected to draw the Chicago area’s top Democratic donors. The Biden team plans other fundraisers to top off coffers before the end of June.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE President Biden to visit Chicago for June 28 fundraiser hosted by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and wife, MK
merlin_101453283.jpg

President Joe Biden greets Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, left, and Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., at O’Hare International Airport in 2021. Pritzker is one of 50 members of the Biden-Harris campaign’s National Advisory board, helping with messaging and voter engagement across the country.

Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is heading to Chicago on June 28 for a fundraiser to benefit his re-election campaign hosted by billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker and his wife, M.K.

The White House announced the visit Tuesday night, with several sources telling the Sun-Times the main focus of the trip is the fundraiser, coming two days before June 30, the end of the second fundraising quarter. Another Biden fundraiser in San Francisco the week before is in the works — with possibly more funders before the end of June.

Related
Related

The Pritzker fundraiser, expected to draw the Chicago area’s most substantial Democratic donors, will bolster the president’s fundraising numbers — a political scorecard of sorts — when they are released in mid-July.

Some of these same donors — and Pritzker — are also expected to be the financial backbone for the Democratic National Convention that Chicago is hosting in August 2024. The host committee, Development Now for Chicago, promised the Democratic National Committee $84.697 million in its bid. Pritzker has pledged substantial host committee fundraising help.

The White House reached out to Pritzker’s team, asking him to host the event, which is to benefit the Biden Victory Fund. That fund is a joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden for President, the Democratic National Committee and a variety of state Democratic parties, including the one in Illinois.

In May, the Biden-Harris 2024 reelection campaign named Pritzker as one of 50 members of its National Advisory Board, who, the campaign said, “will take a leadership role in helping deliver President Biden and Vice President [Kamala] Harris’ message and engage voters across the country.”

Meanwhile, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison was in Chicago on Tuesday, keynoting the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce’s 119th annual membership meeting at the Hyatt Regency Chicago.

He touted the economic benefits the convention will bring to the city, where some 50,000 people attending the event will be “buying stuff here in Chicago.”

Harrison also said he hoped the “kids” of Chicago — some of whom never get downtown — will be able to see the United Center when it is all decked out for the nightly convention sessions where Biden and Harris will be nominated for a second term and deliver their speeches. Harrison also said the DNC will be bringing “some of our top donors in the country” to Chicago in the fall to “give them a preview of the convention here in Chicago.”

Harrison was last in Chicago on April 12, the day after the DNC announced Chicago’s winning bid to host the 2024 convention. Before his speech, Harrison met briefly with Mayor Brandon Johnson to touch base on convention planning.

The next step is for the Democratic National Committee to name a chief executive for the convention.

Speaking of Pritzker and fundraising: The governor so far this year has donated $1 million to the Democratic Party of Illinois. The JB for Governor Committee gave the party $500,000 in February and transferred another $500,000 on June 1, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections.

Next Up In Commentary
Keep AM radio in cars, for safety’s sake
Chicago has rolled with radio for 101 years
Bears, doing business in a new way, aren’t afraid to play hardball
Make NASCAR’s street race better, the Chicago way
PGA Tour sold out to LIV Golf and the Saudis
AI is no substitute for human brainpower
The Latest
police_lights.png
Crime
3 remain at-large after running into Calumet City mall to evade officers in pursuit
The three had been traveling at high speeds in a car that was sought in connection with ‘other incidents that occurred in multiple jurisdictions,’ Calumet City police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Laura Ricketts
Chicago Sky and WNBA
New investor group signals Sky’s commitment to becoming an upper-echelon WNBA franchise
The Sky’s new valuation of $85 million conducted by Chicago investment bank Loop Capital makes it the second-highest in the league behind the Storm.
By Annie Costabile
 
Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger has been sidelined by a knee injury since May 15. File photo.
Cubs plan to send Cody Bellinger on rehab assignment before returning from IL
Injury updates: Cubs extend Codi Heuer’s rehab assignment, Justin Steele progressing
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer discussed the upcoming Aug. 1 trade deadline in Anaheim on Tuesday. File photo.
Cubs
Buyers or sellers? The Cubs are preparing for both trade deadline possibilities
The Cubs’ play over the next couple months will set the front office’s direction
By Maddie Lee
 
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Naperville, Ill., Police Dept. shows Barry Lee Whelpley. Terry Ekl, an attorney for Whelpley, a Minnesota man charged in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl more than half a century ago, wants statements he made at Minnesota police station suppressed. Ekl argued in a recent defense motion the statements should be excluded because they occurred in continuation of a seven-hour interrog
Crime
Attorney for man charged in 1972 Chicago-area slaying of teen wants statements to investigators suppressed
Barry Whelpley, 78, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated criminal sexual assault in the 1972 death of Julie Ann Hanson of Naperville. He was linked through DNA.
By Associated Press
 