The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Columnists Sports Cubs

Chicago baseball disappoints again — so why do we settle?

Is this us? If so, is this who we are, having both teams almost in unison singing the same ol’ hopeless song of “Wait Until Next Year,” with an entire city their backing vocalists.

By  Scoop Jackson
   
SHARE Chicago baseball disappoints again — so why do we settle?
Chicago White Sox v Oakland Athletics

Tim Anderson’s reaction to striking out sums up the feeling of White Sox and Cubs fans this season.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

And so, the new, true, next, second season has begun. The one where both our baseball teams are fighting for a back end probably as meaningless as Ever serving Pequod’s pizza. (If you watch “The Bear,” you’ll understand.) By now, we should be used to it. Comfortable living, like the games after the All-Star break are the official beginning of our vacation from both Cubs and White Sox franchises. Like something we’ve just accepted.

Question is: Is this us? Really us? An accurate representation? If so, is this who we are, or is this who we’ve become over the vast majority of baseball seasons for decades, having both teams almost in unison singing the same ol’ hopeless song of “Wait Until Next Year,” with an entire city their backing vocalists.

It was just three years ago when both squads played in the postseason at the same time. That, though, was only the third time in both ours and their lifetimes that’s ever happened. Before then, 2008 was the year, but neither got out of the divisional series, and before then was when they played one another in the 1906 World Series (Sox won that one). But the unattractive prettiness of both the Sox’ and Cubs’ second halves this time: Mathematically, they’re both still in play to win their divisions and make the postseason. Yes, the Cubs are six games under .500, but they’re only seven games behind the Brewers and Reds, and 7½ behind the Giants for the final wild-card spot. Yes, the White Sox are 17 games below sea level, but, thanks to the AL Central being inarguably the lamest single-season division in recent MLB history, they’re only eight games off the Guardians as Kings of the Deplorables. (Thanks, Hillary.)

Question is: Is that enough for this city to hold onto? To get us to and through the approximately 70 (or next seven) games before the mathematical reality robs us of our emotional delusion that one of our teams will still be playing games beginning Oct. 3?

You’d think that us being the only single-county (Cook), single-mayor city in the country with two teams, we wouldn’t have these problems. (Note: Los Angeles County has one team, the Dodgers, while the Angels are in Orange County; the states of California, Florida, Missouri, Ohio and Texas have multiple teams, but each team represents a different city within each state; New York has the Mets and Yankees, who reside within the city of New York but represent two different boroughs — Queens and the Bronx, respectively, with each having borough presidents, which is equivalent to having different mayors, and, by jurisdiction, each team is in a different county than the other, Queens County and Bronx County, inside of New York’s metropolitan area). You’d think that on the regular, at least one of our teams would be in the hunt after baseball’s midsummer divertissement. The fact that we aren’t and have twice as many opportunities as every other city to do so only makes it thrice as pitiful.

Between a want and a demand is where this hinges. While lovingly losing ain’t cute, worse is accepting “LL” as a nickname — and celebrating it. We know better. We really do. We know better than to year-after-year-after-year engage in this and still pick up the tab when both teams leave us sitting at the table midway through our annual date. But knowing better doesn’t mean we’ll do better. 

Understand, the goal here is to not dump lumps of lignite coal on the city. Never that. The goal is to stop us from settling. Settling for — or simply being cool with — beneath-respectable representation from our baseball teams for months on end that bleed into years on end. Because this is not directly about the Cubs and Sox collectively. It’s about them both being indirectly adjacent to an acceptability behavior pattern that we’ve grown used to and have simply accepted as our end-of-July/August/September/no October lives.

What do we do about it, most will ask. Fake it until they make it. Make it seem like our comfort in their sorriness has the power to make them uncomfortable. Bitch and bleat until both teams get way better at at least teasing us to make us think they’re interested in being to us what the Yankees are to N.Y. or what the Dodgers are to L.A.

Question is: Is that possible? Has it ever been? Real talk, nope. Because if all else stays “as is,” as it always has been, and the second half of this baseball season for Chicago is a duplicate of the first, then the single silver lining we can all share is the unified ability to say that we got to (hopefully) see Liam Hendriks display the spirit and perseverance over the final 2½ months of the season that is representative of what baseball in this city should stand for. But rarely ever does.

Next Up In Commentary
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
New law on youth sentencing will protect child sex trafficking victims
Keep blowing the whistle on hazing, racism in high school and college sports
Decades after the first atomic weapons test in 1945, nuclear disarmament has stalled.
Darren Bailey trying to best Bost
Meet the guest columnists who’ll shed light on Chicago communities as winners of the Sun-Times’ Chicago’s Next Voices contest
The Latest
Purdue v Northwestern
College Sports
On list of Northwestern Q’s still unanswered: Where is AD Derrick Gragg’s leadership?
Does Gragg have any real authority over the football program, or does that authority quietly reside, as some insiders indicate, with the board of trustees and the school’s preeminent benefactor, former insurance magnate and billionaire alum Pat Ryan?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Dalen Terry
Sports Saturday
Bulls front office still has a lot to prove in the drafting department
The hope was guard Dalen Terry would take a big step forward this offseason, starting in Summer League. That hasn’t exactly happened, and now there continues being more questions than answers when it comes to the drafting ability of executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and his general manager Marc Eversley.
By Joe Cowley
 
Djordje Mihailovic began his career with the Fire.
Chicago Fire
Djordje Mihailovic a different person since leaving Fire, Chicago
Living in and learning new cultures, such as in Montreal and the Netherlands, will do that to somebody, and Mihailovic has learned about himself as he has hopped around the globe.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Is frozen fruit as nutritious as its fresh counterparts?&nbsp;
Eat Well
Telling fact from fiction on nutrition: Debunking 3 common myths
Fresh isn’t always best. Fasting isn’t a good way to lose weight. And frequent eating doesn’t boost your metabolism.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa swings at the ball during a 1999 spring training game against the White Sox at HoHoKam Park in Mesa, Arizona.
Sports Saturday
Y2, OK? Let’s see how well you know baseball facts since the year 2000
The turn of the century came without incident; this week’s quiz examines the Cubs and White Sox since then.
By Bill Chuck
 