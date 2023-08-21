The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 21, 2023
Columnists Commentary Environment

Green jobs, clean energy projects are big wins for Biden

While no Republicans in Congress voted for the $350 billion clean energy package, jobs are being spread across red and blue states via the Inflation Reduction Act.

By  Ben Jealous
   
SHARE Green jobs, clean energy projects are big wins for Biden
President Joe Biden greets people in the audience after touting job growth in clean energy at Ingeteteam Inc. in Milwaukee Aug. 15.

President Joe Biden greets people in the audience after touting job growth in clean energy at Ingeteteam Inc. in Milwaukee, Aug. 15.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP

President Joe Biden couldn’t have said it any more plainly when he said last week in Milwaukee, “When I think climate, I think jobs.”

He was speaking the day before the one-year anniversary of the historic clean energy and jobs package that he and Congress agreed on — the third major economic push the federal government has made since 2021, along with earlier boosts for infrastructure and technology.

So it’s a good moment to check the scorecard for what is officially called the Inflation Reduction Act. To date, Americans are winning.

More than 190 clean energy projects across 41 states have been announced in the last year, according to the group Climate Power. Those projects are adding more than 140,000 jobs in those states.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

While no Republicans in Congress voted for the $350 billion clean energy package, those jobs are being spread across red and blue states. In the 2020 election, the president lost five of the top 10 states in terms of new jobs, and five of the 10 states with the most projects announced since last year.

Just as importantly, it appears we’re growing those jobs in communities where they are needed most. The Treasury Department found that two-thirds of the projects involving clean energy, electric vehicles or batteries are in counties with above-average poverty rates. The projects are going to places with low college graduation rates, low weekly wages, and high unemployment, federal officials reported.

Related

Stoking fear to divide people

Those are the same places that far too often must bear far more than their share of pollution and the effects of climate change. Throughout our nation’s history, the least powerful people have had to make unfair choices because they needed jobs, whether strip-mining mountains they love or living in “cancer alleys” created by the toxic discharge of the plants where they work.

For the rest of us, the benefit isn’t just environmental, it’s economic as well. As the Treasury Department noted, the best way to grow U.S. productivity overall is to increase it in these places that have the most growth potential.

But these wins haven’t convinced the opponents on Capitol Hill who didn’t support the plan in the first place. While they are happy to celebrate the clean energy jobs sprouting in their states, they continue to work against limits on carbon pollution, tax credits to encourage people and businesses to buy electric vehicles and more.

It’s increasingly clear that Americans no longer must make a false choice between a vibrant economy and a safe, livable planet. There are more good jobs in nearly every state, every day, that are tied to clean companies.

The protectors of an unsustainable status quo that relies on dirty fuels and toxic waste want to fool the public into believing that’s not a certainty. But it’s an old play, stoking fear to try to divide people enough to keep them from joining together in their own best interest.

We can let them know that we won’t be fooled that way. We can read the score.

Ben Jealous is executive director of the Sierra Club and a professor of practice at the University of Pennsylvania.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Law to end cash bail was forced on Illinoisans
Our political leaders can do a lot more to help migrants
Don’t kick American tech workers while they’re down
Turn State Street into a pedestrian mall
Back-to-school assignment for Chicago schools: Go all out on ‘high dosage’ tutoring
Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks is betting on himself to give team what it needs in home stretch
The Latest
The alley behind the building where a woman was found near the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue in Uptown, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
News
Family asking public for information on woman critically injured after pushed from Uptown window
Emergency crews found Jillian Schappa in an alley in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue, Chicago police said. Reports indicate Schappa told first responders that she had been pushed out of a window.
By Sophie Sherry and Mohammad Samra
 
Cars travel along the inbound lane of the Kennedy Expressway near the Montrose Avenue exit as a train passes by while left lanes are closed for construction.
Transportation
Chicago in the top 20 for costliest commutes for drivers nationwide
A new study found that Chicago commuters lose over $8,000 in wages each year sitting in traffic during their drive to and from work.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has informed his team and staff that he will serve a three-game suspension to start this season as part of the school’s self-imposed penalties for NCAA infractions.
College Sports
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh tells team he will serve 3-game suspension
A suspension would take Harbaugh off the sideline for the second-ranked Wolverines’ home games against East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Lonzo Ball
Bulls
Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball sheds more light on his left knee issues
Ball made a visit to Trae Young’s podcast on Monday, and told the Atlanta point guard that while he was out for the upcoming season, there was a “plan moving forward.”
By Joe Cowley
 
Luke Altmyer will be the starting quarterback for Illinois when it opens the season at home against Toledo on Sept. 2
College Sports
Luke Altmyer will be Illinois’ starting quarterback
Altmyer transferred to Illinois in January after two seasons at Mississippi, where he started one game and appeared in three others last season.
By Associated Press
 