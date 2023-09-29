The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 29, 2023
Columnists Commentary

Republicans urge the ignorant to ‘just say no’ to science

Too many Americans now don’t trust the credentialed “elitists” with their graduate degrees and years of research. They’d rather go with the charismatic dunce who cheated his way through high school and can barely speak in complete sentences.

By  Gene Lyons
   
SHARE Republicans urge the ignorant to ‘just say no’ to science
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with fairgoers after taking part in a Fair-Side Chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Republicans are responding to a late summer spike in COVID-19 by raising familiar fears that government-issued lockdowns and mask mandates are on the horizon. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis shakes hands with fairgoers after taking part in a Fair-Side Chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. Republicans are responding to a late summer spike in COVID-19 by raising familiar fears that government-issued lockdowns and mask mandates are on the horizon. GOP presidential hopefuls including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and former President Donald Trump have spread this narrative.

Jeff Roberson/AP

At bottom, Trumpism is about resentment. In large part, it’s the lower half of the high school class rebelling against the honor students: the ones with all the fancy degrees who can’t change a tire. The girly men and the homely women. The ones who think they’re better than you.

So it should come as no surprise to learn that only a bare majority of Republicans told a Politico poll that they think the COVID vaccine is safe and effective — 52%, to be precise. Fully 48% believe that it’s dangerous and useless. Unsurprising, but shocking nevertheless.

Nationwide, the numbers are pro-vaccine by 71% to 29%, because 91% of Democrats and 69% of Independents say they trust medical science. Alas, that’s not good enough for herd immunity.

It’s also no surprise that yet another wave of COVID infections is building nationwide. Florida — whose shamelessly ambitious governor, Ron DeSantis, has advised his constituents to avoid the new COVID-19 boosters — now leads the nation in COVID hospitalizations.

As the Miami Herald editorialized, “Florida’s extremism has come home to roost. ... Floridians have paid the price for the ignorance DeSantis has labeled ‘freedom.”’

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Nationally, a study by the American Medical Association determined that “the excess [COVID] death rate among Republican voters was 43% higher than the excess death rate among Democratic voters.”

They are literally being deceived to death.

Florida also leads the nation in school book-banning. Remember when every good Republican opposed “cancel culture” — puritanical leftist students shouting down speakers they didn’t want to hear? Well, that was then.

Now, when Moms For Liberty bans books, they call that freedom, too.

Misinformation vs. ‘free speech’

Meanwhile, as day follows night, congressional Republicans mean to shut down any and all efforts by government scientists — pointy-headed intellectuals, every one, as Alabama Gov. George Wallace used to say — to combat political and medical disinformation. Led by Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, right-wing politicians are filing lawsuits and issuing congressional subpoenas to prevent scientists from combatting inaccurate and/or malicious rumors on places like Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The allegation is that the Biden administration has formed an unholy alliance with Big Tech to benefit Big Pharma by suppressing free speech. See, if your wacky brother-in-law or Robert F. Kennedy claims that COVID vaccines cause impotence or make the family cat determined to kill you in your sleep, then they have a First Amendment right not to be contradicted by some smug government bureaucrat at the National Institutes of Health.

The most significant effort so far has been a lawsuit known as Missouri v. Biden, now before the Supreme Court. A ruling by the reliably right-wing Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals held that the White House and the FBI may have violated the First Amendment by improperly urging tech companies to remove inaccurate posts on the coronavirus and the 2020 presidential election.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has charged that the federal government “silenced” information because “it didn’t fit their narrative.”

Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller, whose legal foundation is involved in another conspiracy-related lawsuit, vowed in a statement to defeat something he calls “the censorship-industrial complex that is crushing freedom and promoting dangerous conspiracy theories about Americans who dare to question government dogma.”

Partly in response to all of this, the NIH has frozen funding for a $150 million program to advance the communication of medical information. NIH also sent a memo to employees warning them not to contact Facebook et. al. about nonsensical social media posts.

“In the name of protecting free speech, the scientific community is not allowed to speak,” health communications researcher Dean Schillinger told the Post. “Science is being halted in its tracks.”

Russian and Chinese hackers, meanwhile — sources of a lot of malicious disinformation — can operate with a free hand.

The bitter irony is that all this is happening because Trump as president saw the pandemic as a threat to his popularity. Instead of stressing the one good thing his administration did — providing funding for vaccine research — he appeared to panic, touting miracle cures (bleach, Ivermectin, etc.) and repeatedly blaming China for the virus.

Public confusion was certain to follow.

So by all means, let’s not trust these credentialed elitists with their graduate degrees and years of research. Let’s go with the charismatic dunce who cheated his way through high school and can barely speak in complete sentences.

But then, it’s pretty much the same with any complex challenge with the potential to raise billionaires’ taxes. Until quite recently, Republican politicians spoke of global climate change as a ridiculous myth that pedantic dork Al Gore was peddling in service of a One World Government. Every snowstorm was held up as proof that he was deluded.

Now that potentially catastrophic planetary warming can no longer be denied, the GOP party line has shifted. Now the line is, “Climate is always changing, and there’s nothing mere humans can do about it.”

We’ll just have to ride it out on our yachts.

Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President.”

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Veterans deserve a free education, no matter their discharge status
We need more action to get the lead out of Little Village drinking water
Cop killer doesn’t deserve resentencing
What does the GOP mean when they say ‘Chicago’? Decoding the buzzwords
Ald. Beale takes a page from Texas Gov. Abbott’s playbook on migrant emergency
Teach the real legacy of Fred Hampton and the Black Panthers to inspire our youth
The Latest
It’s been a good mast year over much of Illinois, as shown on Wednesday morning. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Mast ahead in production in a surprisely good year for nuts
Mast production looks good across most of Illinois as we head into the opening of archery deer season on Sunday, Oct. 1; plus some notes leading into the archery opener.
By Dale Bowman
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Woman won’t say why she ignores grandma’s calls
The grandmother’s son can’t get an answer from his 23-year-old daughter about the long, mysterious, one-sided estrangement.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Many military veterans report they served their country to get out of poverty, and they made a bad choice that took their opportunities away.
Other Views
Veterans deserve a free education, no matter their discharge status
A client of mine took a weed gummy to help him sleep while he was battling with PTSD, a veterans’ lawyer writes. He received a general discharge and is no longer eligible to access the one thing he valued most: a free education.
By Yelena Duterte
 
Richard C. Jackson beside his vehicle at his Bellwood home. Jackson has been pulled over numerous times since moving back after serving in the Navy back in 2012.
The Watchdogs
Black drivers are pulled over by police more, mostly for non-moving violations
In recent years, the share of Black drivers involved in traffic stops statewide has reached the highest level on record, a WBEZ/Investigative Project on Race and Equity investigation has found.
By Angela Caputo | Investigative Project on Race and Equity and Matt Kiefer | WBEZ
 
Joliet Bishop Ron Hicks
The Watchdogs
Poised to shutter Catholic parishes, Joliet bishop tight-lipped on financial impact of the priest sex abuse scandal
Bishop Ronald Hicks might consolidate 16 Joliet-area congregations and eventually close other parishes and schools, with “budgetary issues” a factor. His aides won’t say how much has been spent on fallout from the sex abuse crisis.
By Robert Herguth
 