The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Columnists Politics Commentary

Convicted Jan. 6 criminals are modern-day heroes to Republicans

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, sentenced to 22 years in prison for organizing the storming of the Capitol, and other convicted seditionists are viewed as patriots by conservatives.

By  S. E. Cupp
   
SHARE Convicted Jan. 6 criminals are modern-day heroes to Republicans
Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, shown here in 2019, was sentenced Tuesday to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol to stop the transfer of power between then-President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, shown in 2019, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol to keep President Donald Trump in power.

Noah Berger/AP file

Most Americans will never serve on a jury — in fact, most won’t even be summoned. The National Center for State Courts estimates that in any year, only about .09% of the population is called for jury duty, and yet somehow most New Yorkers will tell you they’ve gone at least once.

I was called three times in my 20s and 30s. One of the cases involved a suspect who took off during a traffic stop, with the cop’s arm stuck in the window, dragging him for blocks. During voir dire, the defense attorneys wanted to know if any potential jurors would be overly sympathetic to cops.

At the time I was a pundit on Fox News and belonged to several Republican clubs and organizations. Upon learning this, the lawyers asked me, “Would you say you’re a typical law-and-order Republican”? To which I replied, “Absolutely.” I was summarily dismissed.

Columnists bug

Columnists

In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Flash-forward 15 or so years, and a former Republican vice presidential nominee is publicly lamenting the fact that convicted seditionists who stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring police officers in the process, calling to hang the then-vice president, and attempting to overturn a democratic election, are actually having to face the consequences of their crimes.

Sarah Palin appeared on Newsmax this week to discuss the sentencing of high-profile insurrectionists, including Proud Boys Enrique Tarrio (22 years), Zachary Rehl (15 years), and Joe Biggs (17 years); and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes (18 years).

“Governor, blown away by these sentences,” says host Eric Bolling. “Fifteen, 17, and 18 years for nonviolent crimes. What do you say to all these lefties?”

“It’s so disheartening, the examples that you’ve given, Eric,” says Palin. “…[T]he two-tier different justice systems that apply according to politics, you know it makes the good guy think, what’s the use in being a good guy? We’re gonna be punished, you know, we’re picked on, is what we are under this system.”

Unpacking the lunacy

Now when I tell you it feels like drinking straight lighter fluid to try to wrap my brain around the degeneration of the Republican Party from one of law and order to whatever indefensible garbage this is, the Palin-Bolling exchange is truly spectacular.

Palin, who once called Black Lives Matter “dogs” for protesting police brutality, and Bolling, who once accused “the anti-cop left in America” of a “murderous streak that’s going on against cops,” got together on Newsmax, which once had a recurring segment “Cops Under Fire,” to complain that a bunch of guys who attacked cops — and democracy — got tough sentences for their actions on Jan. 6. And, the overly harsh sentences, the result of a “two-tiered justice system,” were evidently handed down by “lefties” like Federal Judge Timothy J. Kelly — who was appointed by Donald Trump.

Got all that? Well, don’t try too hard to unpack all of this lunacy — it isn’t worth the brain cells.

But this remarkable reversal of long-held conservative principles is yet another nadir in American politics, where one party’s most prominent voices have devolved into cartoonish levels of soul-selling.

Rather than do the obvious and natural thing, which would be to defend America and the police against seditionists, the new right wing has to perform these absurd contortions to placate their tantrum-throwing, mouth-breathing overlord Donald Trump, who still insists these convicted criminals are “great patriots.”

The new American right wing

This total abandonment of law and order by the right may be shocking, but it was also inevitable as Trump-their-savior started facing questions of corruption, illegality and criminality of his own, practically the day he entered the White House.

Whether it was allegations of campaign finance crimes or obstruction, or now four separation indictments involving everything from illegal document handling to election tampering, Trump ran afoul “law and order” early and often, forcing his supporters to readjust or even abandon their principles to remain aligned with him.

As he recast the justice system and law enforcement as criminal enterprises out to get him and his supporters, Republicans have blindly followed. They’ve grown increasingly likely to say the anger among the insurrectionists on Jan. 6 was justified, and less likely to say it’s important for the rioters to be prosecuted.

So, while it may sound clinically insane for someone like Palin to equate racist, cop-attacking, democracy-breaking seditionists to “the good guy,” and whine that the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers who organized an armed overthrow of the U.S. government are being “picked on,” it’s perfectly in keeping with the new American right wing.

Trump has effectively turned law and order into another relic of conservatism, a trivial vestige rendered purposeless by the evolution of a Republican Party that’s no longer animated by ideas, but by whatever he just said. Because ultimately, if it doesn’t help Trump, who needs it anyway?

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Marijuana reclassification won’t fix conflict between state, federal laws on pot
Police stops in Black, Brown communities are more about traffic violations than skin color
Going 7-10 this season would be a big accomplishment for the Bears
Give your car to a good cause — the Sun-Times
Time for Trump Organization to pay up for polluting Chicago River
Giannoulias to testify at Durbin’s Senate hearing on growing number of book bans
The Latest
Sycamore’s Tyler Curtis (4) and Burke Gautcher (10) react during the game against Simeon at Gately Stadium.
High School Football
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 3
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
By Associated Press
 
José Sánchez, empleado en el Hotel Kinzie desde hace 16 años, habla el lunes sobre los trabajadores que han sido despedidos repentinamente por la gerencia.
La Voz Chicago
Hotel del centro de Chicago le niega la entrada a empleados que pertenecen a sindicato
El viernes, el día después de la expiración del contrato, el sindicato también llevó a cabo una acción en el Hotel Hampton Inn Majestic en el 22 W. Monroe St. Allí no hubo represalias.
By David Roeder
 
Los oficiales fueron alertados de dos hombres inconscientes afuera de la estación.
La Voz Chicago
Oficial de policía administra inyecciones de Narcan a dos migrantes inconscientes
Un oficial intentó despertarlos y luego les administró inyecciones del antídoto Narcan.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
The Bulls will begin the 2023-24 training camp in Nashville, Tenn.
Opting for a destination fall training camp, the Bulls players came up with the idea of Nashville back in the early summer, putting to rest any conspiracy theories about chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and the White Sox rumored relocation.
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_115566112.jpg
Cubs
Cubs call up pitching prospect Luke Little
Little is the latest Cubs prospect to reach the majors
By Kyle Williams
 