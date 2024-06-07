The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 7, 2024
Columnists Commentary

Just lock Trump up already

Donald Trump has been involved in one court case after another over the years. After his conviction in the hush money case, he shows no remorse, only contempt and defiance. Judge Juan Merchan may have no choice but to give him prison time.

By  Gene Lyons
   
SHARE Just lock Trump up already
Trump Hush Money

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower on May 31 in New York, a day after he was found guilty of 34 felony charges related to ‘hush money’ payments to a former porn star.

Julia Nikhinson/AP P

To hear angry MAGA Republicans tell it, former President Donald J. Trump’s conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records is a shock and an outrage. But how could anybody be surprised? Never mind the evidence presented to the New York jury was voluminous and pretty much uncontested.

For all his bragging and whining, Trump didn’t dare testify — officially. But the judge’s gag order didn’t prevent him from spouting off. That was a Trump lie for the MAGA chumps in the cheap seats.

Legally speaking, has there ever been a bigger loser than Trump? Kevin Drum compiled a list on his invaluable website, jabberwocking.com.

He’s pretty much constantly in one court or another, Trump. And he nearly always loses. Following his 2020 election defeat, the candidate filed 62 — yes, 62 — lawsuits alleging election fraud.

And lost every single one.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

Back in 2018, a federal court ordered him to pay $25 million in restitution to students defrauded by the Trump University scam. In 2019, a New York judge ordered the Trump Foundation permanently closed for playing fast and loose with the charitable organization’s funds. He and his family were fined $2 million and forbidden to operate a charity in the state again. Trump whined they should have investigated Bill and Hillary Clinton instead.

So, he sued Hillary. That one ended up costing him only $1 million after a federal judge in Florida ruled the suit was “completely frivolous” and should never have been brought. Trump, the judge wrote, was no babe in the woods: “Mr. Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigant who is repeatedly using the courts to seek revenge on political adversaries. He is the mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”

That same day, Trump dropped a lawsuit against New York State Attorney General Letitia James that sought to stall her office’s civil case against the Trump Organization. The resulting trial found the Trump Organization guilty of massive tax fraud. “Their complete lack of contrition and remorse borders on pathological,” Judge Arthur Engoron wrote.

The chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to five months in prison. He subsequently pleaded guilty to perjury and returned to the slammer for another five months.

For his part, Trump called the ruling a “sham,” the judge “crooked” and James “corrupt.” He denounced the case against him as “ELECTION INTERFERENCE” and a “WITCH HUNT.”

Sound familiar? Evidently, the Trump Organization was staffed by cheats and perjurers like Weisselberg and star prosecution witness Michael Cohen from top to bottom.

Everybody but Boss Trump, who knew nothing.

Elsewhere, Trump has brought lawsuits against The New York Times, CNN, NBC News and The Washington Post. All were dismissed due to lack of evidence. He was successfully sued for sexual abuse by magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll and ordered to pay her $5 million in restitution. When Trump continued to mock and malign her publicly, a second jury ordered him to pay her $83 million for defamation. But for the statute of limitations, the judge in the Carroll case commented, Trump could have been convicted of rape.

Needless to say, these levies are all on appeal. Chances are that Trump’s estate will end up owing E. Jean Carroll and the State of New York many millions of dollars in fines and interest.

Meanwhile, the hot-button issue of the day is whether Judge Juan Merchan will put Trump behind bars come his July 11 sentencing. And there, I fear, Trump’s big mouth is giving Merchan no choice.

Normally, a first-time offender of a paper crime would be sentenced to probation. But Trump shows no remorse, only contempt and defiance. During the trial, he openly and repeatedly violated a gag order intended to protect the proceedings against threats to court personnel, witnesses and jurors.

Indeed, Trump continues to defy that order, which remains in force until the judge says it doesn’t. He’s aided and abetted, it must be said, by canting Republican politicians who fear the MAGA horde.

Trump went on “Fox & Friends” the other day to vend the preposterous lie that he never chanted “lock her up” about Hillary Clinton. Anybody who believes that will believe anything — the hallmark of a MAGA cultist. As for jail time, he said the prospect doesn’t trouble him, but he’s “not sure the public would stand for it … You know, at a certain point, there’s a breaking point.”

And then what? To me, it’s an empty threat. Trump’s been trying to raise a MAGA mob throughout his tenure, and they keep not showing up. People aren’t going to risk their own freedom to save his mangy a**.

But a threat is a threat, and no American court can stand for it. Even if it’s only for a couple of months, Merchan is going to have little choice but to lock him up.

Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President.”

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
Thinking about retiring? Here's what I know for sure
Breaking down partisan talking points on the state budget
Don't forget how Trump mishandled the pandemic
Every Chicagoan can help make our summers safer from gun violence
"H A P P Y ... T R A — L S ... T O ... Y O —!" Pat Sajak moves on.
Asthma inhalers are now more affordable in Illinois, and that's a breath of fresh air for many
The Latest
Crowds Taste of Chicago
Summer Guide
Food, music, art and workouts in the park — family-friendly fests and special events offer these and more
There’s certainly no shortage of things to do, eat, drink, hear and experience in the Chicago area this summer. So get out there and explore these festivals and special events.
By Joanna Gaden
 
Calumet Fisheries at 3259 E. 95th St. along the Calumet River, Friday afternoon. The location recently had its license suspended by the Chicago Department of Public Health.&nbsp;
La Voz Chicago
Calumet Fisheries volverá a abrir este sábado luego del devastador incendio del año pasado
El restaurante de mariscos, uno de los pocos ahumaderos que quedan en Illinois, fue destruido en un incendio ocurrido en noviembre pasado debido a un problema eléctrico.
By Jessica Ma
 
St. Adalbert Church, 1650 W. 17th St., in Pilsen neighborhood.
La Voz Chicago
La Iglesia San Adalberto de Pilsen, cada vez más cerca de convertirse en monumento protegido
La Arquidiócesis de Chicago, propietaria de la iglesia cerrada de Pilsen, se ha resistido a concederle el estatus de monumento histórico, argumentando que las restricciones serían una carga financiera para la iglesia y harían más difícil encontrar un comprador.
By David Struett
 
Argentina’s Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after his team beat France in the final. Argentina won 4-2 in a penalty shootout after the match ended tied 3-3.
La Voz Chicago
Diego Valeri espera ‘momentos mágicos’ cuando Lionel Messi y Argentina se enfrenten a Ecuador en el Soldier Field
Messi y los actuales campeones del mundo se preparan para la próxima Copa América con un partido amistoso en Chicago.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Chicago Sun-Times columnist Mary Mitchell dances during her speech at her retirement party at Taste 222, Friday night, Aug. 16, 2019.
Starting Over
Thinking about retiring? Here's what I know for sure
If your gut is telling you it’s time, columnist Mary Mitchell has a few things you should know.
By Mary Mitchell
 