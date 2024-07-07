The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 7, 2024
Columnists Ukraine Washington

Korean War reminds us freedom must be defended

Fighting very hard in 1950 meant that 50 million South Koreans get to be free now. Our actions of today affect not only ourselves but millions yet to come, far into the future.

By  Neil Steinberg
   
SHARE Korean War reminds us freedom must be defended
Sam Casali, a 95-year-old Marine Corps veteran of the KoreanWar, shakes hands with Consul Taesu Yeo of South Korea at an event on Thursday, July 4, 2024 at an American Legion post in Northbook. Also attending was Vice Consul Jongyun Ra.

Sam Casali (left), a 95-year-old Marine Corps veteran who worked with aviation ordinance in Korea in 1952, shakes hands with Consul Taesu Yeo (right) after being presented with the Korean Ambassador for Peace medal at the American Legion’s George W. Benjamin Post 761 in Northbrook. Vice Consul Jongyun Ra (center) also attended Thursday’s event.

Neil Steinberg/Sun-Times

American Legion George W. Benjamin Post 791, a small storefront on Shermer Road in Northbrook, was packed with vets on Thursday, the Fourth of July. Brianna Owen, 18, read her essay that won a $1,500 scholarship toward tuition next fall at Ithaca College, where she will play volleyball as an outside hitter.

“This planet that we are on together is a beautiful one,” she began. “We are all very lucky to be on it. However, this planet is also dangerous ...”

After she finished, the assembled said the Pledge of Allegiance. Thomas Mahoney, post chaplain, led the opening prayer.

Opinion bug

Opinion

“Please uncover,” Mahoney said. He thanked God, “source of all our freedom,” then added: “We humbly request a special blessing on those individuals in this room tonight who in serving both God and country preserved our freedom and the freedom of the people of the Republic of Korea.”

The Republic of Korea — what we think of as “South Korea,” when we think of it at all — doesn’t get name checked much in prayers at American Legion halls. But there were three guests from the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Chicago: Consul Taesu Yeo, resplendent in his police uniform, Vice Consul Jongyun Ra and cultural coordinator Eojin Shin.

They brought along two Ambassador for Peace medals, given to service members who fought in the Korean War. The medals were presented to Salvatore Casali, 95, an Evanston resident and, posthumously, to the family of Mario Faldani.

“We honor the courage, sacrifice and selflessness of those who answered the call of duty and served,” vice consul Ray said. “We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives during the Korean War. On behalf of the Korean people, I extend my deepest gratitude. Your service and sacrifice have secured the blessings of liberty for generations to come.”

That last line summarized the reason I was there. While not a regular attendee of honorary ceremonies, South Korea is a lesson worth reminding Americans of, as we struggle to to shore up freedom around the world, in general, and support Ukraine as it fends off Russia, in particular.

Liberty seems to bore us. Freedom draws a yawn. Look at the news. North Korea is frequently there. Kim Jong Un, the supreme all-powerful dictator son of the previous supreme, all-powerful dictator, Kim Jong-il. Who in turn was the son of Kim Il Sung, president when the country was created in 1948. In a totalitarian state, only death tends to change leadership, which is why North Korea has had three rulers in 76 years.

That might seem a sign of strength. But Kim Jong Un’s ceaseless threats and sabre-rattling — or, more precise, missile-rattling —is a sign of weakness. His constant barrage of garbage — verbal garbage, mostly, though lately they’ve taken to floating actual garbage over the South and releasing it from balloons — is a junkie scramble for undeserved attention. Dictatorships make mistakes, because being surrounded by cringing underlings, it’s easy to blunder. Ask Vladimir Putin.

The constant showboating of the North is so weirdly fascinating, it’s almost possible to forget there is a South Korea. Its population is 51 million, with a capital, Seoul, that’s triple the size of Chicago. It’s a true economic miracle. Maybe the best way to understand the difference between the two Koreas: South Korea’s GDP is 40 times larger than the North’s, where citizens periodically starve to death.

South Korea is also a vibrant democracy — maybe more vibrant than our own. In 2016, South Koreans protested in the streets, and President Park Geun-hye was impeached on charges of corruption and abuse of power. She ended up in jail. We impeached a now-former president twice — the second time, for inciting the mob that attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — and he seems headed not to prison but back to the White House.

In Korea, it all was possible was because in 1950, when North Korea invaded the South, the United Nations and United States responded, pushing the Communists out of the country after three years of brutal warfare that cost about 36,000 American lives. Fifty million people don’t live in a totalitarian hellscape because we made a sacrifice.

I’d say it was worth it. But many Americans seem to be taking their eye off the ball. We aren’t concerned with preserving liberty in our own country, never mind defending it anywhere else. We need to rethink that, not only for ourselves, but for our young people.

“That’s how I intend to make the world a better place,” Owen concluded. “By having an open mind and being willing to work.”

I’d say our work is cut out for us.

Next Up In Commentary
Israeli driver Alon Day’s hope of delivering message in Chicago detoured by wreck
Chicago's restaurant scene is known worldwide. To keep it thriving, city must bring down burglaries.
With America so divided, how do we move past 'us vs. them'?
Additional dwelling units can help homeowners and make housing safer
Is Bronzeville’s historic Corpus Christi Church slated for resurrection?
Like a great pitcher losing steam, Biden has to get off the mound
The Latest
CFD-01.JPG
Crime
17 killed, 82 wounded in shootings during extended Fourth of July weekend in Chicago
Of those shot, 24 were in mass shootings in Greater Grand Crossing, the Near West Side, Douglas and Austin.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
CPDTape-03.JPG
Crime
4 wounded in Douglas shootout
Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday, a white truck approached a group of people on the street in the 3700 block of South State Street when there was an exchange of gunfire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Yellow crime tape is stretched across a darkened background.
Crime
Driver found shot to death in Englewood
About 11:55 p.m. Saturday, the driver, a 25-year-old man, was found unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso after he struck a viaduct in the 5800 block of South Elizabeth Street, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pulaski-042917-07.JPG
Crime
Man killed, woman wounded in Near South Side shooting
About 11:15 p.m., the man and woman, 26 and 25, were walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East 21st Street when a white SUV approached and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Swanson_Credit_Chicago Red Stars_Gretchen Schneider.jpg
Red Stars
Headed to Olympics, Red Stars' Mallory Swanson grateful for support after major knee injury
Swanson tore her left patella tendon playing for the U.S. in April 2023 but has returned to form and earned a trip to Paris for the 2024 Olympics.
By Brian Sandalow
 