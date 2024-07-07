What President Biden told Rep. Jan Schakowsky about his staying in the race

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., was sitting in her Evanston kitchen on Friday night, just back from a hit on MSNBC where she strongly urged Democrats to stop calling for President Joe Biden to step aside and unite behind the Biden-Harris ticket.

“Even on his worst day, he is so much better than Donald Trump,” Schakowsky told host Chris Hayes, doing his show from NBC Tower in Chicago.

She also talked about the divisive chaos that would ensue if Biden quit the race and Democrats became consumed with picking a new ticket — instead of taking aim at Trump, who will become the GOP nominee next week at the Republican convention in Milwaukee.

Back home in Evanston from the studio, Schakowsky’s phone rang.

“Is this Jan? This is Joe. Joe Biden.”

Schakowsky told me about the call from the president when we talked on Sunday afternoon.

“He called me to express his appreciation of my strong endorsement of him and the Biden-Harris campaign. Biden told her, “We can do this, and I’d really like you to come to the White House next week.”

Schakowsky, a veteran of decades of campaigns, said she would like to take Biden up on his offer — that she has ideas to share with his staff to make Biden “look better and stronger.”

On Friday, in another segment of “All In with Chris Hayes,” Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., made news when he called on Biden to step aside. Quigley is one of five House Democrats — as of Sunday — to say on the record that Biden should be replaced.

Top House Democrats on Sunday in a call with Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the minority leader, added more voices, CNN reported, to those who want Biden to bow out after his disastrous debate with Trump that raised questions about his capacity to lead — and to beat Trump.

We’ll be hearing more from House Democrats starting Monday, when they return to Washington. I expect more members to take positions in the coming days.

Schakowsky said that were Biden to quit the race, “there will clearly be a distraction from the agenda that we have [which is] how dangerous electing Trump would be. And we won’t be able to have those conversations about reproductive rights and all the things that we care about and that are being taken away from us.”

Where other Illinois Democrats in Congress stand

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is one of those House members who wants to consult with his colleagues before making a decision on what to do.

In an email on Sunday he said, “Joe Biden has accomplished much, and I’ve been proud to support him. I look forward to talking to Democratic leaders and my colleagues upon my return to Washington this week so we can chart the course forward to defeat Donald Trump in November.”

Krishnamoorthi, one of the top fundraisers in Congress, is a fundraiser for Biden and has many connections to the donor community. He is a member of the Biden Victory Fund Finance Committee.

Rep. Lauren Underwood is a member of the Biden Harris campaign National Advisory Board and has been traveling the country doing events for the Biden-Harris ticket. On Sunday, her senior political senior, Pavitra Abraham, told me nothing has changed and Underwood “supports the president.”

Rep. Danny Davis’ position is that Biden should stay, his chief of staff, Tumia Romero, told me. “Likely any other option creates deep divisions within the Democratic Party. Biden has earned the right to stay in the race.”

Rep. Jonathan Jackson told me Biden should stay, but he didn’t elaborate.

Spokespeople for Reps. Sean Casten, Delia Ramirez and Brad Schneider said their members have not taken any positions.

I was not able to get in touch with Reps. Bill Foster and Robin Kelly.

The two downstate House Democrats are not getting out front.

Last week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Rep. Nikki Budzinski — who is in a swing district — stopped short of calling on Biden to drop out.

Rep. Eric Sorensen, also in a swing district, in an interview with Quad Cities TV anchor Jim Niedelman wouldn’t “answer directly whether he’s confident Joe Biden can serve another term in office.”

The Illinois Democratic senators have been staying in the background for now.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth, a co-chair of the Biden-Harris campaign, and a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee reposted a clip of Biden saying he’s staying in the race. Sen. Dick Durbin, who is recovering from hip replacement surgery, has not commented on the situation.

