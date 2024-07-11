The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Columnists Politics Washington

Supreme Court creates 'danger of a president who feels unbound by the law'

Determined to avoid presidential paralysis, the majority endorses presidential impunity.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
SHARE Supreme Court creates 'danger of a president who feels unbound by the law'
President Trump, dressed in a suit and tie, shakes hands with Chief Justice John Roberts, draped in his official robe and wearing a tie.

Then-President Donald Trump shakes hands with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts at the State of the Union address in 2020. Roberts and other conservative justices ruled favorably for Trump in his immunity case.

Leah Millis/Pool/Getty

Challenging the federal indictment stemming from his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump argued that former presidents can be prosecuted for “official acts” only if they are first impeached by the House and convicted by the Senate based on the same conduct. While rejecting that claim last week, the U.S. Supreme Court left open the possibility that former presidents cannot be prosecuted even then.

Those seemingly contradictory conclusions reflect a ruling with potentially sweeping implications for presidential accountability. Although Justice Amy Coney Barrett maintained in her partial concurrence that the “constitutional protection from prosecution” recognized by the court is “narrow” when “properly conceived,” the decision will make it difficult, if not impossible, to hold former presidents criminally liable even for outrageous abuses of power.

Both sides in the case agreed that a former president can be prosecuted for “unofficial acts,” a point that Chief Justice John Roberts affirmed in his majority opinion. But Roberts added that a former president is “absolutely immune from criminal prosecution for conduct within his exclusive sphere of constitutional authority.”

It is not clear exactly which conduct falls into that “exclusive sphere,” although Roberts said conversations in which Trump urged the Justice Department to investigate his bogus claims of systematic election fraud clearly did. Adding to the uncertainty, the majority said even “official acts” outside “the core” of a president’s duties merit “at least a presumptive immunity from criminal prosecution,” which the government can overcome only if it “can show that applying a criminal prohibition to that act would pose no ‘dangers of intrusion on the authority and functions of the Executive Branch.’”

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

The strictness of that test, combined with the lack of clarity about which acts are “official,” suggests that the distinction between “absolute” and “presumptive” immunity is apt to dissolve in practice. And even if it proves meaningful, the court said absolute immunity might ultimately be required for all conduct “within the outer perimeter” of a president’s “official responsibility.”

Under the majority’s reasoning, Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned in a dissent joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, a president “will be insulated from criminal prosecution” when he “uses his official powers in any way.” That shield, Sotomayor said, would extend to a president who “orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival,” who “organizes a military coup to hold onto power,” who “takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon,” or who insists that the Justice Department use fabricated evidence in a criminal case.

Related

Instead of explaining why immunity would not apply in such situations, Roberts faulted Sotomayor for “fear mongering on the basis of extreme hypotheticals.” He dismissed the threat posed by lawless presidents because he was focused on the supposed need to protect “an energetic executive” from the threat of criminal liability.

As Sotomayor noted, however, presidents have been operating under that threat for a long time. “Every sitting President,” she wrote, “has so far believed himself under the threat of criminal liability after his term in office and nevertheless boldly fulfilled the duties of his office.”

Richard Nixon, who did not suffer from a notable lack of executive energy, evidently shared that longstanding assumption. After he resigned amid the Watergate scandal, Nixon accepted a pardon from his successor, Gerald Ford, that covered any federal offenses he may have committed as president.

According to the proposed articles of impeachment, those offenses included many acts that would count as “official” in Roberts’ book, such as “false or misleading public statements,” misuse of the CIA and the IRS, and interference with an FBI investigation. If Nixon was immune from prosecution for those acts, his pardon is a bit of a puzzle.

As that episode illustrates, we need not conjure “extreme hypotheticals” to understand the danger of a president who feels unbound by the law. In the real world, the risk of presidential paralysis pales beside the risk of presidential impunity.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Commentary
CPD has a duty to reopen Oath Keepers investigation
Developer who owes millions to the CTA must be made to pay
We're stuck with Joe Biden and Donald Trump. This election defies common sense
Black Americans fought hard for voting rights. They shouldn't take a pass in November.
Tim Anderson's fall has been as dramatic as his rise
With one year left on NASCAR deal, will the city finally come up a winner?
The Latest
dear-abby-12880069-e1420416724734-530.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I fear my neighbor after seeing her go wild in police video
Apartment dweller is tempted to show building manager the clip of her laughing maniacally, sobbing and fighting the cops.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
DNCHOMELESS-07XX24-08.jpg
DNC 2024
Ahead of DNC, city officials to close, cordon off one of Chicago's largest, most visible homeless camps
Federal officials haven’t asked the city to clear the “tent city” right next to the Dan Ryan Expressway, but a top mayoral aide says she doesn’t want to wait and then have to scramble. Camp residents have guaranteed shelter through the week after the DNC.
By Elvia Malagón  and Lauren FitzPatrick
 
georgia-nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Thursday, July 11, 2024
By Georgia Nicols
 
_Z094893.jpg
Outdoors
Newly hatched piping plover chick presumed dead at Montrose Beach. ‘Much loved and will be missed’
Three chicks were confirmed at the nest of piping plovers Imani and Sea Rocket, but the fourth chick was missing under ‘unknown circumstances,’ the Chicago Piping Plovers group said.
By Kade Heather
 
Chicago Cubs v Baltimore Orioles
Cubs
Cubs shut out Orioles in Shota Imanaga's last start before All-Star Game
The Cubs have won three in a row for the first time since April 23-26, when they went on a four-game winning streak.
By Maddie Lee
 