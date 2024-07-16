The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
Columnists Politics Elections

Will the assassination attempt change Trump? We'll see on Thursday

When Trump delivers his acceptance address on Thursday night it will become clear whether the failed assassination attempt in any way changed him.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
SHARE Will the assassination attempt change Trump? We'll see on Thursday
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he enters the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Former President Donald Trump greets supporters as he enters the Fiserv Forum on the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

MILWAUKEE — In 2017, then-Rep. Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican, was on a field near the Capitol when a gunman with a political ax to grind attacked GOP members practicing for a congressional baseball game, seriously wounding Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise.

Everyone on Capitol Hill was horrified. Davis was shaken.

The shooting did tone down the partisan rhetoric. There was renewed goodwill. But it did not last very long.

Davis, at a panel here Tuesday hosted by Harvard University’s Institute of Politics, lamented how short that pause was. He compared the days following the 2017 shooting to where we are now, on the second day of the Republican National Convention. The sharp political voices on both sides of the aisle have been muted since the attempted assassination Saturday on former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump was wounded in the ear; one man died and two were wounded. The suspected shooter was killed by Secret Service sharpshooters.

The Capitol Hill timeout lasted only a couple of weeks, and “we got right back into the midterm election cycle,” Davis said.

Davis, defeated in the 2022 primary by Rep. Mary Miller, is not sure the Trump shooting is “going to be a long-term” opportunity for change.

Certainly the tone of this 2024 GOP convention is different from the 2016 gathering in Cleveland when Trump was nominated for the first time. In Cleveland, the chant “lock her up,” a reference to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, constantly rolled through the convention hall and the rallies that followed.

The speakers on Tuesday slammed President Joe Biden over the southern border and crime from, as Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas put it, “illegal immigrants the Democrats release every damn day” because they wanted “votes from illegals,” which is not true.

But given everything, the speeches were not over-the-top scorchers. By that measure, the night seemed muted. Republicans here are on a high, united as some Democrats plot to throw Biden off the ticket after his catastrophic debate with Trump.

When Scalise, now the GOP House Majority Leader, spoke he referred to his 2017 shooting and last Saturday.

“I need to say something about the attempt on President Trump’s life. Many of you know I was the victim of a politically motivated shooting in 2017. Not many know that President Trump was one of the first to come console my family at the hospital.”

Indeed, when Nikki Haley came to the podium — Trump’s major 2024 primary rival — the former South Carolina governor and Trump United Nations ambassador was upbeat in finally delivering a clear, public endorsement for the man she spent months trying to take down.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,” she said, describing herself.

Davis, in Milwaukee doing analysis for the BBC, was not optimistic that the tonal change will last.

“If it’s anything like 2017, the goodwill lasted a few weeks and then too many people in politics and the media retreated to their partisan corners,” Davis said. “And I hope it doesn’t happen again, but if I had to bet I’d take the under that it’d probably be about a couple of weeks.”

Also on Tuesday before the evening session, I caught up with Ron Gidwitz, one of the top Republican donors and fundraisers from Illinois when Trump tapped him to be the U.S. ambassador to Belgium and acting U.S. ambassador to the European Union. In the 2022 cycle, Gidwitz was the finance chair for the National Republican Senatorial Committee. He was at the convention helping the NRSC fundraising efforts.

Trump has thrived politically by using inflammatory rhetoric to play to his base.

We’ll see when Trump delivers his acceptance address on Thursday night if the failed assassination attempt in any way changed him. Trump’s been sitting silently on the convention floor with his family the last two nights.

More civility could attract low-propensity voters who “frankly don’t like either candidate. I think they will take a harder look” at Trump if he “is less bombastic,” Gidwitz said.

Next Up In Commentary
City's top watchdog should move quickly to probe police oversight agency
Rebuild Illinois is paying off with safer roads and a better economy
Cubs' Shota Imanaga has jokes — showers of them — but how serious is he about team success?
How did the White Sox get this bad? All this losing starts at the top
Donald Trump's VP pick, Sen. J.D. Vance, is the reason Chicago has no top federal prosecutor
Judge's stunning ruling in Trump classified documents case ignores years of legal precedent
The Latest
2024 NBA Draft - Round One
Bulls
Confident Bulls rookie Matas Buzelis has no problem walking the edge
Buzelis has opened some eyes through the first three games of Summer League play for the Bulls, displaying a versatility in both scoring and playing defense. But what really stands out is his confidence bordering on cockiness, as well as his desire to win.
By Joe Cowley
 
MURDERFOLO-071724-1.jpg
Crime
Neighbors say man struck twice, killed by car on South Side was amiable and helpful
Steven Moore had left a gas station early Saturday and was crossing 107th Street in Roseland when police say Parrish Hartley, 69, struck him, made a U-turn and hit him again. Hartley is charged with first-degree murder.
By Matthew Hendrickson  and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
IMG_5237.jpeg
Weather
Johnson announces more funds for West Side homeowners impacted by flooding in July 2023
The money will benefit up to 200 homeowners, primarily seniors, living in single-family or one- to two-unit homes on the West Side. Each recipient can get up to $25,000 in assistance. Only households with a total income at or below the area median income can qualify.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
SNELLING-090823-7.jpg
Editorials
City's top watchdog should move quickly to probe police oversight agency
The Community Commission for Public Safety and Accountability is right to ask Inspector General Deborah Witzburg to look into the Civilian Office of Police Accountability after receiving troubling evidence about COPA investigations. Accountability and justice for both victims and officers is at stake.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Rome Odunze Caleb Williams
Bears
Just in time, Bears lock down their top 2 picks
The Bears put the finishing touches on their invigorating offseason Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 