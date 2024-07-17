The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Columnists Elections Commentary

Trump's running a more disciplined campaign than Biden

The selection of J.D. Vance as his running mate could give Trump a boost in the Rust Belt. On abortion and Project 2025, Trump is showing a more moderate side.

By  S. E. Cupp
   
SHARE Trump's running a more disciplined campaign than Biden
Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, both wearing suits, shake hands for the cameras. Vance gives a thumbs up. Trump has a bandage on his right ear.

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (right), the 2024 Republican vice presidential candidate, gives a thumbs up as he shakes hands with 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Jim Watson/Getty

In many ways, the selection of Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as former President Donald Trump’s running mate is odd and seemingly impolitic.

After all, Vance is another white guy from a state Trump won twice and is sure to win again — hardly a value-add. He’s brash and often unlikeable. Despite his humble beginnings, he’s often described as a carpetbagging, elitist, San Francisco tech bro who went to Yale Law School and became a CNN contributor to dump on people like Trump.

Indeed, he said some pretty pointed things about Trump in his early days of fame.

He called him “reprehensible,” an “idiot” and “noxious.”

He implored the religious right, “Fellow Christians, everyone is watching us when we apologize for this man. Lord help us.”

He liked tweets accusing Trump of “serial sexual assault,” and suggested Trump might be “America’s Hitler.”

Hardly a ringing endorsement.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

But in other ways, Vance is the perfect Trump vice president.

Since mocking Trump as “one of USA’s most hated, villainous, douchey celebs,” Vance has done all the things one must to ideally position himself for Trump ascendance.

In his opportune run for Senate in Ohio, he begged Trump and his voters for forgiveness for those comments, saying, “I regret being wrong about the guy.”

He dutifully defended Trump against his numerous convictions, calling the efforts at accountability everything from a “sham trial” to a “partisan witch hunt.”

And finally, he said the most important thing, which is that he wouldn’t have certified the 2020 election like Trump’s last VP did.

Presto! Vance is a veep.

But whether the pick is imprudent or obvious (or both) is only part of the story. The important part is, it shows Trump wants to win.

Talk of an X-factor selection swirled around Trump almost from the beginning. Rather than go with another seasoned political insider like former Vice President Mike Pence, Trump would select a fellow showman, the thought was. Someone like Tucker Carlson, Arizona Senate hopeful Kari Lake, annoying agitator Vivek Ramaswamy, even Trump’s own son, Don Jr.

But instead of doubling down on personality, Trump’s selection of Vance is more about who can help secure the win.

He’s a direct appeal to rust belt voters — the same voters Republicans believe Democrats have left behind.

In Trump’s own words, according to Vance in his first interview since being nominated, “He just said … ’You can help me win. You can help me in some of these Midwestern states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and so forth.’ ”

Trump reins in bluster

We’ll see if that’s true. But in the midst of an already crazy and chaotic election, it’s worth pointing out, Trump is making few mistakes these days.

Gone are the Pepe the Frog memes and antisemitic graphics that Trump would impetuously post on Twitter during his 2016 run for president.

Someone smart on his campaign told him to rein in the bombast during the first (and likely only) presidential debate. With the added help of President Joe Biden’s disastrous performance, it worked.

Someone smart on his campaign told him to distance himself from the ominous-sounding Project 2025 and extreme abortion bans.

And someone smart told him not to dance on Biden’s political grave as Democrats devolved into chaos over his fitness. Instead of piling on, Trump was relatively disciplined, even criticizing George Clooney for his disloyalty.

Sure, he’s the same old Trump — there’s no other kind — but he’s running as serious a campaign as we’ve seen from him.

And with the horrifying attempt on his life over the weekend casting him as the ultimate fighter — a man who’ll take a bullet for his voters, in their eyes — that seriousness comes into even sharper relief.

And that’s a huge problem for Biden, whose campaign looks less and less serious every day.

It started with the primaries.

While Trump fended off multiple primary challengers fair and square, Democrats protected Biden from a rigorous primary, changed the primary rules to be more favorable, and in the case of New Hampshire, even refused to be on the ballot to improve his standing.

Bubble-wrapping Biden did the ailing 81-year-old few favors.

Trump enters his convention ahead in the polls, widening his lead in several key swing states, tightening the race in blue states like Virginia and New York, while Biden is still getting calls from Democrats to drop out, just weeks before his convention.

Trump looks strong, like a survivor, while Biden looks like he’s fighting time with every cough, whisper, shuffle and gaffe.

It’s a severe contrast and one that’s only sharpening as the race goes on.

So, how much longer can Biden keep running what increasingly looks like a vanity campaign, while Trump is clearly running to win? Time’s already up, if you ask me.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Get Opinions content delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Next Up In Commentary
Forth of July: Cubs, White Sox set to restart play with trade deadline bearing down
Teamsters president betrays workers by speaking at RNC
Thanks to Caleb Williams, the Bears have a raging case of hope heading into training camp
Chicago's schools are in disrepair. Rehab to create green schools should be a priority.
With latest Bally's Casino plan, city risks doubling down on a bad bet
Will the assassination attempt change Trump? We'll see on Thursday
The Latest
Sean O'Brien, wearing a suit and tie and eyeglasses, speaks at a lectern with a microphone on a stage.
Letters to the Editor
Teamsters president betrays workers by speaking at RNC
Conservatives aim to dismantle unions, a plan that is underscored in Project 2025, a reader from Carol Stream writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Stacks of The Chicago Sun-Times newspaper are seen in this photo, Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 29, 2021.
Money
Chicago's severe weather still impacting newspaper deliveries as Schaumburg printers face 'production issues'
The Chicago Tribune Co. — which prints and delivers the Tribune, Sun-Times and other papers — faces delays at its printing facility.
By Abby Miller
 
Sun Sky Basketball
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky trade Marina Mabrey to Sun for Rachel Banham, Moriah Jefferson and a 2025 first round draft pick
The Sun will also receive the Sky’s 2025 second round draft pick.
By Annie Costabile
 
John O’Hearnahan helps clear a tree from a road near West Huron and North Leavitt Street in West Town, Tuesday, July 16, 2024, after severe storms passed through the Chicago area the night before. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Weather
Chicago area hit by at least 17 tornadoes in two days; 58,000 ComEd customers are still without power
The National Weather Service confirmed that 11 tornadoes touched down Monday night and six on Sunday. Interstate 55 remains closed in both directions near Channahon after power lines fell on the highway.
By Sophie Sherry Mary Norkol , and 1 more
 
Chicago Fire Department paramedics arrive in an ambulance as they respond to a medical emergency in the Loop on Thursday afternoon, July 21, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
City Hall
City Council approves $11.25 million settlement to female paramedic candidates
The settlement involves 12 women who were hired as paramedics, then flunked out of the fire academy by a “discriminatory,” post-hiring test so demanding and unrelated to the skills needed as a paramedic that four of the plaintiffs suffered “career-ending” hip and back injuries during the testing.
By Fran Spielman
 