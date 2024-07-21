It's hard to walk away. That's Joe Biden's predicament.

When Warren Zevon was dying of lung cancer, he spoke with David Letterman. The talk show host asked the great singer/songwriter what it is like, living with his fatal diagnosis.

“You put more value on every minute,” Zevon replied. “I always thought I kinda did that ... but it’s more valuable now. You’re reminded to enjoy every sandwich.”

“Enjoy every sandwich.” A great line, one that I think of, more and more. Even though I’m healthy as a horse. But I’m also 64. Nothing lasts forever.

I can relate to Joe Biden’s predicament, I really can. He’s president of the United States, a job that comes with power and attention and a jet airplane. Hard to walk away.

He was at peak performance not long ago: defeated Donald Trump in 2020, mobilized Europe to respond to the invasion of Ukraine. One bad night, and suddenly the kids are trying to take away his car keys.

Only it wasn’t just one bad night but what that bad night represents. If I turn in my grocery list as a column, that wouldn’t be just one bad column, but a clanging alarm bell that something bad had happened, and might happen again.

It seems Joe won’t go. Me, I like to think I’d tap out to Kamala Harris — at least she can speak powerfully. Not that she’s a sure winner. Harris has the same handicap that sank Hillary Clinton: She’s a woman in a sexist country. Where a third of the women can’t be trusted to decide when to have a baby.

What does “enjoy every sandwich” mean? When I’m walking the dog, who’s 14, sometimes she’ll pause to sniff, and I’ll look at her, then again, harder, kneel down and scratch her head. She loves that. “Good old girl,” I’ll say.

In the morning, with my coffee and grapefruit and English muffin, I’ll open the paper and, if my wife is there, tap the page with my knuckle. “Every day I’m on page two is a good day,” I’ll say. Because I won’t be there forever.

My father retired from NASA at 56. Meaning he’s been retired for the past 36 years, longer than he worked. The glory of a federal pension.

At the time I was puzzled. Stopping so young seemed a refutation of his entire career. Did he not want to do something else? Find another job? No. He wanted to paint watercolors and hike the Rockies, which he did until the frost set in.

Now he sits and stares blankly at the television. So maybe retiring early was smart. As a bartender said in Buenos Aires, encouraging me to try the tango: “The life is only once.”

Right. But what if you like to work? And the job has a shimmer of significance. Shouldn’t you stick at your post, tapping away, as the water rises around your ankles? I always assumed the decision would be made for me. The paper would break apart in the typhoon battering professional journalism. Or I’d make some joke that is no longer funny and be frog-marched offstage.

That day tarries. So now I figure that someday I’ll set my fingers on the keyboard, ready to write another column, then feel a chill, look up, as if someone had called my name, dumbstruck to find myself gazing into the abyss that awaits us all. My face will assume that slack expression Joe Biden burned into our brains on June 27. A few minutes will pass that way. Then I’ll shoot a note to my boss saying that I won’t be turning in a column today, or ever.

There’s no shame in that. The body decays, the mind crumbles. For every timely exit, a dozen stay too long. Athletes whose legs are gone, singers whose voices are shot. Maybe cancer did Warren Zevon a favor; he never had to find himself struggling to remember the words to his own song in some half-empty club along Sunset Boulevard.

I’m no star. Never was. But I still feel lucky to be here, one more day, writing for you nice folks. And to have realized, long ago, that I’m not the greased hub on which the city turns, but a faint melody, a few notes drifting out the window of a basement bar, heard by a passerby.

“The only wisdom we can hope to acquire/Is the wisdom of humility,” T.S.Eliot writes. “Humility is endless.” As is life. Not for individuals. We each fade, decline, die, and the world goes on without us. A hard pill to swallow. But one we each must take in our time.

It’s Joe Biden’s time now.