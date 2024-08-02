The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 2, 2024
Columnists DNC 2024 Entertainment and Culture

Haunting memories from a tour of Cook County's old 'morgue' more than half a century ago

Back in 1967, the old Cook County Coroner’s office, a.k.a. the “Morgue,” was located at 1828 W. Polk Street. Then novice reporter Michael Sneed got a tour she remembers to this day. The lights were flicked on and off to allow her to view the grim and dark cubicles.

By  Michael Sneed
   
Crowds jam the Cook County morgue in 1934 to view John Dillinger's body after "Public Enemy No. 1" was killed by FBI Agents outside the Biograph Theater.

Crowds jam the Cook County morgue in 1934 to view John Dillinger's body after "Public Enemy No. 1" was killed by FBI Agents outside the Biograph Theater. More than three decades later, then-novice reporter Michael Sneed got a firsthand look at the persistent old school ghoulishness under the old coroner system.

Rocco Padulo Jr./Chicago Sun-Times archives.

Sneed on Sunday ...

The body count.

A ghost of the past popped up this week when the Sun-Times tipped the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office was hoping to move from its decades-old Harrison Street haunts to two buildings in the Fulton Market District.

Back in 1967, the predecessor of the medical examiner’s office was the old Cook County Coroner’s office, a.k.a. the “Morgue,” and it was located at 1828 W. Polk Street.

In those days, one of the duties of a newly hired reporter at the legendary Chicago City News Bureau was to check out the morgue in search of possible stories.

I was so new.

It was still an era of pencils, notepads, typewriters, pneumatic tubes to transport news copy, and coin purses loaded with dimes and quarters to phone in scoops from whatever phone booth you could find.

And, back then, the old coroner’s office was still rife with patronage — and as crooked as the trigger fingers that sent many of those corpses to the morgue. It had been that way pretty much since the office’s inception in 1858 and wouldn’t change until reform finally stuck in the 1970’s.

Anyhow, back in 1967, it was a cold afternoon the first time I visited the morgue, on the orders of an elderly and rumpled, but highly respected CNB editor named A. A. “Dornie” Dornfeld, who called his women reporters “chickie” and “girlie.”

Tales from the crypts

My visit had been pre-arranged as an introduction. An attendant greeted me at the door. I wore a dress and probably carried a purse. The attendant gave me an official office rundown and then asked if I wanted to see the layout of the “place.”

It was getting late. There was no story. I hesitated … but what the heck.

As a Roman Catholic, I had seen the dead in open coffins at wakes and during pre-burial funeral services. But this “visit” was totally different.

It was a tour of what they called “bays,” crypts housing the lost, the mangled, the murdered. The contorted forgotten ones laid out on slabs, some forever unidentified. The lights were flicked on and off to allow me to view the grim and dark cubicles.

The body of an air plane crash victim is loaded into an ambulance at the Cook County Morgue at 1828 W. Polk in 1961 before being transported to DuPage County. September 3, 1961.

The body of an air plane crash victim is loaded into an ambulance at the Cook County Morgue at 1828 W. Polk in 1961 before being transported to DuPage County.

Sun-Times Archives

They were granted no privacy, even in death.

Too stunned to act surprised, I wondered later that night if this had been a test to shock me, a joke by a morgue’s ghoul or just a way to gauge the mettle of one of the young woman reporters now occupying the desks of young newsmen who had been drafted to march off to war in Vietnam.

The seal of the old Cook County Coroner's Office is attached to the door of a South Side apartment where two persons were believed fatally poisoned by the contents of a saltshaker in 1975.

The seal of the old Cook County Coroner's Office is attached to the door of a South Side apartment where two persons were believed fatally poisoned by the contents of a saltshaker in 1975.

Sun-Times archives

I never asked.

But I have often wondered.

And thereafter, I would jettison the dress.

Trump getting Trumped …

The Slovenian connection: Donald Trump may be blasting President Joe Biden for what he considers mishandling “the high stakes negotiations” in the largest multi-country diplomatic exchange of American prisoners in Russia since the Cold War. But it was former first lady Melania Trump’s birth country of Slovenia that provided Biden the final piece to the puzzle to secure the release of the American hostages held in Russia.

“It all came together one hour before their release when the Slovenian prime minister released the Russian [prisoner] held in their custody,” Biden said.

Melania Trump was born in Slovenia in 1970, when it was part of Yugoslavia.

Her father, Viktor Knavs, now 80, had been a chauffeur and car salesman and was a member of the Communist Party. As many Slovenians did at the time, Viktor and Amalija Knavs had their children baptized as Catholics.

In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.

In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens.

Evan Vucci/AP Photos

When their son-in-law was president, the Knavs became U.S. citizens in 2018, through a family-based pathway that President Trump had denounced as “chain migration” when used by others, saying “often it doesn’t work out very well.”

Amalija Knav died in January at the age of 78.

Anyway, it’s a proud day to be an American … and for the members of former Russian hostage/Wall Street reporter Evan Gershkovich’s dinner group, which has continued to hold dinners in absentia for him.

Imagine the upcoming homecoming feast.

No Russian vodka, puleeze.

A silent star …

It’s no secret the Democratic National Convention in Chicago will pitch itself as a major showcase for American Democracy.

So just asking:

Will the newly retooled DNC showcase of stars supporting the presidential candidacy of veep Kamala Harris, include an invite to former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who bravely testified at the U.S. House Select committee hearing on Trump’s mendacious conduct during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol?

J.B. for V.P?

Hmmm. It’s looking more and more possible that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker could be steps away from becoming Dem presidential nominee Kamala Harris’s veep choice.

To wit: Not only is Midwestern Gov. Pritzker, scion of the Hyatt Hotel fortune, being vetted seriously as one of the contenders who would not have to give up a Senate seat if chosen, but his wife, M.K. Pritzker, is already a terrific first lady from the very Republican state of South Dakota.

Sneedlings …

Saturday birthdays: Martha Stewart, 83; Martin Sheen, 84; Tom Brady, 47; model Karlie Kloss, 32 … Sunday birthdays: former President Barack Obama, 63; Billy Bob Thornton, 69; Meghan “The Duchess of Sussex” Markle, 43; actor/director Greta “Barbie” Gerwig, 41.

