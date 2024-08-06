What's next for the Harris-Walz ticket as they head to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

Heading to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 19-22, here’s what’s next for the Harris-Walz ticket.

Harris-Walz to hit the campaign trail

Hours after Vice President Kamala Harris tapped Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her running mate, the new ticket will appear together Tuesday at a rally in Philadelphia in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania.

It will be difficult to win the White House without clinching Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In the end, the Harris pick came down to two finalists, Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Shapiro’s schedule has him at the rally tonight.

The new Harris-Walz ticket will hit seven cities in five days. Along with Philadelphia, the next stops are Eau Claire, Wisc.; Detroit, Mich.; Durham, N.C.; Savannah, Ga.; Phoenix, Ariz.; and Las Vegas, Nev. The stops in Georgia and North Carolina may be postponed because of Tropical Storm Debby.

Background from Harris campaign: “In addition to holding rallies in each location along the tour, at venues ranging from big arenas to college campuses, including HBCUs, the vice president and her running mate will also take the time to meet with voters in smaller, more intimate settings, including union halls, family-owned restaurants, campaign field offices, and more

“These stops will highlight the ticket’s strength in the Blue Wall and Sunbelt, from urban areas to rural communities. At each stop, our new ticket will be joined by local elected officials, union members, faith leaders, and more.”

Walz’ role at the DNC

At the convention in Chicago, Walz will speak on the third night. Harris makes her acceptance speech on the final evening.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who was in the running for vice president, will also be speaking at the convention. Walz is the current chair of the Democratic Governors Association. Pritzker has been a major DGA donor.

Walz is an early adopter of ‘weird’

Before President Joe Biden’s decision to not seek another term on July 21, Walz was not well known. His profile skyrocketed because of his ability to communicate — in a funny, folksy way.

His use of the word “weird” to talk about the GOP nominee, former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, catapulted him to the top ranks within days, throwing a favorable spotlight on him.