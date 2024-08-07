Will Kamala Harris 'Walz' her way into the White House?

It’s likely many people turned on their television sets or scrolled through social media on Tuesday morning and said, “Who?”

Tim Walz, the second-term governor of Minnesota who burst onto the scene over the past few weeks while campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris, has officially become her running mate.

While bigger names — Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a rising star in the Democratic Party, and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a former astronaut married to former congresswoman Gabby Giffords — were expected to earn the spot on the ticket, the lesser-known former high school geography teacher and football coach-turned politician got the final nod from Harris.

It isn’t the bold Electoral College map play for Pennsylvania that many had hoped for, but it is a do-no-harm choice that allows Harris to remain the star atop the ticket. With his limited name ID, he’ll have to introduce himself to the country quickly and powerfully.

Here’s what he’s got going for him:

He’s normal. Walz made the meme-able message — that former President Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance are “weird guys” — a successful and seemingly mandatory Dem talking point on the airwaves, the internet, and the campaign trail. After videos of Vance, in particular, slamming “childless cat ladies” resurfaced, the “weird” moniker was all-too fitting, and convincing coming from a guy who’s known to wear T-shirts and ball caps to work.

He’s experienced. After serving in the National Guard and a teaching stint, he became a congressman. Starting in 2006, he served six terms in the House, winning in a Republican district. While there. he focused on agriculture, veterans’ affairs, labor and workers’ rights. Add his long congressional experience to his executive experience — as a Dem with plenty of Republican constituents, and he’s a guy who knows how to navigate rough political waters. Harris is getting a governing partner.

He’s well-liked. Often described as a “happy warrior,” Walz has a reputation for being Minnesota nice. In contrast to some other contenders known for their political pugilism, Walz appears to get along well with folks on all sides of the aisle and all corners of the country. As chair of the Democratic Governors Association, he was chosen for his happy demeanor as much as his fundraising prowess.

He’s geographically appealing. Though Minnesota is not technically expected to be a swing state this cycle, it is on the cusp. But more importantly, Walz can speak to rural and neighboring Rust Belt communities that Dems have been bleeding over the past few elections. He speaks farm fluently, and understands labor issues important to many Midwest voters.

He’s value-add. He’s a traditional veep pick, in that he addresses some deficiencies on the ticket. While Harris is a woman of color and the hard-charging San Francisco liberal former prosecutor, Walz is a white, gray-haired Midwesterner with a military background, who makes light fun of his daughter’s vegetarianism. He’s the opposite of the Vance pick, which doubled-down on attributes Trump already had — all white, all male, all MAGA.

He does have some baggage that the Harris campaign will have to sort through.

As governor of Minnesota. he oversaw the eruption of protests after the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, an effort he admitted was an “abject failure” to contain the violence and arson that engulfed cities across the state. While he didn’t endorse defunding the police, he did lean into the need for police reform, a point Republicans will surely seize on.

He’s been decidedly pro-Israel, which makes him a target for pro-Palestinian voters who were angry at President Joe Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza. He’s defended Jewish students against intimidation and antisemitism, and has the endorsement of several Jewish groups. That said, he also seems to have the support of pro-Palestinian members of Congress, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Washington State Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

The Harris/Walz ticket officially kicks off this week, and neither have been pressed by reporters on their agenda or records yet. So they still have to face some hurdles. But for now, at least, with Walz the good vibes continue for Harris and Democrats. On to the convention.

S.E. Cupp is the host of “S.E. Cupp Unfiltered” on CNN.

