The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Columnists Highland Park parade shooting DNC 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris and her many Chicago ties

When Kamala Harris ran for president in 2019, her Illinois supporters were the best organized in the state. The ‘Illinois OG’s for Kamala’ will throw a champagne brunch Monday to help organize support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Tuesday at a news conference on Central Avenue near Green Bay Road in downtown Highland Park, one day after a gunman killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more by firing an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop onto a crowd attending Highland Park’s Fourth of July parade.

Vice President Kamala Harris held a news conference in Highland Park on July 5, 2022, the day after a gunman, firing an assault-style rifle from a rooftop, killed at least seven people and wounded dozens more at the suburb’s Independence Day parade.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file

Share

Vice President Kamala Harris, who accepts the Democratic presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention here next week, is no stranger to Chicago.

When she started running for president in 2019 in a crowded Democratic primary field, Harris’ Illinois supporters were the best organized in the state.

The “Illinois OG’s for Kamala” is throwing a champagne brunch on Monday, the first day of the convention, to help organize support for the Harris-Walz ticket.

More on the “OG’s” below.

Through the years, Harris has been to the Chicago area many times — for officials events, fundraising and even a heartfelt condolence call.

In April 2021, Harris visited the Brown Sugar Bakery on the South Side to spotlight a small Black female-owned business. Harris stopped en route to Midway Airport after she toured a COVID-19 vaccination center organized by the Chicago Federation of Labor.

In June 2022, she was flying to Illinois on Air Force Two when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion rights. Harris started reading the decision as the plane headed toward Aurora Municipal Airport and tossed away the speech she planned to deliver in Plainfield on maternal health care issues to blast the ruling.

A few weeks later, Harris was back, for a speech to the National Education Association at McCormick Place. That was July 5, 2022, the day after the Highland Park parade massacre.

That night, Harris visited the traumatized North Shore suburb.

The Highland Park visit was not a surprise to the mayor of the suburb, Nancy Rotering, who Harris called on July 4 after the tragedy to ask how she could help.

Rotering was no stranger to Harris. She was part of a group of Illinois Democrats who had come together in 2019 to back the Harris 2020 presidential bid, building what at the time was the strongest primary operation in the state.

A few days ago I talked to members of the Harris 2020 Illinois leadership team in the wake of Kamala Harris resetting the 2024 political race after President Joe Biden dropped out.

Rotering; Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia; Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Highland Park; Illinois 2020 Harris campaign director Valerie Alexander, now a Harris campaign adviser; election law attorney Mike Kreloff; and Rep. Nikki Budzinski, D-Ill., who back then was a senior adviser to Gov. JB Pritzker.

If you wonder how campaigns get off the ground, well this is how it works.

Alexander recalled, “She was my first choice in the primary, and I reached out to her campaign and said how can I be helpful? And she called me back, which was really great, and she said, we could use, we could use your help.”

Kreloff met up with Alexander in a coffee shop and ended helping organize the delegate slate.

“It was a very scrappy and mighty group of supporters,” Alexander said. “Passionate supporters, of her candidacy, and we worked tirelessly to get her delegates slated, to get her on the ballot, and to go to Iowa and to do all of the things that a campaign does in their early days.”

Rotering says she got involved because “I’ve been a big fan of Kamala’s work since she was the attorney general in California, and as she became senator, just following her stance on issues that mattered to me.”

Valencia said that when she met Harris at a campaign event, “I was sold. She was authentic. She was real. She was about supporting the women. She was one of the very few people I told I was pregnant.”

One of the people from Chicago who go back with Harris is Desiree Rogers, the chief executive of Black Opal, whose support for Harris started with the vice president’s first run for a California Senate seat.

John Rogers, the founder of Ariel Investments, also knows Harris from her Senate days. He is the chair of the Economic Opportunity Coalition, which was created by Harris, and a member of the Harris National Finance Committee.

Budzinski said she was sold on Harris in 2019 because of the “experience that she brings as a woman, a woman of color, I felt to be very strong and very compelling.”

Emhoff in Chicago Wednesday for 3 fundraisers

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff headlines two fundraisers in Chicago on Wednesday. The third is in Glencoe, organized by activists who are part of Invest to Elect, whose chair is Lauren Rosenthal. The group is hosting a convention brunch reception August 21 with a slew of Democratic female members of the House and Senate.

Share
Next Up In Commentary
City's taxpayers may end up paying the price for risky plan to reclaim parking meters
Aún hay tiempo para completar la solicitud de FAFSA y obtener ayuda financiera universitaria este otoño
Northwestern football's (temporary) attitude: It's cooler by the lake
Stoking fears about DNC protests gets in the way of right to peacefully protest
Law school sweethearts wed in beach ceremony
South Shore residents' calls for more street-sweeping shouldn't be swept under the rug
The Latest
Grilled Halloumi and Quinoa Salad
Recipes
Quinoa salad gets a briny boost from grilled halloumi
Halloumi is a unique Cypriot cheese that is made by cooking strained and pressed milk curds in boiling whey.
By Lynda Balslev | Taste Food
 
GRADUATES-102522-17.JPG
Education
CPS pushes back against CTU contract demands, arguing they would lead to record deficits
The union says the spending is needed for students, highlighting fundamental differences between the two sides as they try to reach a contract deal this fall.
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Screenshot 2024-08-13 at 5.56.47 PM.png
Sports Media
Danny Parkins announces his last day at The Score will be Friday
Parkins said he couldn’t reveal where he’s headed, but the Sun-Times has reported he will join FS1’s new morning show, which will be based in New York.
By Jeff Agrest
 
PLOVERMURAL-081424-07.JPG
Murals and Mosaics
Uptown piping plover painter paints a piping plover — again
Artist Ashley Kennedy livened up a drab wall under DuSable Lake Shore Drive with a painting of a piping plover, but the city removed it. She’s trying again, this time in consultation with city officials.
By Violet Miller
 
Girl K band performs at Wicker Park Fest.
Entertainment and Culture
GIRL K sheds the indie rock band persona for decidedly pop road
Finding success as a musician is exceedingly difficult in an era when social media algorithms can make or break careers, but that doesn’t stop Chicagoan Katherine Patino from chasing her dreams.
By Layla Brown-Clark
 