The second half of August, already? Geez, that was fast. Summer, still, but also one of those moments when you find yourself teetering at the top of that first steep hill on the roller coaster. You can see the entire amusement park spread out around you. Take a good look, because it’s a quick plunge, a few rises and falls, a few hard turns, until we come to a jarring stop at autumn.

Did you have a good summer? I detailed the highlight of mine on Wednesday — my older son’s wedding. Otherwise, mostly work, trips to the Botanic Garden and the YMCA. Gardening was a disaster, again. My tomatoes are little hard green balls of shame.

At least there was the comfort of cherries. Great this year, if pricey. The Northwest Cherry Growers credit perfect weather.

Opinion bug Opinion

What else? I did indulge in light summertime reading, racing through the last few volumes in Robert Galbraith’s C.B. Strike mystery series. My wife is a big mystery fan, and after years of touting the books, written by J.K. Rowling under a pen name, I dove in, warming immediately to one-legged shamus Cormoran Strike and his resourceful sidekick Robin Endicott. The author of the Harry Potter books certainly can write, and these books are also a window into her psyche. Rowling spends her days decrying trans women on X, and they appear as some of the more loathsome characters in the Strike novels.

Strike is a classic noir detective — hard-drinking, fast with his fists. But in the later books he goes on a diet and starts drinking NA beer, which has been booming in recent years. NA beer can be seen as reaching a new level of acceptability when fictional detectives start drinking it.

Once, the choice was O’Doul’s or nothing. Now there’s half an aisle of NA beer at Binny’s. When I was in Boston, my cousin’s wife brought me a Woodland Farms Brewery Pointer Non-Alcoholic IPA that was so delicious I looked into having the stuff shipped. Though honestly Clausthaler is good enough for me.

The Radeberger Gruppe, which launched Clausthaler in 1979 and claims it is the first NA beer (a distinction I’d give Prohibition era near beer), dangled their brewmaster at me. I bit.

What does Clausthaler taste like?

“It’s full-bodied beer,” said Dr. Marc Rauschmann, on a Zoom call from Germany. “A sight sweetness from the malt, from the sugar. We have a moderate bitterness, a good bitterness.”

I told him that a moderate, good bitterness is exactly what I strive for.

“We have a higher bitterness, but because of the sweetness its a very good balanced beer.,” he continued. “You don’t taste a very aggressive bitterness. You taste the bitterness, but it’s very pleasant.”

This is because it’s brewed to be no alcohol, he said, while other NAs remove the alcohol later, leading to ""empty tasting, low bodied” beers.

Speaking of Heineken 0.0, that leads to what I know is the central puzzlement among regular beer drinkers regarding NA beer: if you don’t get a buzz, why bother? Several reasons. To me, it tastes good, it’s better than a glass of water and fewer calories than soda. It approximates the beer experience, and nobody ever regrets drinking NA beer.

We spoke for nearly an hour, and sadly I can’t share it all, except that I asked Rauschmann about his background, and he said he began working for Clausthaler in 2001, immediately after college, and has a Ph.D. in brewing.

So you’re “Dr. Beer”?

“Yeah,” he said, with a chuckle.

NA beers have exploded in popularity in Germany.

“What we have seen in Germany, at the moment, we have a market share of NA beer approximately 8%,” Rauschmann said. “In the near future every tenth beer in Germany will be NA. Twenty years ago it was only 3%.”

Meanwhile, NA beer’s market share lags near 1% in the United States. I wondered what’s going on in Germany that hasn’t happened here.

“I think the United States is at the point where Germany was 20 years ago,” he said, explaining, in essence, that in Germany, those drinking NA beer instead of mineral water or soda “just want a natural, good healthy beverage,” while in the United States, the NA market is mostly former beer drinkers like me.

Still, our (dry) party is growing. The convention starts next week. Then it’ll be Labor Day and soon after the holidays will be upon us. You might want to give Clausthaler a try. The thing about drinking is, it’s no fun if you have to.