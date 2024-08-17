Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
Saturday, August 17, 2024
An inside look at the anatomy of the 2024 Chicago Democratic convention

The four convention days will stretch from early morning delegation breakfasts to late night afterparties and concerts following the sessions.

By  Lynn Sweet
   
The United Center displays DNC 2024 on its LED screen outside of the arena on April 11, 2023.

The United Center displays DNC 2024 on its LED screen outside of the arena on April 11, 2023, the day the city was announced as host of the convention. A broad “security footprint” is expected to be enforced by Chicago Police and the Secret Service during the 2024 Democratic National Convention.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

There are hundreds of events connected to the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, much more than the evening sessions at the United Center that will culminate with Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s presidential nominee, delivering her acceptance speech.

The Chicago convention — the 26th time the city has hosted one of the two major parties — kicks off Aug. 19, less than a month after President Joe Biden’s decision to not run again. Democrats quickly rallied around Harris, switching the vibe of the convention from gloom to glee.

Planning for the convention started soon after the Democratic National Committee selected Chicago over New York and Atlanta on April 11, 2023. The Chicago 2024 Host Committee and the Democratic National Convention Committee have been working for more than a year on fundraising, security planning, housing and media arrangements, building out the United Center and producing four nights of prime-time programming. In the run-up to the convention, organizers have been trying to involve all of Chicago’s neighborhoods — including recruiting volunteers.

The anatomy of the Chicago convention:

The estimated 50,000 visitors start to arrive on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Delegates from the 50 states, along with U.S. territories, will be housed in eight downtown hotels. Major Democratic donors will have coveted access to Chicago’s finest hotels, along with convention credentials.

There will be a giant media party Saturday night for the 15,000 journalists covering the convention, with 10,000 to 12,000 expected to attend. Each delegation gets together for the first time at Sunday night welcome parties at various locations.

Between Monday and Thursday, each delegation has an early morning meeting at their hotel. The speakers will range from local officials to the highest profile Democrats swinging by to fire up the troops.

At around the same time, there will be a variety of invitation-only breakfasts at spots around the city, hosted by Democratic allied organizations, corporate and labor groups, and other special interests. Some of this will be connected to fundraising for Democratic candidates and causes.

The official action then switches to the McCormick Place complex, where briefings and meetings will take place each day from 9:30 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. That’s where there will be sessions for various Democratic groups: Black, Hispanic, Asian-American Pacific Islanders, Native American, Ethnic, LGBTQ+, Labor, Small Business, Environment, Veterans, Women, Disability, Youth, Rural, Interfaith and Seniors.

When Biden is in the city, he will have the White House pool reporters with him, chronicling every movement. If needed, there will be — as always happens when the president travels — briefings from the White House press secretary.

Convention attendees may find themselves hopping between events.

Also during the day, in addition to what is happening at McCormick Place, there are gatherings booked at venues across the city. A number of national media outlets and universities are hosting panels with journalists, pollsters, analysts and newsmakers.

Lunches will be hosted by political firms, labor and corporate interests, and more. Top donors to Democratic political operations for entities aside from the presidential campaign — the House, Senate, governors, state legislatures — will be rewarded with access to lawmakers at lunches and receptions with potentially valuable face time.

The convention’s value for fundraising cannot be overstated. Throughout the United Center, donors will have access to VIP lounges hosted by various Democratic political groups. As for viewing the convention sessions, a number of skyboxes at the United Center will be hosting major donors and top local and national Democratic officials. The networks will also be working out of skyboxes converted into studios.

Though Harris will arrive in Chicago already nominated, there will be a symbolic prime-time roll call, designed to incorporate some of the virtual elements that made the 2020 roll call a hit. The 2020 convention was virtual because of COVID, and the pre-recorded roll call had delegates casting their votes from locations in their home states — places that said something about what Democrats stand for.

All of this will be covered by journalists, influencers and commentators setting up camp in Chicago. A giant temporary media pavilion stands in a portion of the United Center parking lot.

The networks will have compounds nearby. There is other space for reporters in the Advocate Center. All of this is within a secure perimeter and not open to the public.

Following each session will be a series of late night parties, receptions and concerts — some invitation only, some selling tickets to the public. Delegations will also have after-parties at their hotels.

