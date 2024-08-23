Trump’s former fixer a top mixer at Democrat’s Chicago DNC fundraiser — ‘He was treated like a rock star’

Hey! Hey! Holy Cow!

It was a wow!

Former MAGA man Michael Cohen — whose hatred of ex-client Donald Trump has snagged him hundreds of headlines and a stint in jail as part of his effort to nail his old boss — was the unintended star of a fundraiser for Dem U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin at Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier Tuesday night.

Heads turned, chat churned, and midnight oil burned when Cohen showed up as Raskin’s guest.

“He was treated like a rock star,” said sports memorabilia expert Grant DePorter, a Harry Caray’s GM.

Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, left, and Michael Cohen pose for a photo before the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday. Paul Sancya/AP Photos

Sneed is told Cohen checked out all the eatery’s sports stuff and told folks he owned a lotta “Make America Great Again” memorabilia, including the “original” MAGA hat — even asking DePorter how much it might be worth.

The former Trump lawyer revealed his Chicago connection, noting that his son had once tried out for the White Sox. And he claimed actor/singer/director Gus Van Sant had sent his buddy Raskin one of his head scarves when the Maryland Democrat was recovering from cancer.

Michael Cohen, former lawyer and self-described “fixer” for Donald Trump, poses at Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier Tuesday night. Provided

And, oh, yeah, Cohen told DePorter he once lost an auction bid on cufflinks previously owned by LA mobster Mickey Cohen. He wanted them because they matched his initials.

Going, Going … on the campaign trail? Michael Cohen also claimed he was planning to run for elective office.

And where all this stops, nobody knows.

The Turn of the screw?

Former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to suspend his quixotic quest for the White House on Friday ended in him endorsing Donald Trump. But it also earned RFK Jr. a thumping delivered by his sister Kerry Kennedy, a family spokesperson.

“Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear,” she said in a statement for her and her other siblings. “It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

Up to now, the Kennedy dynasty of diehard Democrats has been very careful about publicly attacking their quirky anti-vaccine brother personally, quietly enduring his cuckoo sideshow of brainworms and bear roadkill. The latest is his decision to stay on the ballot in non-battleground states in case a Donald Trump-Kamala Harris tie in the Electoral College prompts a “contingent election” in the House of Representatives?

What is this? Some weird mind game?

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces he is suspending his presidential campaign at a news conference in Phoenix on Friday. Darryl Webb/AP Photos

Please note: Less than two weeks ago and shortly after the Washington Post tipped RFK Jr.’s. attempt to meet with Harris to discuss a possible Cabinet job, his younger brother gave Sneed his take on it.

Chicago’s Chris Kennedy, a committed Democrat, told Sneed, “Bobby’s super power has always been his understanding of the complexities of our environment, human interaction and government regulation. Any president would be wise to listen to his advice on these issues.”

Is the Kennedy clan — most of them solidly in the Harris camp — now gonna give their brother a public whupping?

Stay tuned.

Quote ‘em:

Sneed’s Noteworthy Quote of the Week Award goes to Judge J. Michael Luttig, a conservative Republican who now backs Kamala Harris for president: “As a young child, we are taught right from wrong. We are not taught right from left.”

Quote me:

Congrats to top cop Larry Snelling on his command performance during the DNC. I erred in thinking it was going to be a mess. Stunning job, superintendent!

Sneedlings …

Power femme Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, who spoke at the DNC last week, tells Sneed she was double thrilled and proud — as a product of St. Paul — to participate in a segment with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. She also notes that if Walz makes it to the White House, Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe, will become the state’s first Native American governor. ... Hey! Hey! Harry’s Way! Hoist ‘em & Toast ‘em! Cheers to the indomitable Dutchie Caray, celebrating her 95th birthday at her late husband’s lugubrious Harry Caray’s eatery on Kinzie with family and a raspberry Vodka martini straight up this past Thursday! This woman is a wonder! … TV stellar Stephen Colbert, a Second City alum, spotted after DNC hours at Miller’s Pub.

Saturday birthdays: Marlee Matlin, 59; director Ava DuVernay, 52; comedian Dave Chappelle, 51; actor Steve Guttenberg, 66 … Sunday birthdays: actor Tom Skerritt, 91; Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, 75; Elvis Costello, 70; director Tim Burton, 66; Billy Ray Cyrus, 63; actor Joanne Whalley, 63; model Claudia Schiffer, 54; actor Alexander Skarsgard, 48; actress Blake Lively, 37 … and a special shout-out to the priceless Bill Figel, ageless.

