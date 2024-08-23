Why does a nonprofit newsroom matter to you and Chicago?
The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 23, 2024
Columnists Politics Commentary

Price-gouging ban floated by Kamala Harris won't work

Former President Richard Nixon tried price controls in the 1970s. They were a disaster.

By  Jacob Sullum
   
Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, wearing suits, interlock hands and wave to a crowd at a glitzy rally with "Harris-Walz" signage.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential president, greets the crowd Tuesday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee with running mate Tim Walz.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty

Share

In her first economic policy speech as the 2024 Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris rightly criticized former President Donald Trump for favoring steep tariffs, saying her Republican opponent “wants to impose what is, in effect, a national sales tax on everyday products and basic necessities that we import from other countries.”

But in the same speech, Harris pitched a half-baked idea that is just as economically dubious, promising to crack down on “price gouging” by the grocery industry.

That proposal is so misguided that it provoked undisguised skepticism from mainstream news outlets such as CNN, the Associated Press, The New York Times and The Washington Post, along with criticism by Democratic economists. It showed that Harris joins Trump in pushing populist prescriptions that would hurt consumers in the name of sticking it to supposed economic villains.

Columnists bug

Columnists


In-depth political coverage, sports analysis, entertainment reviews and cultural commentary.

“If your opponent claims you’re a ‘communist,’” Post columnist Catherine Rampell suggested, “maybe don’t start with an economic agenda that can (accurately) be labeled as federal price controls.”

Harvard economist Jason Furman, who chaired former President Barack Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, was equally scathing.

‘A lot of rhetoric and no reality’

“This is not sensible policy, and I think the biggest hope is that it ends up being a lot of rhetoric and no reality,” Furman told the Times. “There’s no upside here, and there is some downside.”

That downside stems from any attempt to override market signals by dictating prices. High prices allocate goods to consumers who derive the greatest value from them, encourage producers to expand supply, and spur competition that helps bring prices down.

Without those signals, you get hoarding and shortages. This is not some airy-fairy theory; it reflects bitter experience since ancient times with interventions like the one Harris proposes.

Consider what happened when President Richard Nixon imposed wage and price controls in the 1970s. “Ranchers stopped shipping their cattle to the market, farmers drowned their chickens, and consumers emptied the shelves of supermarkets,” Daniel Yergin and Joseph Stanislaw note in their 1998 book on the rise of free markets.

Or consider what happened more recently with eggs. Thanks to avian flu, Furman noted, “egg prices went up last year” because “there weren’t as many eggs,” but the high prices encouraged “more egg production.” If federal regulators had tried to suppress egg prices, they would have short-circuited that market response.

Harris, of course, says she would target only unjustified price increases, the kind that amount to “illegal price gouging” by “opportunistic companies.” But as she emphasizes, there currently is no such thing under federal law, and any attempt to define it would be plagued by subjectivity and a lack of relevant knowledge.

The fact that Harris pins the sharp grocery price inflation of recent years on corporate greed suggests that her judgment about such matters cannot be trusted. Economists generally rate other factors, including the war in Ukraine as well as pandemic-related supply disruptions, shifts in consumer demand, and stimulus spending, as much more important.

High profits, in any event, are another important signal that encourages investment and competition. By forbidding “excessive profits,” Harris’ proposed price policing would undermine the motivation they provide.

According to the most recent numbers, the annual inflation rate dropped below 3% as of July. With inflation cooling, this might seem like a strange time for Harris to resuscitate an idea that was already proving disastrous thousands of years ago. But as the Times notes, her message “polls well with swing voters.”

The broad tariffs that Trump favors, which Harris condemns as “a national sales tax” that would “devastate Americans,” also poll well in the abstract. But they are popular only until voters consider the consequences.

In a recent Cato Institute survey, for example, 62% of respondents favored a tariff on “imported blue jeans,” but that number plummeted when they were asked to imagine the resulting price increases. Harris likewise is counting on voters who like what she says but do not contemplate what it would mean in practice.

Jacob Sullum is a senior editor at Reason magazine.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Get Opinions content delivered to your inbox. Sign up for our weekly newsletter here.

Share
Next Up In Commentary
Kamala Harris, Tim Walz created a movement that's crushing Trump's vibe
DNC in Chicago offered energy, talent, hope. Here are 4 key takeaways.
Father and son ace relationship at U.S. Open
Big Ten: Ohio State or Oregon at the top? How far will Michigan fall? What about Illinois and Northwestern?
Illinois now has a road map to better funding for public universities
Kamala Harris leans in on 'politics of joy' in race against Trump for White House
The Latest
DSC02413.jpg
DNC 2024
Mayor celebrates city's handling of DNC: 'People fell back in love with Chicago'
Mayor Brandon Johnson said the city had pulled off the “best convention this country has ever seen,” while pointing out the absence of conflict between police and pro-Palestinian protesters.
By David Struett
 
Printers Row Lit Festival 2024
Events
Printers Row Lit Festival
Celebrate the value of the written word with over 200 author programs on seven outdoor stages at Lit Fest’s 39th annual event, Sept. 7-8.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 
Stephen Colbert delivers his opening monologue in Chicago on the Aug. 19, 2024, episode of "The Late Show."
Movies and TV
Stephen Colbert in Chicago: 5 highlights from the brief 'Late Show' stay
CBS host sang a new Chicago anthem, changed his look at the DNC and smoothly handled outbursts from protesters.
By Darel Jevens
 
WATCHCVFUNDING-112722-3.JPG
Health
New COVID-19 vaccines were just approved: everything you need to know
The newest formula is targeted at what’s expected to be the dominant strain of the virus, much like is done for the flu, according to the FDA.
By Violet Miller
 
Chicago Bears v Kansas City Chiefs
Bears
Bears' Douglas Coleman III released from hospital
Coleman was put on a backboard and then a stretcher during Thursday night’s preseason finale.
By Patrick Finley
 