A classic case of Lincoln Park favoritism while the West Side struggles

An artist's rendering of the city of Chicago's planned public safety training campus in West Garfield Park, to replace the city's police and fire training academies. | City Hall

Come on. Are. You. Serious? Really?

If you live on the West Side, like I do, sometimes it seems like you have to fight for every inch of opportunity — while neighborhoods like Lincoln Park have it easy.

OPINION

If you don’t believe me, look no further than the proposed new park along the North Branch of the Chicago River that could cost the city as much as $200 million. Yep. You read that number right.

And guess what else? You haven’t read, seen or heard anyone complaining about the city’s limited resources going to another new park in one of the city’s most choice areas, now have you? There’s no protest, blog or hashtag condemning it.

It is the height of hypocrisy when a plan to spend as much as $200 million on a new park in Lincoln Park is met with the sound of crickets, while an economic development plan to invest about $100 million on the West Side for a much-needed Public Safety Training Academy is met with great criticism.

Talk about misplaced priorities! I remember when, a few years ago, there was a major uproar because we wanted to build a new Walmart on the West Side. Today, however, Walmart stores are an accepted retail option throughout the city. Now, in 2018, a controversy has erupted over a proposal to build a new space for Chicago’s first responders to get the best possible training, with the intent in part to improve police and fire department relations in our community.

Let’s be crystal clear. The future Public Safety Training Academy is no “cop academy.” There is a time and place for hashtags and soundbites, but not when they muddy the waters, hide the facts and distort the truth.

We are talking about a place where firefighters, paramedics and police officers will train and work jointly so that they can better serve Chicago residents together. We’re talking about a place where important techniques in deescalation with community members will be taught. We’re talking about a place where our first responders can learn how to better interact with the homeless, other troubled at-risk people and the mentally ill. We’re talking about a place that will create dozens of businesses nearby and be an economic engine to help revitalize a community that needs and deserves more investment, not less.

We’re not asking for handouts, but it would be nice if the same critics who say we can’t afford this kind of community investment on the West Side actually had something to say when the city is asked to pay through the nose for investments in any other area.

City Hall has worked closely with us and our communities to do the right thing and drive development in our neighborhoods. We told the city: Having thousands of first-responders reporting for training every day will add a strong public safety presence and economic jolt to our neighborhoods. When those officers go for morning runs, they will be running on our streets. When they go for a bite to eat, they will be spending money in our current and future restaurants, stores and diners.

Beyond this development, the Neighborhood Opportunity Fund is giving millions of dollars in grants to support dozens of small businesses on the South and West sides, such as pharmacies in North Lawndale, a theater in West Austin, a restaurant in Austin and a wholesaler in South Lawndale.

The CTA is building a new Green Line station at Damen Avenue. A new business incubator for the food industry, The Hatchery, has opened up in East Garfield Park. There’s a whole new state-of-the- art building for Malcolm X College.

But does anyone in this city seriously believe the West Side doesn’t need more strategic neighborhood investment? More diverse economic development? What about additional public safety resources?

We have a message for anyone who wants to make political hay over the new training facility. Don’t just talk — work with those of us who also walk the walk. Here’s an invitation. Come to the West Side and tell our residents that this investment isn’t needed.

Better yet, walk a mile in our shoes or join us to tour a block in our wards, before running to news cameras to throw stones or criticize something that Chicago needs as plain as day. Take a look at the Obama Administration Department of Justice report on Chicago policing and tell us that our public safety officials do not need a new training facility.

We don’t blame our colleagues for advocating for their communities, but let’s be serious, Chicago. Before we think about spending a boatload of money to build a big park on the North Side, let’s make a needed investment in a part of town that truly needs it.

Emma Mitts is alderman of the 37th Ward.

Send letters to: letters@suntimes.com.