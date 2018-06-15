A special Father’s Day for Rahm Emanuel

Rahm Emanuel celebrates a primary victory in his 2002 race for the 5th congressional district seat. Standing behind him is is father, Dr. Benjamin Emanuel. | AP file photo

Happy Father’s Day!

“To me every Father’s Day is a gift,” said Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Hizzoner tells Sneed he has cut a special Father’s Day podcast edition for his “Chicago Stories” with his dad, Dr. Benjamin Emanuel.

(Emanuel’s terrific dad was once my son Patrick’s pediatrician — when his partner, Dr. Neil Aronson, was off duty.)

Sneed’s told Dr. Emanuel — the father of three sons — shares stories of his family’s journey to Chicago and how he met his wife of 63 years. “It will show Dad’s softer side,” said Emanuel.

“And also . . . every Father’s Day is a gift because of each of my three children,” said the mayor.

“And every day I count my blessings.”

OPINION

Paul’s fall . . .

Top Trumpster Corey (“Let Trump be Trump”) Lewandowski must be grinning like a cheshire cat now that a federal judge has sent Paul Manafort, Lewandowski’s successor as President Donald Trump’s campaign manager, to jail on obstruction charges.

• Pssst! Lewandowski so despised Manafort he was once accused by Donald Trump Jr. of betrayal during a private luncheon of Trump supporters.

A Musk memo . . .

It was an order of Musk.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the quirky genius who is bringing a new transit system to and from O’Hare Airport, dined at Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse on Thursday — and ordered an array of sauces for his medium-rare fillet steak, dabbing his meat in horseradish, peppercorn and bordelaise varieties.

“He wanted to savor them all, not just one,” said an observer.

And despite Musk’s mega moola, he ordered table water and three Arnold Palmers, non-alcoholic combos of lemonade and iced tea.

The group of five, which included two “very polite” young women, then killed off a mountain of Macadamia Turtle Pie and all drove away in Musk motors . . . er, Tesla cars, don’tchaknow.

Whaddya know, Joe?

Sneed is told actor Joe Mantegna, who hails from Chicago, has been trying to lure Chicago Rosebud restaurant czar Alex Dana into a script on his hit “Criminal Minds” TV shows.

“Joe has been directing the show and he wanted me to play a dead body on one of his shows, but I nixed that offer,” Dana tells Sneed.

“I refuse to be a dead body!”

“Recently, Joe said he wanted to cast me as a chef . . . a criminal chef,” Dana quipped.

“Hey, that could happen.”

Mantegna, who threw out the first pitch at the Cubs game Sunday, also showed up at Dana’s Mama’s Boy eatery to spool some pasta and spin some tales.

“We’ve known each other for 40 years,” said Dana. “He is such a great guy. He has a restaurant in California and makes meatballs and pasta every day. He wants me to come out and help out. He loves coming home and visiting his roots.”

Tunnel vision . . .

Is Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s decision to choose big bucks visionary Elon Musk to build a high-speed transit system between downtown and O’Hare Airport a boon to the distaff side?

“Criticism of Musk’s new transit system sure sounds like a guy thing to me,” said a frequent female traveler who lives downtown and who has traveled to three different continents in the past three months.

“It really comes down to a safety issue, especially for women who know how to access good travel deals,” she told Sneed. “The new system sounds terrific.

“I travel light, rarely check my luggage, love and use public transportation and live on a strict budget,” she said.

“But sacrificing safety should never be part of a budget deal.

“As a frequent user of the Blue Line to get to and from O’Hare during early morning and late-night hours — I know how SCARY it can be for a woman alone! There are a lot of people sleeping on the Blue Line early in the morning — and a big safety risk being dropped off downtown late at night.

“And you don’t want to be carrying luggage!

“Getting a good travel deal means sacrifice. But not your life.”

Sneedlings . . .

Congrats to Vicky and David Czuprynski on the birth of their first child, Benjamin Thomas. Grandparents Karen and Anthony Fratto are over the moon. . . . I spy: Former U.S. Congressman Harold Ford Jr. spotted at Gibsons on Rush recently. . . . Ditto for actress Halston Sage. . . . Stephen “Steve-O” Glover of MTV’s “Jackass” dining at Harry Caray’s in Lombard last weekend. . . . One Direction’s Liam Payne at Luxbar last weekend. . . . Former boxing champ Angel Manfredy spotted at La Scarola on Saturday. . . . Saturday’s birthdays: Phil Mickelson, 48; Laurie Metcalf, 63; and Abby Elliott, 31. . . . Sunday’s birthdays: Kendrick Lamar, 31; Venus Williams, 38; and Paulina Rubio, 47.